Man Plots to Lower the Grade of a Student Crush in Order to Grab Her Attention

The feeling of developing a crush or being drawn to another person is a very normal, human experience. After all, we are social animals, and our brains are hardwired to seek out connections with others. However, just because it is natural to feel a particular way does not always imply that acting on those sentiments is always morally acceptable. This is especially true when it comes to trying to get someone's attention by coming up with an elaborate scheme.

According to Ashley Gale of Newsweek, the topic of attracting a school crush was recently brought to light in an online post from November 03, in which a man devised a plan to ruin a fellow student's grades to grab her attention.

"...she and I would make a great couple..."

The author of the post is a student of Organic Chemistry who is 21 years old and claims that the course is extremely challenging. However, he writes that the only reason he has been able to succeed was that he started studying and getting ready for the class on the very first day. Consequently, things are going great for him.

He participates in the class alongside a number of his close pals. And as a result of the fact that he seems to have a solid handle on the subject matter, he helps them out by sharing the notes that he types throughout the lecture and saves on Google Docs. Moreover, he urges them to pass on his notes to any other students in the class who may also be struggling and need assistance.

Recently, one of his friends took him up on his offer, and told their 20-year-old female companion named "Jess." The author explains that they've never hung out, but he has a "massive crush" on her. He writes, "I think she and I would make a great couple, but she's not really into sensitive smart guys, because, on her Instagram, I see all her stories show her out with really jock-like men."

"...I got a really good idea..."

When you are working with Google Docs, you have the ability to monitor who views a document. As a function of this, he became aware that, in comparison to the other people he was sharing his notes with, Jess looked to be the one who was accessing them the most. He explains, "I also know for a fact that she isn't doing well in class, so I got a really good idea. I would put subtle mistakes in the doc so that she wouldn't do well in the exam, and then I can offer to tutor her."

He reasoned that his scheme would bring them together because she would be in a position to reach out to him and ask for assistance directly. Therefore, he surmised, that once she had the chance to chat with him face-to-face, she would see what a wonderful personality he has and would maybe be tempted to go out with him on a date.

When he informed his other pals about what he was about to do, they didn't take the news lying down and warned him that he was behaving in an "incel" manner. On the other hand, he believes that they are going about it all wrong because, as he put it, "Jess isn't going to do well either way, even if I don't put mistakes, so my plan will actually benefit her grades, while also allowing me to interact with her and talk to her."

Ultimately, he concludes that his plan will be beneficial for all parties involved.

