Daughter Goes Missing, but After She’s Found, Dad Punishes Her for Making Everyone Worry

Teenagers have a reputation for being defiant and difficult to keep under control. It may be a significant issue for parents to choose what kind of discipline is acceptable for their children. There is no guarantee that techniques, such as grounding or depriving a child of privileges, will produce the desired results.

According to Soo Kim of Newsweek, the subject of appropriate methods of discipline for teenagers was recently brought into focus in an online post that was published on November 01, in which a dad took something he bought his daughter as a form of punishment.

The Affair

The author of the online post is a married man with a 17-year-old son. He claims in his writing that he had an incident sixteen years ago in which he became inebriated, which led to him hooking up with another woman. And as a direct result of his short fling with her, while intoxicated, she got pregnant with his daughter. He writes, "My wife forgave me but she made it clear that she doesn't want to be anywhere near my daughter."

Currently, his daughter pays dad a visit once every other weekend at his place. And during their time together, his wife leaves and travels to her parents' house.

Recently, the married couple was set to go out with their extended family. Even though his daughter was included in the plans, her biological mother - whom he had an affair with - wasn't invited to come along. He explains, "She (daughter) asked me if I could give her a ride and I said yes but when my wife found out she said that while she doesn't have a problem with my daughter being there she doesn't want her to come with us."

The husband made an effort to sway his wife's decision. Nevertheless, she did not yield, so he checked in with each of his brothers as to whether or not either of them would be willing to take her along with them. They both said yes. So, he called to let her know and said he had "some problems" and wondered if it would be okay if she went along with one of her uncles. She said that was fine with her.

Where Is She?

But when her dad arrived at the family gathering, he discovered that his brothers were in attendance, but she was nowhere to be seen. His daughter apparently told each uncle that she was going with the other one. In an effort to get to the bottom of the matter, he called her mom first. Her mother knew nothing about it. So then he called her friends, but none of them had any more information than he did.

At this point, everyone who was gathered there became concerned, so they split up to go look for her. And then sometime later, his son tracked her down. Dad explains, "I was so mad at her, I yelled at her and told her how she made us all worried. I took away her car (that I bought for her) as a punishment."

Ever since the incident, her mother has been repeatedly calling him and asking for her car back.

What are your thoughts?

