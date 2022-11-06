Woman Refuses to Shelter Her Indebted Brother-In-Law After the Loss of His Wife

Grief is a universal emotion, but its effects can vary widely from person to person. In some cases, grief can bring people together, providing an opportunity for closer bonds and deeper understanding. However, in other cases, grief can amplify existing tensions, causing family members to withdraw from one another or to lash out in anger and criticism.

According to Alice Gibbs of Newsweek, the topic of family grief and unity was recently brought to light in an online post from last month, in which a woman refused to shelter her brother-in-law after the death of his wife.

"He tried to sue me.."

The author, a 33-year-old woman, recently lost her 36-year-old sister to cancer a month ago. She explains that the loss is unbearable and that she has no words to convey how she is feeling. However, she wrote her post to explain the dilemma she's in, which is that her brother-in-law, who is still mourning the death of his wife (the author's sister), is also battling to pay off his debts. Furthermore, he has asked her and her husband to provide a home for him and his daughters, ages 13 & 16, until they can get back on their feet. But the author freely admits that she does not have a positive relationship with him, which further complicates the situation.

In the past, they had experienced more than their fair share of problems with one another. She explains, "He tried to sue me and my husband for my own mother's house which I'm living in with my husband and daughter. But he claimed he needed money to pay for my sister's treatment and, this was the only way to get it after we (my brother and I) refused to help. It's a long story but we're not on good terms."

In the meanwhile, she has given her approval for her nieces to move in with her, but not for him. The brother-in-law has made many attempts to bargain with regard to matters beyond her charity of providing refuge for his daughters. His primary point of contention is that they are in the process of mourning the death of their mother and that their suffering should not be compounded by his absence as well. In other words, it is imperative that the children have their dad there with them throughout this trying period.

The author's response: "I said he could see them during visits and that was it."

"...we might be making a mistake..."

Initially, her husband was on board with her. Then, one day, her brother-in-law showed up with his daughters but she only permitted the girls to come into her house. In spite of the fact that he attempted to persuade her to let him stay too, she showed him the door once more. She explains, "We had a huge argument and the girls went inside crying after their dad left repeatedly saying they want him. My husband is backing out of this saying we might be making a mistake separating the girls from their dad when they're grieving."

The author's aunt has weighed in on the conflict by informing her that she is the one who is in the wrong. The author, however, contended that it is her home, not his, to make this choice and that he should respect her wishes. And ultimately, she stood her ground by explaining that she doesn't feel comfortable with him around after he tried to sue her. She writes, "She called me selfish and bitter and said I'm making it more difficult for the girls who just lost their mom."

What are your thoughts?

Let me know what you think in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby