While some couples may choose to have an open-invitation policy when it comes to their wedding, more and more people are opting to leave children off the guest list. There are many different reasons why a couple can decide to have a wedding without children present, ranging from the desire to prevent the possibility of meltdowns to the simple wish to take pleasure in the company of their peers.

However, this decision may not be popular with everyone. According to Alice Gibbs of Newsweek, the topic of having a child-free wedding was recently brought to light in an online post from October 22, in which a father threatened to bail on his daughter's wedding just before she went down the aisle.

No Kids Under the Age of Four Allowed

The author of the post, a 48-year-old dad, revealed that his 26-year-old daughter had just gotten married. After finishing undergraduate and dentistry educations in Boston, the young woman and her fiancé returned home to Utah. According to the father, his daughter said that the main reason she came back was that her husband was offered a new position in the area through his company. 

The daughter is aware that big families are typical in their community and that households with eight members are not unusual. And since the daughter's friends and family all have huge families, she was concerned about finding a large enough site for the wedding. So, she stated explicitly in her wedding invitations that there would be no place for children under the age of four at her nuptials.

The father explains, “That caused a lot of ire, and we got phone calls asking why. My daughter's rationale was that she thought older kids would enjoy a party more.”

Meanwhile, the younger sister of the future bride, Ashley, has been married for two years, and she persuaded her sister to invite her husband's brother and his wife to attend her wedding as well. Ashley's brother-in-law and his wife have five children. The "no kids under age four rule" would be broken in this case since four children are younger than four years old.

The father writes, “When they RSVP'd, they indicated they'd only be bringing their 8-year-old daughter. I know Ashley's husband's brother well, as he funded my brother's new business and employs Ashley's husband ( my son-in-law) in a job that allows Ashley and him to be full-time parents to their kids. However, that side of the family took a while to warm up to Ashley as they are wary of newcomers.”

“Really, dad? Way to take sides!"

The big day finally arrives, and Ashley's brother-in-law shows up early with all five of their kids. Plus, to add insult to injury, the “nanny” who usually helps them out isn't there.

The bride, perhaps understandably enraged by this news, approaches the culprits. Their justification, though, is that the smaller children were sad because they wanted to be included in the "wedding pictures.”

An altercation ensues. And according to the bride, there could have been nannies available at their disposal. However, for whatever reason, they came to the conclusion that the occasion that they did not want their children to miss out on was her wedding.

The father explains, “I look over, and Ashley is getting upset, and her BIL (brother-in-law) and SIL (sister-in-law) won’t budge. The toddlers are getting anxious and starting to loudly cry, and I finally tell my daughter to just let them in, or we'd be here forever.”

The new bride couldn't understand why her father was on their side, so she confronted him about it. And he reacts by suggesting that she either postpone the wedding altogether or abandon her "childfree policy" for family members. In addition to this, he said that he was exhausted by her restrictions and that he intended to skip her wedding if she did not comply with what he requested.

The daughter says, " Really, dad? Way to take sides!"

After that, she stormed out, and for a brief moment, she entertained the idea of going down the aisle with her prospective father-in-law rather than with her biological father. In the end, she gave in, but now she claims that the experience has ruined her wedding.

