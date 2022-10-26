Terminally Sick Man Ignores Parents to Cash Out of Life Insurance to Live in Comfort in His Final Days

Most people might agree that death is an unpleasant topic to think about. It's only natural to want to avoid thinking about our own mortality. But the fact is, death is a reality that we all must face eventually. And it's important to be prepared for it, especially if you have dependents who rely on your income.

That's where life insurance comes in. A life insurance policy can provide financial protection for your loved ones in the event of your death. It can help to cover expenses like funeral costs, outstanding debts, and everyday living expenses.

But often, the money provided by the policy could be a source of conflict among family members with different ideas about how the funds should be used. According to Jack Beresford of Newsweek, this topic was recently brought to light in an online post from October 24, in which an ill man chooses to cash out of his life insurance policy to fund his final months despite his parents' wishes.

“… I had a big problem…”

A 28-year-old man, and the author of the post, revealed that he has an undisclosed terminal medical condition. He explains, “I didn't have the best health insurance/doctors, so I found out I had a big problem pretty much when it was too late. About the only thing I had of value other than some meager savings, an even smaller 401, and my car was a life insurance policy I got years ago when I was 18 - it was a relatively small amount yearly and awesome terms, so why not?”

He had the idea in the back of his mind that he could transfer the insurance to his future wife or children, but he has now come to the realization that this will never be possible. And for the last two months, he has been unable to go to work. But he’s not quite ready to get hospice care until perhaps a few weeks before the end of his life.

Fortunately, his insurance coverage was for a very generous sum when it came to payouts. This significant compensation would only be made available if he passed away before reaching a certain age, which, sadly, is likely to be the case.

“…not ‘Parents of the Year’ material.”

Due to the rapid decline of his health, he has been compelled to move back in with his parents at their house. And since he quit working, his parents have not asked for any "rent money” from him. He writes, “We haven't had the best relationship growing up, and they pretty much only did the minimum required by law in terms of how they raised me. No complaints, but not ‘Parents of the Year' material. A lot of this was due to finances.”

Meanwhile, he has been giving money towards their utilities and groceries, but not rent. Essentially, the cost of rent was something they already had covered by themselves. Therefore, their son’s presence hasn't increased any of their expenses.

In the interim, he has been looking into the prospect of getting a payout from the insurance policy. He has the choice to transfer the insurance to an investor group, and in return for being designated as beneficiary, they would give him a generous lump sum.

He explains, “I will probably stick with the company offer to get things moving faster. There are going to be some taxation issues, but the end result will be that my parents will essentially get an amount that will cover my funeral and possibly a really good second-hand car. I estimate that the amount I will get will be enough for me to rent a nice condo near the beach, nice meals, maid service, some great experiences while I am well enough and some in-home care nursing towards the end.”

However, according to the sentiments expressed by his parents, in its present form, the life insurance policy assigned to them would reportedly "set them up for life." They went on to say that the plan would enable them to both purchase a home and make financial investments. Moreover, if he does not cash out the insurance or transfer it, they may even be able to retire earlier than expected.

His parents have explained to their son that they have made a lot of adjustments to their lives in order to make room in their home for him until he can go to hospice. But he doesn't really understand what that means, other than the fact that there are three people living in a home with just two bedrooms.

One of the parents intended to stop working in order to offer some home care for their son until he became eligible for hospice care. However, if he withdraws his money early, they will both be required to continue working.

In the end, he recognizes that helping his parents would be the right thing to do, but he is still adamantly opposed to doing it.

