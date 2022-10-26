Terminally Sick Man Ignores Parents to Cash Out of Life Insurance to Live in Comfort in His Final Days

Abby Joseph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CpHDo_0inQvQjv00
Shutterstock

Most people might agree that death is an unpleasant topic to think about. It's only natural to want to avoid thinking about our own mortality. But the fact is, death is a reality that we all must face eventually. And it's important to be prepared for it, especially if you have dependents who rely on your income.

That's where life insurance comes in. A life insurance policy can provide financial protection for your loved ones in the event of your death. It can help to cover expenses like funeral costs, outstanding debts, and everyday living expenses.

But often, the money provided by the policy could be a source of conflict among family members with different ideas about how the funds should be used. According to Jack Beresford of Newsweek, this topic was recently brought to light in an online post from October 24, in which an ill man chooses to cash out of his life insurance policy to fund his final months despite his parents' wishes.

“… I had a big problem…”

A 28-year-old man, and the author of the post, revealed that he has an undisclosed terminal medical condition. He explains, “I didn't have the best health insurance/doctors, so I found out I had a big problem pretty much when it was too late. About the only thing I had of value other than some meager savings, an even smaller 401, and my car was a life insurance policy I got years ago when I was 18 - it was a relatively small amount yearly and awesome terms, so why not?”

He had the idea in the back of his mind that he could transfer the insurance to his future wife or children, but he has now come to the realization that this will never be possible. And for the last two months, he has been unable to go to work. But he’s not quite ready to get hospice care until perhaps a few weeks before the end of his life.

Fortunately, his insurance coverage was for a very generous sum when it came to payouts. This significant compensation would only be made available if he passed away before reaching a certain age, which, sadly, is likely to be the case.

“…not ‘Parents of the Year’ material.”

Due to the rapid decline of his health, he has been compelled to move back in with his parents at their house. And since he quit working, his parents have not asked for any "rent money” from him. He writes, “We haven't had the best relationship growing up, and they pretty much only did the minimum required by law in terms of how they raised me. No complaints, but not ‘Parents of the Year' material. A lot of this was due to finances.”

Meanwhile, he has been giving money towards their utilities and groceries, but not rent. Essentially, the cost of rent was something they already had covered by themselves. Therefore, their son’s presence hasn't increased any of their expenses.

In the interim, he has been looking into the prospect of getting a payout from the insurance policy. He has the choice to transfer the insurance to an investor group, and in return for being designated as beneficiary, they would give him a generous lump sum. 

He explains, “I will probably stick with the company offer to get things moving faster. There are going to be some taxation issues, but the end result will be that my parents will essentially get an amount that will cover my funeral and possibly a really good second-hand car. I estimate that the amount I will get will be enough for me to rent a nice condo near the beach, nice meals, maid service, some great experiences while I am well enough and some in-home care nursing towards the end.”

However, according to the sentiments expressed by his parents, in its present form, the life insurance policy assigned to them would reportedly "set them up for life." They went on to say that the plan would enable them to both purchase a home and make financial investments. Moreover, if he does not cash out the insurance or transfer it, they may even be able to retire earlier than expected.

His parents have explained to their son that they have made a lot of adjustments to their lives in order to make room in their home for him until he can go to hospice. But he doesn't really understand what that means, other than the fact that there are three people living in a home with just two bedrooms.

One of the parents intended to stop working in order to offer some home care for their son until he became eligible for hospice care. However, if he withdraws his money early, they will both be required to continue working.

In the end, he recognizes that helping his parents would be the right thing to do, but he is still adamantly opposed to doing it.

What are your thoughts?

Let me know what you think in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family# Health# Parents# Children# Relationships

Comments / 162

Published by

The go-to source for helpful guides and unique American stories.

Palm Beach, FL
39417 followers

More from Abby Joseph

A Father Threatened to Bail on His Daughter’s Wedding Just Before She Went Down the Aisle

While some couples may choose to have an open-invitation policy when it comes to their wedding, more and more people are opting to leave children off the guest list. There are many different reasons why a couple can decide to have a wedding without children present, ranging from the desire to prevent the possibility of meltdowns to the simple wish to take pleasure in the company of their peers.

Read full story
37 comments

Wife Says That Husband’s Indoor Home Security Camera Is “Weird and Controlling”

When it comes to matters of privacy, there is sure to be a certain amount of give and take in every relationship. With that noted, there are situations in which one individual flagrantly breaches the privacy of their spouse in an obvious way. While, at times, it is possible for this to happen by mistake, sometimes, it is done on purpose.

Read full story
38 comments

“Overwhelmed” Woman Begs Her Sister-in-Law to Watch Her Five-Year-Old Daughter on Vacation

Being a parent is no easy feat. In addition to being responsible for your own health and well-being, you also have to worry about your children. This can be a big source of stress for many parents, especially if they feel like they're overwhelmed. Sometimes, all they need is some time to relax and decompress. However, when they turn to other members of the family for help, they might find themselves in the middle of a dispute.

Read full story
72 comments

Brother Tells Sister, a Bride-To-Be, That Her Wedding Plans Are a “Knock-Off” of His Own

Sibling rivalry isn't uncommon, and it can come to a head when it's time to organize a wedding. After all, weddings are an occasion when sentiments of jealousy or insecurity might develop, both of which are the core foundation of sibling competition.

Read full story
26 comments

Lawyer Has Cousins Taken Into Custody for Allegedly Stealing Items From the Residence of a Deceased Relative

When someone you care about passes away, it may be hard to focus on anything other than the anguish of loss. Nonetheless, it is essential to attend to practical concerns as well, such as determining how the deceased's belongings should be distributed among surviving family members and friends. When there are heirlooms present that some people are not permitted to take, this can make things very problematic.

Read full story
122 comments

Wife Comes Home From Work to Find Her Husband and Her Sister Both Naked in the Kitchen

Infidelity is one of the most difficult obstacles a marriage can encounter. Not only does it destroy the trust that should exist between partners, but it also has the potential to trigger emotions of denial, insecurity, jealousy, and anger, and may damage the relationship beyond repair.

Read full story

Woman Refuses to Let Her Fiancé's Niece, Who Is Only 5 Years Old, Try on Her Expensive Engagement Ring

One of the biggest challenges in any relationship is learning to get along with your partner's family. If you're engaged, that means getting to know your fiancè's siblings and, if they have them, their kids. Setting boundaries with those kids can be especially tricky, as you want to maintain a good relationship with them while also asserting yourself as an authority figure.

Read full story
217 comments

Husband Says That Wife Who Works From Home Was Being “Selfish” by Not Cooking for Her Stepkids While He Went to a Party

It's no secret that stepfamilies can be complex. In many cases, children must learn to navigate different dynamics and relationships, all while adjusting to a new living situation. And for stepparents, the task of forming a bond with their stepchildren can be daunting. Often, they are expected to fill the same role as the child's biological parent, even though they may have little in common with their lifestyles.

Read full story
333 comments

Woman Refuses to Watch Her Future Sister-In-Law's Kids After She Was Involved in a Bad Crash

One of the most essential aspects of a person's life is their family. They are the people who have known us for the longest amount of time, and we can typically count on them to be there for us regardless of the circumstances. Nevertheless, the dynamics inside a family can occasionally be complicated, and it is important to set boundaries in order to keep good relationships alive and well.

Read full story
202 comments

Woman Tells High School Friend That Her College Degree Is a Waste of Time if She Has to Leave the Country to Find Work

Maintaining a long-term friendship can be challenging since our friends often bring out both the best and worst in us. On the one hand, good friends help us to grow and develop as people. They challenge us to reach our potential and push ourselves beyond our comfort levels. On the other hand, friendships can also be stressful and difficult. We may find ourselves arguing with our friends more than anyone else, and feeling like we have to tiptoe around their opinions.

Read full story
380 comments

Woman Doesn't Invite Her Sister to Wedding and Tells Dad He's Not Walking Her Down the Aisle

A wedding is a joyous but often stressful occasion, as families come together to celebrate the union of two loved ones. The relationships between family members can play a crucial role in determining the success of the event. If there is already tension within the family, it is likely to be exacerbated by the added stress of wedding planning.

Read full story
106 comments

Mom Worried About Daughter With Weight Issues

Obesity is a serious problem that can have a profound impact on an individual's health and well-being. In addition to the physical health risks associated with obesity, such as heart disease and diabetes, obese individuals are also more likely to suffer from mood disorders, low self-esteem, and body image issues.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman Threatens to Back Out of a Family Trip if She Is Forced to Share a Hotel Room With Her Little Nieces

In many cultures, it is common practice to rely on childless women to provide childcare for their relatives' children whenever such assistance is required. This results in a significant amount of strain being placed on these women, as they may get the impression that they have to make a decision between their personal desires and the requirements of their families.

Read full story
608 comments

Parents Pay For Daughter’s Wedding and Honeymoon But Didn’t Know She Was Already “Legally” Married

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand, used with permission. A month ago, my best friend got hitched to her long-time partner. The wedding was a riot - good food, even better music, and some hilarious speeches. But the best part by far was the reception venue. It was this stunning outdoor space with twinkling lights strung up everywhere. The whole place just radiated romance and happiness.

Read full story

Mother Refuses to Fix Babysitter's Laptop After Her Son Breaks It

Most parents know that raising children comes with its share of difficulties. One of the most common challenges is dealing with the aftermath of a child's mischievous antics. In some cases, the parent is asked to foot the bill for damages.

Read full story
66 comments

Mother-In-Law Says Bride Shouldn’t Be “Happy” for Her Wedding While Sister-In-Law Goes Through Divorce

In-laws and extended family members may feel like they have a say in how relationships should be conducted. And when things go wrong, like a divorce, they may assume they have the right to intervene.

Read full story
131 comments

Woman Uses Her Sister’s “Sweet 16th” Birthday Party as a Platform to Announce Her Engagement

Deciding when and where to announce your engagement can be just as important as the proposal itself. After all, this is a big moment that you'll want to remember forever. While some people might think it's tacky to announce their engagement at someone else's birthday party, others may see it as a way to kill two birds with one stone. After all, what better way to share the news than to do it at a festive gathering where everyone is in a good mood?

Read full story
144 comments

Mother-in-Law Says Son “Will Not Be Happy Living with a Large Walrus” to Pregnant Daughter-in-Law

Weight stigma, also called sizeism, is discrimination or prejudice against people who are overweight or obese. It can take many forms, from subtle comments and jokes to more overt forms of discrimination, such as refusing to hire someone because of their weight. Due to our society's obsession with being thin, sizeism can lead to name-calling and passive-aggressive comments from close friends and family.

Read full story
167 comments

Grandma Says No to Including 'One-Night-Stand' Grandson into Her Will

Heirs often find themselves at odds with one another when it comes to inheritances. This is because inheritance typically represents a windfall of money or assets, which, in theory, can be very difficult to divide fairly.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy