Wife Says That Husband’s Indoor Home Security Camera Is “Weird and Controlling”

When it comes to matters of privacy, there is sure to be a certain amount of give and take in every relationship. With that noted, there are situations in which one individual flagrantly breaches the privacy of their spouse in an obvious way. While, at times, it is possible for this to happen by mistake, sometimes, it is done on purpose.

According to Matt Keeley of Newsweek, the topic of domestic privacy was recently brought to light in an online post from October 20, in which a husband insisted on leaving the security camera on in the living room whenever he left the house, even though his wife had asked him not to.

“This made me somewhat uncomfortable…”

The author of the post, Claire, and her husband of more than a decade, made the decision to buy a house together around four years ago. After moving in, they did not waste any time and immediately installed a security system.

One of the components of the security system package was a camera that was exclusively intended for use inside. While Claire enjoyed the notion of having it watch for movement even when they weren't at home or while they were asleep, her husband insisted that it should be on at all times. To put it another way, Claire's husband insisted that the camera be left on even while the couple was in the house.

Perhaps, it should go without saying that this made Claire feel somewhat anxious. She writes, “This made me somewhat uncomfortable, but I came around to the idea. We'd use it almost like a baby monitor to check on our three and 6-year-olds when we were in the bathroom and heard crying or whatever. Our 3-year-old was non-verbal at the time, and sometimes his older brother would craft up some crazy story as to how he got hurt. We'd occasionally use the camera to figure out what time we put the pizza in the oven if we forgot to start a timer, or to figure out who stole the cookies from the cookie jar.”

“I feel like it's weird and controlling.”

A few short months ago, Claire was enjoying some quiet time to herself at home while the kids were away at school. While she was relaxing in her house, she became aware of the fact that a camera was filming her activities, which led her to the conclusion that it was rather peculiar to have a camera capturing her doing things like watching television. So, she switched off the camera.

She has told her husband on a number of occasions that she doesn't believe they need the camera on. Nevertheless, her husband was furious that she had switched it off without consulting with him first. So now, whenever she turns it off, he immediately puts it back on.

She writes, “We’ve had multiple conversations about it. I feel like the kids are old enough now that we don't need to monitor them like this anymore. And using a camera to prove/disprove their honesty is not the best parenting. But he wants the camera on 24/7.... even if we both are right there watching the kids.”

But the husband believes that the fact that she does not want the camera on shows a lack of respect for his position as the "head" of the family. But overall, as previously mentioned, it makes Claire feel uneasy, and as she explains, “I feel like it's weird and controlling. But I don't have any other good reason for not wanting it on.”

