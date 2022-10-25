“Overwhelmed” Woman Begs Her Sister-in-Law to Watch Her Five-Year-Old Daughter on Vacation

Abby Joseph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T1Mta_0im4uZaF00
Shutterstock

Being a parent is no easy feat. In addition to being responsible for your own health and well-being, you also have to worry about your children. This can be a big source of stress for many parents, especially if they feel like they're overwhelmed. Sometimes, all they need is some time to relax and decompress. However, when they turn to other members of the family for help, they might find themselves in the middle of a dispute.

According to Jack Beresford of Newsweek, this topic was recently brought to light in an online post from October 23, in which a mom flat-out said no to watching her sister-in-law’s 5-year-old kid during a recent family vacation.

“…Tina and I don't know each other well enough…”

The author of the post is a 33-year-old mother with a five-year-old daughter. According to the author, she has a sister-in-law, Tina, who also has a five-year-old daughter, Cassie. She writes that Tina is partnered with her stepbrother, Jake and that Cassie is the child from Tina’s previous relationship.

The author mentioned that she, her stepsiblings, and their respective partners have been making a trip to their parents' vacation resort that lasts anywhere from four weeks to seven weeks every summer for the past several years. She explains, “This past summer, I was there for 6 weeks and Jake and Tina were there for 4. My husband was there for three weeks on and off due to work commitments, and I brought the nanny.”

It was during the third week, when Jake and Tina were there, that the author and her husband made the decision to take their daughter on a day excursion. It would seem that the couple was going “stir crazy” since their nanny had the day off, and they were left alone with their daughter.

They informed everyone present about their intentions while they were eating breakfast. And after that, when it was just the women at the table drinking their morning tea, Tina asked if they could bring her daughter Cassie with them on their day trip too. The author writes, “I was very confused as to why Tina would ask this as I have barely any interaction with Cassie, I find some of her behavior very off-putting, and I don't have a natural inclination towards children, and second, Tina and I don't know each other well enough that I'd ever consider asking her such a favor.”

The author rejected Tina's request. She also brought up the fact that the day trip was intended to be a private occasion between the three of them exclusively.

“…Tina burst into tears.”

The author had anticipated that would be the last chapter, but Tina insisted on continuing with it. Tina pleaded with her sister-in-law to take Cassie for the day, stating that she hadn't taken a breather the entire summer. Tina also added that she was feeling “overwhelmed” while also expressing a desire to spend some alone time with Jake.

Yet the author's response was a resounding “no” once again. After that, Tina took it upon herself to go straight to the nanny and asked her about the possibility of watching Cassie for a few hours. But the author put her foot down and pointed out that it was the nanny's day off.

Tina, disappointed that the author did not share her sentiments, broke down in tears and explained she honestly assumed that as a fellow mother, the author would understand wanting a break, given she had someone hired for that precise reason. The author writes, “I didn't know what to say to that, so I just said goodbye to my mother and started to leave, and as I did, Tina burst into tears. My mother told me to go, and she would calm Tina down.”

Tina wasn't there for supper when the author returned later that evening, but her parents, together with Jake, were watching Cassie. The author's mother said that she and Tina had come to an agreement over the care of Cassie for the evening so that Tina could get some rest and relaxation.

Tina reappeared the next day, and everything seemed fine. Although Tina's attitude toward the author had become noticeably colder, she did not seem to be affected by it.

After some time had passed, the family got together in a group chat to discuss their plans for Christmas. Tina texted the group that while she was looking forward to spending the holiday with everyone, she hoped that they would be a little more “accommodating” with her daughter and pointed out that "it takes a village." The author simply responded that she would not be requiring any accommodations, and the discussion then went on to another topic.

The author's mom admits that she understands why her daughter said no to Tina at the resort but that after seeing Tina's condition and subsequent outburst, she wishes she had said yes instead. The mother also said that her daughter does not get how really difficult it could be to raise kids since, in contrast to Tina, she has a great deal of assistance, like having a nanny available to her.

What are your thoughts?

Let me know what you think in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Vacation# Family# Relationships# Children# Parenting

Comments / 72

Published by

The go-to source for helpful guides and unique American stories.

Palm Beach, FL
39422 followers

More from Abby Joseph

A Father Threatened to Bail on His Daughter’s Wedding Just Before She Went Down the Aisle

While some couples may choose to have an open-invitation policy when it comes to their wedding, more and more people are opting to leave children off the guest list. There are many different reasons why a couple can decide to have a wedding without children present, ranging from the desire to prevent the possibility of meltdowns to the simple wish to take pleasure in the company of their peers.

Read full story
37 comments

Terminally Sick Man Ignores Parents to Cash Out of Life Insurance to Live in Comfort in His Final Days

Most people might agree that death is an unpleasant topic to think about. It's only natural to want to avoid thinking about our own mortality. But the fact is, death is a reality that we all must face eventually. And it's important to be prepared for it, especially if you have dependents who rely on your income.

Read full story
162 comments

Wife Says That Husband’s Indoor Home Security Camera Is “Weird and Controlling”

When it comes to matters of privacy, there is sure to be a certain amount of give and take in every relationship. With that noted, there are situations in which one individual flagrantly breaches the privacy of their spouse in an obvious way. While, at times, it is possible for this to happen by mistake, sometimes, it is done on purpose.

Read full story
38 comments

Brother Tells Sister, a Bride-To-Be, That Her Wedding Plans Are a “Knock-Off” of His Own

Sibling rivalry isn't uncommon, and it can come to a head when it's time to organize a wedding. After all, weddings are an occasion when sentiments of jealousy or insecurity might develop, both of which are the core foundation of sibling competition.

Read full story
26 comments

Lawyer Has Cousins Taken Into Custody for Allegedly Stealing Items From the Residence of a Deceased Relative

When someone you care about passes away, it may be hard to focus on anything other than the anguish of loss. Nonetheless, it is essential to attend to practical concerns as well, such as determining how the deceased's belongings should be distributed among surviving family members and friends. When there are heirlooms present that some people are not permitted to take, this can make things very problematic.

Read full story
122 comments

Wife Comes Home From Work to Find Her Husband and Her Sister Both Naked in the Kitchen

Infidelity is one of the most difficult obstacles a marriage can encounter. Not only does it destroy the trust that should exist between partners, but it also has the potential to trigger emotions of denial, insecurity, jealousy, and anger, and may damage the relationship beyond repair.

Read full story

Woman Refuses to Let Her Fiancé's Niece, Who Is Only 5 Years Old, Try on Her Expensive Engagement Ring

One of the biggest challenges in any relationship is learning to get along with your partner's family. If you're engaged, that means getting to know your fiancè's siblings and, if they have them, their kids. Setting boundaries with those kids can be especially tricky, as you want to maintain a good relationship with them while also asserting yourself as an authority figure.

Read full story
217 comments

Husband Says That Wife Who Works From Home Was Being “Selfish” by Not Cooking for Her Stepkids While He Went to a Party

It's no secret that stepfamilies can be complex. In many cases, children must learn to navigate different dynamics and relationships, all while adjusting to a new living situation. And for stepparents, the task of forming a bond with their stepchildren can be daunting. Often, they are expected to fill the same role as the child's biological parent, even though they may have little in common with their lifestyles.

Read full story
333 comments

Woman Refuses to Watch Her Future Sister-In-Law's Kids After She Was Involved in a Bad Crash

One of the most essential aspects of a person's life is their family. They are the people who have known us for the longest amount of time, and we can typically count on them to be there for us regardless of the circumstances. Nevertheless, the dynamics inside a family can occasionally be complicated, and it is important to set boundaries in order to keep good relationships alive and well.

Read full story
202 comments

Woman Tells High School Friend That Her College Degree Is a Waste of Time if She Has to Leave the Country to Find Work

Maintaining a long-term friendship can be challenging since our friends often bring out both the best and worst in us. On the one hand, good friends help us to grow and develop as people. They challenge us to reach our potential and push ourselves beyond our comfort levels. On the other hand, friendships can also be stressful and difficult. We may find ourselves arguing with our friends more than anyone else, and feeling like we have to tiptoe around their opinions.

Read full story
380 comments

Woman Doesn't Invite Her Sister to Wedding and Tells Dad He's Not Walking Her Down the Aisle

A wedding is a joyous but often stressful occasion, as families come together to celebrate the union of two loved ones. The relationships between family members can play a crucial role in determining the success of the event. If there is already tension within the family, it is likely to be exacerbated by the added stress of wedding planning.

Read full story
106 comments

Mom Worried About Daughter With Weight Issues

Obesity is a serious problem that can have a profound impact on an individual's health and well-being. In addition to the physical health risks associated with obesity, such as heart disease and diabetes, obese individuals are also more likely to suffer from mood disorders, low self-esteem, and body image issues.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman Threatens to Back Out of a Family Trip if She Is Forced to Share a Hotel Room With Her Little Nieces

In many cultures, it is common practice to rely on childless women to provide childcare for their relatives' children whenever such assistance is required. This results in a significant amount of strain being placed on these women, as they may get the impression that they have to make a decision between their personal desires and the requirements of their families.

Read full story
608 comments

Parents Pay For Daughter’s Wedding and Honeymoon But Didn’t Know She Was Already “Legally” Married

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand, used with permission. A month ago, my best friend got hitched to her long-time partner. The wedding was a riot - good food, even better music, and some hilarious speeches. But the best part by far was the reception venue. It was this stunning outdoor space with twinkling lights strung up everywhere. The whole place just radiated romance and happiness.

Read full story

Mother Refuses to Fix Babysitter's Laptop After Her Son Breaks It

Most parents know that raising children comes with its share of difficulties. One of the most common challenges is dealing with the aftermath of a child's mischievous antics. In some cases, the parent is asked to foot the bill for damages.

Read full story
66 comments

Mother-In-Law Says Bride Shouldn’t Be “Happy” for Her Wedding While Sister-In-Law Goes Through Divorce

In-laws and extended family members may feel like they have a say in how relationships should be conducted. And when things go wrong, like a divorce, they may assume they have the right to intervene.

Read full story
131 comments

Woman Uses Her Sister’s “Sweet 16th” Birthday Party as a Platform to Announce Her Engagement

Deciding when and where to announce your engagement can be just as important as the proposal itself. After all, this is a big moment that you'll want to remember forever. While some people might think it's tacky to announce their engagement at someone else's birthday party, others may see it as a way to kill two birds with one stone. After all, what better way to share the news than to do it at a festive gathering where everyone is in a good mood?

Read full story
144 comments

Mother-in-Law Says Son “Will Not Be Happy Living with a Large Walrus” to Pregnant Daughter-in-Law

Weight stigma, also called sizeism, is discrimination or prejudice against people who are overweight or obese. It can take many forms, from subtle comments and jokes to more overt forms of discrimination, such as refusing to hire someone because of their weight. Due to our society's obsession with being thin, sizeism can lead to name-calling and passive-aggressive comments from close friends and family.

Read full story
167 comments

Grandma Says No to Including 'One-Night-Stand' Grandson into Her Will

Heirs often find themselves at odds with one another when it comes to inheritances. This is because inheritance typically represents a windfall of money or assets, which, in theory, can be very difficult to divide fairly.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy