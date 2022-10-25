“Overwhelmed” Woman Begs Her Sister-in-Law to Watch Her Five-Year-Old Daughter on Vacation

Being a parent is no easy feat. In addition to being responsible for your own health and well-being, you also have to worry about your children. This can be a big source of stress for many parents, especially if they feel like they're overwhelmed. Sometimes, all they need is some time to relax and decompress. However, when they turn to other members of the family for help, they might find themselves in the middle of a dispute.

According to Jack Beresford of Newsweek, this topic was recently brought to light in an online post from October 23, in which a mom flat-out said no to watching her sister-in-law’s 5-year-old kid during a recent family vacation.

“…Tina and I don't know each other well enough…”

The author of the post is a 33-year-old mother with a five-year-old daughter. According to the author, she has a sister-in-law, Tina, who also has a five-year-old daughter, Cassie. She writes that Tina is partnered with her stepbrother, Jake and that Cassie is the child from Tina’s previous relationship.

The author mentioned that she, her stepsiblings, and their respective partners have been making a trip to their parents' vacation resort that lasts anywhere from four weeks to seven weeks every summer for the past several years. She explains, “This past summer, I was there for 6 weeks and Jake and Tina were there for 4. My husband was there for three weeks on and off due to work commitments, and I brought the nanny.”

It was during the third week, when Jake and Tina were there, that the author and her husband made the decision to take their daughter on a day excursion. It would seem that the couple was going “stir crazy” since their nanny had the day off, and they were left alone with their daughter.

They informed everyone present about their intentions while they were eating breakfast. And after that, when it was just the women at the table drinking their morning tea, Tina asked if they could bring her daughter Cassie with them on their day trip too. The author writes, “I was very confused as to why Tina would ask this as I have barely any interaction with Cassie, I find some of her behavior very off-putting, and I don't have a natural inclination towards children, and second, Tina and I don't know each other well enough that I'd ever consider asking her such a favor.”

The author rejected Tina's request. She also brought up the fact that the day trip was intended to be a private occasion between the three of them exclusively.

“…Tina burst into tears.”

The author had anticipated that would be the last chapter, but Tina insisted on continuing with it. Tina pleaded with her sister-in-law to take Cassie for the day, stating that she hadn't taken a breather the entire summer. Tina also added that she was feeling “overwhelmed” while also expressing a desire to spend some alone time with Jake.

Yet the author's response was a resounding “no” once again. After that, Tina took it upon herself to go straight to the nanny and asked her about the possibility of watching Cassie for a few hours. But the author put her foot down and pointed out that it was the nanny's day off.

Tina, disappointed that the author did not share her sentiments, broke down in tears and explained she honestly assumed that as a fellow mother, the author would understand wanting a break, given she had someone hired for that precise reason. The author writes, “I didn't know what to say to that, so I just said goodbye to my mother and started to leave, and as I did, Tina burst into tears. My mother told me to go, and she would calm Tina down.”

Tina wasn't there for supper when the author returned later that evening, but her parents, together with Jake, were watching Cassie. The author's mother said that she and Tina had come to an agreement over the care of Cassie for the evening so that Tina could get some rest and relaxation.

Tina reappeared the next day, and everything seemed fine. Although Tina's attitude toward the author had become noticeably colder, she did not seem to be affected by it.

After some time had passed, the family got together in a group chat to discuss their plans for Christmas. Tina texted the group that while she was looking forward to spending the holiday with everyone, she hoped that they would be a little more “accommodating” with her daughter and pointed out that "it takes a village." The author simply responded that she would not be requiring any accommodations, and the discussion then went on to another topic.

The author's mom admits that she understands why her daughter said no to Tina at the resort but that after seeing Tina's condition and subsequent outburst, she wishes she had said yes instead. The mother also said that her daughter does not get how really difficult it could be to raise kids since, in contrast to Tina, she has a great deal of assistance, like having a nanny available to her.

