Woman Refuses to Watch Her Future Sister-In-Law's Kids After She Was Involved in a Bad Crash

When it comes to in-laws, setting boundaries is something that rings particularly true. In-laws have the potential to be both a helpful source of support, but they can also cause tension within the family. The topic of this kind of situation was recently brought to light in an online post from October 13, in which a woman chose not to watch her future sister-in-law's kids after she was involved in a bad crash.

“… I don’t fit their ideal of what a nice girl should be…”

The author, a 27-year-old woman, spent her childhood in foster care. She admits that she did not have a very good understanding of how typical families function. She states in her post that she does not get along with the family of her fiancé and wrote, “His parents have been rude to me from day 1 because I don’t fit their ideal of what a nice girl should be and my background is significantly different than theirs.” Even her future brother-in-law and sister-in-law are a little patronizing toward her because of her profession and way of life.

She informed her fiancé that she wouldn't be close to his immediate family following a particularly acrimonious holiday visit the year before. She writes, “I don’t mind him visiting them or keeping in touch at all, but I will not. They can always be his family but they won’t be mine. If that was a dealbreaker so be it.”

Her future husband acknowledged that this was OK.

The Car Wreck

Recently, the brother and sister-in-law of the fiancé were involved in a vehicle accident, and both of them were sent to the intensive care unit. They have three children under the age of ten. And since her future husband's parents were already at the hospital, he felt it was important for him to be there as well. As a result, he approached her with the proposition of babysitting his brother's children at their residence for several hours and, depending on how things transpired, potentially even overnight.

She disagreed with him and told him no.

She explains, “I’ll be happy to deliver food, drop off anything he needs, and run errands, but I won’t stay at his brother’s home or be in a position to interact directly with his family. Besides the disruption to my work schedule if it turned into an overnight deal since I have to get up very early, I doubt they want me there and it sounds like a fight waiting to happen once the emergency is over.”

The engaged pair debated the issue back and forth for a while, but in the end, the fiancé ended up spending the night and the next day with them himself. She left him clothing and food that night as well as the next day, but he merely accepted them without saying anything to her.

Regarding the brother and sister-in-law, both of them are on the mend. So when the fiancé arrived back at their house, he confronted her about the fact that she had neglected to assist his family despite the dire circumstances. She informed him that she was of assistance, but that it was not in the manner that he had envisioned.

In the end, the fiance said that not only would it have alleviated some of the burdens on him, but it also would have been an effective “olive branch.” She explained to him that his family had already destroyed the “olive tree,” and that they had no right to look down on her while still having the ability to contact her in an emergency situation.

