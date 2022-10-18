Woman Tells High School Friend That Her College Degree Is a Waste of Time if She Has to Leave the Country to Find Work

Maintaining a long-term friendship can be challenging since our friends often bring out both the best and worst in us. On the one hand, good friends help us to grow and develop as people. They challenge us to reach our potential and push ourselves beyond our comfort levels. On the other hand, friendships can also be stressful and difficult. We may find ourselves arguing with our friends more than anyone else, and feeling like we have to tiptoe around their opinions.

According to Leonie Helm of Newsweek, the topic of this kind of situation was recently brought to light in an online post from October 16, in which a woman scolded her high school buddy for the decisions she’s made in life.

“… her degree was a waste of time…”

The author discloses that she kept in touch with a classmate from high school named Diana, who has just earned her master's degree. According to the acquaintance, Diana resided in a different city and remarked that they seldom ever crossed paths with one another. She claimed that Diana was usually "too busy" for extended phone conversations, which is why the two of them only spoke briefly every once in a while.

While Diana was busy pursuing her education, the author settled down, got married, and established a family.

The Lunch Date

Diana was in town to see her family, so she and her high school friend agreed to have lunch together. When they met up, the author proceeded to question Diana about her education and career options. Diana shared the news that she had been offered a job, but that it required her to relocate to Brussels.

The author remarked to her that she must be insane and writes, “If she can’t find a job locally, then her degree was a waste of time if she has to move to another country. She said it’s an amazing job opportunity that she couldn’t get anywhere around here (apparently, the job is related to the EU parliament or whatever, I admit it, I lost her with all the abbreviations she was using)."

Diana reiterated that this is an incredible opportunity, and she is thrilled about it. And when Diana told the author what the pay was, she said that her husband makes the same as her, despite not having a degree.

Diana made it clear that this is only a starting pay and that her income would increase over the course of her career. The author writes, “I again said that she could’ve gotten a similar job here and wouldn’t have wasted 6 years…”

After the author made her statements, she claimed that Diana behaved in an impolite manner and said that she didn’t want a family if having one would make her life as miserable as hers.

At the conclusion of their conversation, the author referred to Diana's behavior as "ridiculous and mean." In retaliation, Diana addressed her high school friend by an insulting name before paying her bill and leaving the establishment.

