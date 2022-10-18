Woman Doesn't Invite Her Sister to Wedding and Tells Dad He's Not Walking Her Down the Aisle

A wedding is a joyous but often stressful occasion, as families come together to celebrate the union of two loved ones. The relationships between family members can play a crucial role in determining the success of the event. If there is already tension within the family, it is likely to be exacerbated by the added stress of wedding planning.

According to Anders Anglesey of Newsweek, the topic of this kind of situation was recently brought to light in an online post from October 17, in which a woman did not invite her sister to her wedding and also chose not to ask her father to escort her down the aisle.

The Center of Attention

The author, who is about to be married, describes her older sister Stephanie (31) as the "golden child" of their family. Meanwhile, the 28-year-old bride and her 33-year-old sister were treated like second-class citizens.

The bride made the observation that their parents would often remind Emily that it was acceptable for Stephanie to criticize her and take her stuff since "she's your baby sister!” Furthermore, the parents would sanction Stephanie’s treatment of her too, and they would say things like, “your big sister knows better than you, and you need to listen to and respect her.”

Across the board, Stephanie was the focus of everyone's attention at any gathering. On her birthday, she would get a larger number of presents than her sisters would receive on their own special days. In addition, she would be in charge of choosing the event's theme and the guests that were invited.

Even though Stephanie is an adult today, this behavior has not changed. For example, the author writes, “Stephanie not only chose a place I hated for my graduation dinner, but she also chose to announce her pregnancy at the same dinner, and my parents knew about it.” In essence, the bride came to the conclusion that her parents were incapable of respecting her in the same way that they valued Stephanie.

Since that time, neither the bride nor Emily has had any contact with Stephanie or their father, save in the case of urgent matters involving other members of the family. For instance, since their mother died, they spoke with one another briefly, but then communication went back to being quite restricted.

The Big Day

The bride is getting ready for her big day. Because of this, her father has gotten in touch with her regarding the arrangements for him and Stephanie to be there early. It would seem that he anticipated being the one to lead her down the aisle during the ceremony. In addition to that, he speculated that Stephanie would play the role of some kind of honorary lead bridesmaid during the wedding. However, Emily was selected to be the primary maid of honor.

The future bride broke the news to her father that her closest friend from school, Matt, would be the one to lead her down the aisle instead of him. She explains, “My father started making comments about how this was ridiculous/disrespectful because the man who raised me and gave me life should matter more to me than ‘some college buddy.’”

Then he insisted on knowing the status of Stephanie's role in the ceremony. She explained to him that Stephanie would not be attending the wedding since she was not invited. She added that the reason was that she was aware that if Stephanie were to go, she would, as is customary, become “the center of attention."

The bride writes, “I want a day about me and my own accomplishments/milestones instead of it being all about Stephanie. I don’t care how bratty it sounds. I got fed up and told him he can go walk the daughter he actually cared about down the aisle and hung up."

At this time, a number of individuals, including several family members, have reached out to ridicule the bride. Many people believe that she made the incorrect decision to prevent Stephanie from attending the wedding since, in a sense, she, too, is a victim of their "parents' favoritism.”

