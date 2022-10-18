Woman Doesn't Invite Her Sister to Wedding and Tells Dad He's Not Walking Her Down the Aisle

Abby Joseph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y10cW_0iddj7Hi00
Andrey Nastasenko

A wedding is a joyous but often stressful occasion, as families come together to celebrate the union of two loved ones. The relationships between family members can play a crucial role in determining the success of the event. If there is already tension within the family, it is likely to be exacerbated by the added stress of wedding planning.

According to Anders Anglesey of Newsweek, the topic of this kind of situation was recently brought to light in an online post from October 17, in which a woman did not invite her sister to her wedding and also chose not to ask her father to escort her down the aisle.

The Center of Attention

The author, who is about to be married, describes her older sister Stephanie (31) as the "golden child" of their family. Meanwhile, the 28-year-old bride and her 33-year-old sister were treated like second-class citizens.

The bride made the observation that their parents would often remind Emily that it was acceptable for Stephanie to criticize her and take her stuff since "she's your baby sister!” Furthermore, the parents would sanction Stephanie’s treatment of her too, and they would say things like, “your big sister knows better than you, and you need to listen to and respect her.”

Across the board, Stephanie was the focus of everyone's attention at any gathering. On her birthday, she would get a larger number of presents than her sisters would receive on their own special days. In addition, she would be in charge of choosing the event's theme and the guests that were invited.

Even though Stephanie is an adult today, this behavior has not changed. For example, the author writes, “Stephanie not only chose a place I hated for my graduation dinner, but she also chose to announce her pregnancy at the same dinner, and my parents knew about it.” In essence, the bride came to the conclusion that her parents were incapable of respecting her in the same way that they valued Stephanie.

Since that time, neither the bride nor Emily has had any contact with Stephanie or their father, save in the case of urgent matters involving other members of the family. For instance, since their mother died, they spoke with one another briefly, but then communication went back to being quite restricted.

The Big Day

The bride is getting ready for her big day. Because of this, her father has gotten in touch with her regarding the arrangements for him and Stephanie to be there early. It would seem that he anticipated being the one to lead her down the aisle during the ceremony. In addition to that, he speculated that Stephanie would play the role of some kind of honorary lead bridesmaid during the wedding. However, Emily was selected to be the primary maid of honor.

The future bride broke the news to her father that her closest friend from school, Matt, would be the one to lead her down the aisle instead of him. She explains, “My father started making comments about how this was ridiculous/disrespectful because the man who raised me and gave me life should matter more to me than ‘some college buddy.’”

Then he insisted on knowing the status of Stephanie's role in the ceremony. She explained to him that Stephanie would not be attending the wedding since she was not invited. She added that the reason was that she was aware that if Stephanie were to go, she would, as is customary, become “the center of attention."

The bride writes, “I want a day about me and my own accomplishments/milestones instead of it being all about Stephanie. I don’t care how bratty it sounds. I got fed up and told him he can go walk the daughter he actually cared about down the aisle and hung up."

At this time, a number of individuals, including several family members, have reached out to ridicule the bride. Many people believe that she made the incorrect decision to prevent Stephanie from attending the wedding since, in a sense, she, too, is a victim of their "parents' favoritism.”

What are your thoughts?

Let me know what you think in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Family# Children# Wedding# Parents

Comments / 106

Published by

The go-to source for helpful guides and unique American stories.

Palm Beach, FL
38353 followers

More from Abby Joseph

Wife Comes Home From Work to Find Her Husband and Her Sister Both Naked in the Kitchen

Infidelity is one of the most difficult obstacles a marriage can encounter. Not only does it destroy the trust that should exist between partners, but it also has the potential to trigger emotions of denial, insecurity, jealousy, and anger, and may damage the relationship beyond repair.

Read full story

Woman Refuses to Let Her Fiancé's Niece, Who Is Only 5 Years Old, Try on Her Expensive Engagement Ring

One of the biggest challenges in any relationship is learning to get along with your partner's family. If you're engaged, that means getting to know your fiancè's siblings and, if they have them, their kids. Setting boundaries with those kids can be especially tricky, as you want to maintain a good relationship with them while also asserting yourself as an authority figure.

Read full story
189 comments

Husband Says That Wife Who Works From Home Was Being “Selfish” by Not Cooking for Her Stepkids While He Went to a Party

It's no secret that stepfamilies can be complex. In many cases, children must learn to navigate different dynamics and relationships, all while adjusting to a new living situation. And for stepparents, the task of forming a bond with their stepchildren can be daunting. Often, they are expected to fill the same role as the child's biological parent, even though they may have little in common with their lifestyles.

Read full story
321 comments

Woman Refuses to Watch Her Future Sister-In-Law's Kids After She Was Involved in a Bad Crash

One of the most essential aspects of a person's life is their family. They are the people who have known us for the longest amount of time, and we can typically count on them to be there for us regardless of the circumstances. Nevertheless, the dynamics inside a family can occasionally be complicated, and it is important to set boundaries in order to keep good relationships alive and well.

Read full story
190 comments

Woman Tells High School Friend That Her College Degree Is a Waste of Time if She Has to Leave the Country to Find Work

Maintaining a long-term friendship can be challenging since our friends often bring out both the best and worst in us. On the one hand, good friends help us to grow and develop as people. They challenge us to reach our potential and push ourselves beyond our comfort levels. On the other hand, friendships can also be stressful and difficult. We may find ourselves arguing with our friends more than anyone else, and feeling like we have to tiptoe around their opinions.

Read full story
378 comments

Mom Worried About Daughter With Weight Issues

Obesity is a serious problem that can have a profound impact on an individual's health and well-being. In addition to the physical health risks associated with obesity, such as heart disease and diabetes, obese individuals are also more likely to suffer from mood disorders, low self-esteem, and body image issues.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman Threatens to Back Out of a Family Trip if She Is Forced to Share a Hotel Room With Her Little Nieces

In many cultures, it is common practice to rely on childless women to provide childcare for their relatives' children whenever such assistance is required. This results in a significant amount of strain being placed on these women, as they may get the impression that they have to make a decision between their personal desires and the requirements of their families.

Read full story
608 comments

Parents Pay For Daughter’s Wedding and Honeymoon But Didn’t Know She Was Already “Legally” Married

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand, used with permission. A month ago, my best friend got hitched to her long-time partner. The wedding was a riot - good food, even better music, and some hilarious speeches. But the best part by far was the reception venue. It was this stunning outdoor space with twinkling lights strung up everywhere. The whole place just radiated romance and happiness.

Read full story

Mother Refuses to Fix Babysitter's Laptop After Her Son Breaks It

Most parents know that raising children comes with its share of difficulties. One of the most common challenges is dealing with the aftermath of a child's mischievous antics. In some cases, the parent is asked to foot the bill for damages.

Read full story
66 comments

Mother-In-Law Says Bride Shouldn’t Be “Happy” for Her Wedding While Sister-In-Law Goes Through Divorce

In-laws and extended family members may feel like they have a say in how relationships should be conducted. And when things go wrong, like a divorce, they may assume they have the right to intervene.

Read full story
129 comments

Woman Uses Her Sister’s “Sweet 16th” Birthday Party as a Platform to Announce Her Engagement

Deciding when and where to announce your engagement can be just as important as the proposal itself. After all, this is a big moment that you'll want to remember forever. While some people might think it's tacky to announce their engagement at someone else's birthday party, others may see it as a way to kill two birds with one stone. After all, what better way to share the news than to do it at a festive gathering where everyone is in a good mood?

Read full story
143 comments

Mother-in-Law Says Son “Will Not Be Happy Living with a Large Walrus” to Pregnant Daughter-in-Law

Weight stigma, also called sizeism, is discrimination or prejudice against people who are overweight or obese. It can take many forms, from subtle comments and jokes to more overt forms of discrimination, such as refusing to hire someone because of their weight. Due to our society's obsession with being thin, sizeism can lead to name-calling and passive-aggressive comments from close friends and family.

Read full story
165 comments

Grandma Says No to Including 'One-Night-Stand' Grandson into Her Will

Heirs often find themselves at odds with one another when it comes to inheritances. This is because inheritance typically represents a windfall of money or assets, which, in theory, can be very difficult to divide fairly.

Read full story
3 comments

Brother Will Not Give His Gay Sister Any Part of the Family Inheritance

When it comes to family inheritances, there is often a lot of discussion about what is fair and what is not. In some cases, the estate is awarded to the oldest child, regardless of whether or not they are actually in need of the money. However, there are also situations where the estate is divided equally between all of the children, regardless of age.

Read full story
153 comments

Mother Refuses to Let Her Pregnant Daughter Use Her College Fund Money to Pay for a Wedding and a House

Should college fund money be given to a child if they don't go to college?. According to Leonie Helm of Newsweek, the subject of this sort of situation was highlighted in a recent Reddit thread from October 2 in which a mother of four children and her husband decided not to give their oldest daughter 'her' college fund money after she got pregnant and chose not to attend college.

Read full story
171 comments

Sister-In-Law Wears a White Dress to the Wedding, so the Bride’s Best Friend “Tripped” and Spilled Red Wine on Her

Weddings are notoriously filled with etiquette landmines, and guests often go to great lengths to avoid offending the bride and groom. One of the most common taboos is wearing all white, which is traditionally reserved for the bride. While the reasoning behind this rule is unclear, it is generally accepted that white is a symbol of purity and should not be usurped by wedding guests.

Read full story
345 comments

When the Wedding Photographer Fell Sick, the Bridesmaid Was Asked to Fill In for Free

The role of the bridesmaid is one that has been traditionally defined by a set of expectations and responsibilities. From attending pre-wedding events and helping with wedding preparations to standing by the bride on her big day, the bridesmaid is expected to play a supportive role throughout the entire wedding process.

Read full story

Stepbrother Won't Let Younger Stepsister Hang Out in His Room

According to Newsweek's Alice Gibbs, a 16-year-old boy was reported to have refused to unlock his bedroom door for his 14-year-old stepsister, who is struggling to cope with the effects of a "traumatic" incident that occurred six months ago and is terrified to be by herself.

Read full story

Bride Asked Her In-Laws to Cover the Costs of the Guests They Invited to Her Wedding Without Her Knowledge

Weddings are a joyous occasion to celebrate the union of two people in love. They are also a very expensive undertaking, often costing tens of thousands of dollars. For this reason, many couples are now choosing to have smaller, more intimate weddings with only close family and friends in attendance.

Read full story
288 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy