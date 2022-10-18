Parents Pay For Daughter’s Wedding and Honeymoon But Didn’t Know She Was Already “Legally” Married

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand, used with permission.

A month ago, my best friend got hitched to her long-time partner. The wedding was a riot - good food, even better music, and some hilarious speeches. But the best part by far was the reception venue. It was this stunning outdoor space with twinkling lights strung up everywhere. The whole place just radiated romance and happiness.

My friend looked like a princess, and her new husband looked like the luckiest man in the world. They danced together under the stars and shared a beautiful first dance. It was honestly one of the most romantic things I've ever seen.

Immediately after the wedding, they boarded a plane for their honeymoon. Do you know where they went? The Bahamas, of course - a tropical paradise.

I'll admit, when I saw the photos from their honeymoon, I felt a twinge of envy. They were staying at an exclusive resort, and it looked like they were having the time of their lives. But they deserve all the happiness and relaxation this world has to offer. So even though I may not be able to take a luxurious vacation any time soon, I'm glad they're enjoying theirs.

Everything from the wedding to the honeymoon was ridiculously expensive. Then again, love is worth every penny, isn't it?

Her parents had always been generous, so when they offered to pay for both the wedding and honeymoon, she was not shocked. And she was grateful. She knew that it would not have been possible for her to have the wedding of a lifetime without their help.

Initially, I was surprised they funded the dream package. Still, it's not every day your child gets married. I mean, why not give them the best start to their new life together if they can afford it? This meant her wedding was a lot more extravagant than she and her husband could ever afford. However, it was a once-in-a-lifetime event, and they cherished every minute of it.

Something Missing

It was a beautiful wedding, but there was something missing: the official marriage license.

Let me explain: my friend had some serious health problems a little over two years ago. We're lucky to say those issues are gone now. However, at the time, it wasn't clear if she would make it to any wedding at all.

Back then, her situation also made it hard for her to get health insurance. Therefore, she and her boyfriend decided to get married so she could be included in his insurance. Let me be clear by stating that they love each other regardless of those practical reasons for getting married.

The ceremony at City Hall was short and sweet. But it was an intimate, heartfelt moment that I was fortunate enough to witness. However, they never stopped talking about having a big traditional wedding with all their family and friends someday soon. And that's exactly what they did.

He made his formal proposal almost a year later. And only a few people, including myself, were already aware that they were already married "in the eyes of the law."

And as far as I know, they weren't trying to mislead anyone.

But what do you think?

Do you believe they took advantage of her parents by letting them pay for both the wedding and honeymoon even though they were already legally married?