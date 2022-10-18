Parents Pay For Daughter’s Wedding and Honeymoon But Didn’t Know She Was Already “Legally” Married

Abby Joseph

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand, used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y4aeo_0icIQ7BV00
Ground Picture

A month ago, my best friend got hitched to her long-time partner. The wedding was a riot - good food, even better music, and some hilarious speeches. But the best part by far was the reception venue. It was this stunning outdoor space with twinkling lights strung up everywhere. The whole place just radiated romance and happiness.

My friend looked like a princess, and her new husband looked like the luckiest man in the world. They danced together under the stars and shared a beautiful first dance. It was honestly one of the most romantic things I've ever seen.

Immediately after the wedding, they boarded a plane for their honeymoon. Do you know where they went? The Bahamas, of course - a tropical paradise.

I'll admit, when I saw the photos from their honeymoon, I felt a twinge of envy. They were staying at an exclusive resort, and it looked like they were having the time of their lives. But they deserve all the happiness and relaxation this world has to offer. So even though I may not be able to take a luxurious vacation any time soon, I'm glad they're enjoying theirs.

Everything from the wedding to the honeymoon was ridiculously expensive. Then again, love is worth every penny, isn't it?

Her parents had always been generous, so when they offered to pay for both the wedding and honeymoon, she was not shocked. And she was grateful. She knew that it would not have been possible for her to have the wedding of a lifetime without their help.

Initially, I was surprised they funded the dream package. Still, it's not every day your child gets married. I mean, why not give them the best start to their new life together if they can afford it? This meant her wedding was a lot more extravagant than she and her husband could ever afford. However, it was a once-in-a-lifetime event, and they cherished every minute of it.

Something Missing

It was a beautiful wedding, but there was something missing: the official marriage license.

Let me explain: my friend had some serious health problems a little over two years ago. We're lucky to say those issues are gone now. However, at the time, it wasn't clear if she would make it to any wedding at all.

Back then, her situation also made it hard for her to get health insurance. Therefore, she and her boyfriend decided to get married so she could be included in his insurance. Let me be clear by stating that they love each other regardless of those practical reasons for getting married.

The ceremony at City Hall was short and sweet. But it was an intimate, heartfelt moment that I was fortunate enough to witness. However, they never stopped talking about having a big traditional wedding with all their family and friends someday soon. And that's exactly what they did.

He made his formal proposal almost a year later. And only a few people, including myself, were already aware that they were already married "in the eyes of the law."

And as far as I know, they weren't trying to mislead anyone.

But what do you think?

Do you believe they took advantage of her parents by letting them pay for both the wedding and honeymoon even though they were already legally married?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Culture# Society# Lifestyle# Family Relationships# Relationships

Comments / 0

Published by

The go-to source for helpful guides and unique American stories.

Palm Beach, FL
38353 followers

More from Abby Joseph

Wife Comes Home From Work to Find Her Husband and Her Sister Both Naked in the Kitchen

Infidelity is one of the most difficult obstacles a marriage can encounter. Not only does it destroy the trust that should exist between partners, but it also has the potential to trigger emotions of denial, insecurity, jealousy, and anger, and may damage the relationship beyond repair.

Read full story

Woman Refuses to Let Her Fiancé's Niece, Who Is Only 5 Years Old, Try on Her Expensive Engagement Ring

One of the biggest challenges in any relationship is learning to get along with your partner's family. If you're engaged, that means getting to know your fiancè's siblings and, if they have them, their kids. Setting boundaries with those kids can be especially tricky, as you want to maintain a good relationship with them while also asserting yourself as an authority figure.

Read full story
189 comments

Husband Says That Wife Who Works From Home Was Being “Selfish” by Not Cooking for Her Stepkids While He Went to a Party

It's no secret that stepfamilies can be complex. In many cases, children must learn to navigate different dynamics and relationships, all while adjusting to a new living situation. And for stepparents, the task of forming a bond with their stepchildren can be daunting. Often, they are expected to fill the same role as the child's biological parent, even though they may have little in common with their lifestyles.

Read full story
321 comments

Woman Refuses to Watch Her Future Sister-In-Law's Kids After She Was Involved in a Bad Crash

One of the most essential aspects of a person's life is their family. They are the people who have known us for the longest amount of time, and we can typically count on them to be there for us regardless of the circumstances. Nevertheless, the dynamics inside a family can occasionally be complicated, and it is important to set boundaries in order to keep good relationships alive and well.

Read full story
190 comments

Woman Tells High School Friend That Her College Degree Is a Waste of Time if She Has to Leave the Country to Find Work

Maintaining a long-term friendship can be challenging since our friends often bring out both the best and worst in us. On the one hand, good friends help us to grow and develop as people. They challenge us to reach our potential and push ourselves beyond our comfort levels. On the other hand, friendships can also be stressful and difficult. We may find ourselves arguing with our friends more than anyone else, and feeling like we have to tiptoe around their opinions.

Read full story
378 comments

Woman Doesn't Invite Her Sister to Wedding and Tells Dad He's Not Walking Her Down the Aisle

A wedding is a joyous but often stressful occasion, as families come together to celebrate the union of two loved ones. The relationships between family members can play a crucial role in determining the success of the event. If there is already tension within the family, it is likely to be exacerbated by the added stress of wedding planning.

Read full story
106 comments

Mom Worried About Daughter With Weight Issues

Obesity is a serious problem that can have a profound impact on an individual's health and well-being. In addition to the physical health risks associated with obesity, such as heart disease and diabetes, obese individuals are also more likely to suffer from mood disorders, low self-esteem, and body image issues.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman Threatens to Back Out of a Family Trip if She Is Forced to Share a Hotel Room With Her Little Nieces

In many cultures, it is common practice to rely on childless women to provide childcare for their relatives' children whenever such assistance is required. This results in a significant amount of strain being placed on these women, as they may get the impression that they have to make a decision between their personal desires and the requirements of their families.

Read full story
608 comments

Mother Refuses to Fix Babysitter's Laptop After Her Son Breaks It

Most parents know that raising children comes with its share of difficulties. One of the most common challenges is dealing with the aftermath of a child's mischievous antics. In some cases, the parent is asked to foot the bill for damages.

Read full story
66 comments

Mother-In-Law Says Bride Shouldn’t Be “Happy” for Her Wedding While Sister-In-Law Goes Through Divorce

In-laws and extended family members may feel like they have a say in how relationships should be conducted. And when things go wrong, like a divorce, they may assume they have the right to intervene.

Read full story
129 comments

Woman Uses Her Sister’s “Sweet 16th” Birthday Party as a Platform to Announce Her Engagement

Deciding when and where to announce your engagement can be just as important as the proposal itself. After all, this is a big moment that you'll want to remember forever. While some people might think it's tacky to announce their engagement at someone else's birthday party, others may see it as a way to kill two birds with one stone. After all, what better way to share the news than to do it at a festive gathering where everyone is in a good mood?

Read full story
143 comments

Mother-in-Law Says Son “Will Not Be Happy Living with a Large Walrus” to Pregnant Daughter-in-Law

Weight stigma, also called sizeism, is discrimination or prejudice against people who are overweight or obese. It can take many forms, from subtle comments and jokes to more overt forms of discrimination, such as refusing to hire someone because of their weight. Due to our society's obsession with being thin, sizeism can lead to name-calling and passive-aggressive comments from close friends and family.

Read full story
165 comments

Grandma Says No to Including 'One-Night-Stand' Grandson into Her Will

Heirs often find themselves at odds with one another when it comes to inheritances. This is because inheritance typically represents a windfall of money or assets, which, in theory, can be very difficult to divide fairly.

Read full story
3 comments

Brother Will Not Give His Gay Sister Any Part of the Family Inheritance

When it comes to family inheritances, there is often a lot of discussion about what is fair and what is not. In some cases, the estate is awarded to the oldest child, regardless of whether or not they are actually in need of the money. However, there are also situations where the estate is divided equally between all of the children, regardless of age.

Read full story
153 comments

Mother Refuses to Let Her Pregnant Daughter Use Her College Fund Money to Pay for a Wedding and a House

Should college fund money be given to a child if they don't go to college?. According to Leonie Helm of Newsweek, the subject of this sort of situation was highlighted in a recent Reddit thread from October 2 in which a mother of four children and her husband decided not to give their oldest daughter 'her' college fund money after she got pregnant and chose not to attend college.

Read full story
171 comments

Sister-In-Law Wears a White Dress to the Wedding, so the Bride’s Best Friend “Tripped” and Spilled Red Wine on Her

Weddings are notoriously filled with etiquette landmines, and guests often go to great lengths to avoid offending the bride and groom. One of the most common taboos is wearing all white, which is traditionally reserved for the bride. While the reasoning behind this rule is unclear, it is generally accepted that white is a symbol of purity and should not be usurped by wedding guests.

Read full story
345 comments

When the Wedding Photographer Fell Sick, the Bridesmaid Was Asked to Fill In for Free

The role of the bridesmaid is one that has been traditionally defined by a set of expectations and responsibilities. From attending pre-wedding events and helping with wedding preparations to standing by the bride on her big day, the bridesmaid is expected to play a supportive role throughout the entire wedding process.

Read full story

Stepbrother Won't Let Younger Stepsister Hang Out in His Room

According to Newsweek's Alice Gibbs, a 16-year-old boy was reported to have refused to unlock his bedroom door for his 14-year-old stepsister, who is struggling to cope with the effects of a "traumatic" incident that occurred six months ago and is terrified to be by herself.

Read full story

Bride Asked Her In-Laws to Cover the Costs of the Guests They Invited to Her Wedding Without Her Knowledge

Weddings are a joyous occasion to celebrate the union of two people in love. They are also a very expensive undertaking, often costing tens of thousands of dollars. For this reason, many couples are now choosing to have smaller, more intimate weddings with only close family and friends in attendance.

Read full story
288 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy