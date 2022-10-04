Brother Will Not Give His Gay Sister Any Part of the Family Inheritance

When it comes to family inheritances, there is often a lot of discussion about what is fair and what is not. In some cases, the estate is awarded to the oldest child, regardless of whether or not they are actually in need of the money. However, there are also situations where the estate is divided equally between all of the children, regardless of age.

And then there are times when only one child is given the inheritance, even though there is another sibling. According to Sara Santora of Newsweek, the topic of this kind of predicament was recently brought to light in a Reddit thread from October 4, in which a man is unwilling to divide his inheritance with his sister after they had been estranged for many years.

“…she wasn't entitled to anything.”

The author, a 30-year-old man, wrote that he used to be quite close to his sister, who is now 37 years old, when they were growing up. He explained, “In fact, we were a very tight knit family. My father used to run a string of convenience stores and my mother was a house wife.”

The author made a point of mentioning that they were a conservative Asian family. In addition, their mom and dad did all in their power to provide a happy and fulfilling life for them by showering them with attention and working tirelessly.

On top of this, he confessed that their parents had traditional values and beliefs about how life should be lived. As a result, it should not come as a shock that it became a major concern when their parents found a photo of his sister, who was 16 at the time, making out with another girl. In the aftermath of this discovery, she was compelled to end her relationship with her then-girlfriend and was promptly grounded.

The author claims that from that moment on, there was an ongoing cycle of fighting and disagreements. That is until his sister finished school and moved out, which essentially allowed her to sever all ties and communication with her family.

The author explained, “This was especially hard for me because even through all the fighting she was really close to me. She used to look after me, help me with homework and even encouraged me to talk to girls and go beyond my social circle.”

After he obtained his first cellphone, the author made many attempts to get in touch with her. However, that only lasted for a very short time, and then she vanished completely.

Over the course of the years, he was in the habit of providing her with periodic updates on his life. Even as a heterosexual man, he felt the need to advocate for LGBTQ people to understand their experiences better, so he joined a couple of pride clubs at his university.

He wrote, “I also hoped that sharing this might bring her back into my life but eventually I accepted that she was gone for good."

The Inheritance

During this period, the author held his parents responsible for his sister's alienation from them. Because of this, he harbored resentment against them for a considerable amount of time. However, they were able to put their differences behind them after his mother was given a cancer diagnosis around six years ago. A year later, she passed away.

Following the death of his mother, he and his father grew to have a much stronger relationship. And he began being more helpful with the shops and buildings his father invested in. Eventually, the father drafted a will, in which he expressly stated that all of the shops and possessions were to be given to the son.

As time went on, the father began to experience a significant decline in health. It would seem that his years of smoking, along with the strains of operating a company and dealing with family dysfunction, had put a strain on his well-being. Shortly thereafter, he would also pass away.

The Sister Reappears

The sister got in touch with her brother around a month after their father died. This was the first time in several years that she had attempted to get in touch with him. The author went on to explain, “I thought she wanted to mend fences now that my parents had passed away but as soon as we met she mentioned the inheritance and wanted her share. She dodged every question I had about her life and the reasons she iced me out with one word answers and half hearted replies, quickly getting back to property.”

So he reported to her that he had been specifically given everything. Additionally, he said that "she wasn't entitled to anything.”

According to the author, "She tried to argue that she's being robbed because she's a lesbian and that I'm benefiting from my parents prejudices but I wasn't having any of it. I politely asked them to leave and felt terrible for the rest of the day.”

After everything was said and done, the author reached out to his friends, and the responses he received showed that their opinions were split.

Some argue that he was in the right. Others, however, believe that it was immoral for him to profit off the "prejudices" of his parents and that he ought to have given her a portion of the inheritance.

What are your thoughts?

Let me know what you think in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby