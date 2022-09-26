Bride Asked Her In-Laws to Cover the Costs of the Guests They Invited to Her Wedding Without Her Knowledge

Weddings are a joyous occasion to celebrate the union of two people in love. They are also a very expensive undertaking, often costing tens of thousands of dollars. For this reason, many couples are now choosing to have smaller, more intimate weddings with only close family and friends in attendance.

Even while this could seem to be a more cost-effective option, it is essential to take into account the possible downsides of having a less elaborate wedding. And as you are about to read, one couple had a tough time putting together a guest list that satisfied everyone.

“…they tried to mess with our wedding day."

According to a story by Rebecca Flood of Newsweek, a 23-year-old bride reportedly insisted that her in-laws foot the bill for anybody they invited to her wedding without asking.

The bride began by explaining that she and her fiance, who is 27 years old, had at first intended to elope before planning a traditional wedding ceremony and reception. After considerable discussion and debate, the couple came to the conclusion that the ceremony should take place in a church. Because of this, they were able to plan and budget for a low-key party with up to sixty guests in attendance.

According to the bride, the original idea was to have a few members of the church's female congregation take care of the food. The relatives of the groom, on the other hand, had other ideas.

The bride explained, "My fiancees [sic] parents decided that they wanted more people at the wedding. Like 40 more. Cousins he hadn't seen years, their next door neighbor, his mother's business partner, two of his father's friends from the military. Just random people. I found out because my printer, my cousin, told me that my future in laws had requested another batch of invitations."

The bride was understandably furious about the situation. However, after discussing the issue with her fiancé, they agreed on a strategy in which her in-laws would eventually have to admit to secretly inviting more people and that they would have to cover the expenses for those additional attendees.

At first, she told her in-laws that, owing to fire safety restrictions, the couple had to choose a modest setting that only supported 75 guests. She said, "They looked poleaxed and asked why we weren't using the hall at the church like we had said we were going to. Which seats 200." The couple responded by informing them that the reason was that the church had prohibited them from serving alcoholic beverages.

She went on to explain, "They started pushing us to get a larger hall and hinting that we might need more seating and food. No go. We already knew who was coming even without the RSVPs being in yet. Maximum 50 people. We were fine."

After a while, the in-laws finally caved in and admitted everything. The bride said, "My Fmil came clean and told us about the extra people. We told her she was SOL since we hadn't invited them. And my brother, a cop, was going to have our guest list at the door. They pleaded with us to get a larger hall and order more food. We told them it wasn't in our budget. They ended up writing a check to cover the extra guests."

The bride reported that the family is now unhappy since they had intended to go on a vacation during the Christmas holiday season, but they will not be able to afford it anymore. She said, "They are mad that we didn't just roll over and accommodate them. My fiancee and I are mad that they tried to mess with our wedding day."

What are your thoughts?

Let me know what you think in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby