Bride Asked Her In-Laws to Cover the Costs of the Guests They Invited to Her Wedding Without Her Knowledge

Abby Joseph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pww91_0iAv8foI00
Shutterstock

Weddings are a joyous occasion to celebrate the union of two people in love. They are also a very expensive undertaking, often costing tens of thousands of dollars. For this reason, many couples are now choosing to have smaller, more intimate weddings with only close family and friends in attendance.

Even while this could seem to be a more cost-effective option, it is essential to take into account the possible downsides of having a less elaborate wedding. And as you are about to read, one couple had a tough time putting together a guest list that satisfied everyone.

“…they tried to mess with our wedding day."

According to a story by Rebecca Flood of Newsweek, a 23-year-old bride reportedly insisted that her in-laws foot the bill for anybody they invited to her wedding without asking.

The bride began by explaining that she and her fiance, who is 27 years old, had at first intended to elope before planning a traditional wedding ceremony and reception. After considerable discussion and debate, the couple came to the conclusion that the ceremony should take place in a church. Because of this, they were able to plan and budget for a low-key party with up to sixty guests in attendance.

According to the bride, the original idea was to have a few members of the church's female congregation take care of the food. The relatives of the groom, on the other hand, had other ideas.

The bride explained, "My fiancees [sic] parents decided that they wanted more people at the wedding. Like 40 more. Cousins he hadn't seen years, their next door neighbor, his mother's business partner, two of his father's friends from the military. Just random people. I found out because my printer, my cousin, told me that my future in laws had requested another batch of invitations."

The bride was understandably furious about the situation. However, after discussing the issue with her fiancé, they agreed on a strategy in which her in-laws would eventually have to admit to secretly inviting more people and that they would have to cover the expenses for those additional attendees.

At first, she told her in-laws that, owing to fire safety restrictions, the couple had to choose a modest setting that only supported 75 guests. She said, "They looked poleaxed and asked why we weren't using the hall at the church like we had said we were going to. Which seats 200." The couple responded by informing them that the reason was that the church had prohibited them from serving alcoholic beverages.

She went on to explain, "They started pushing us to get a larger hall and hinting that we might need more seating and food. No go. We already knew who was coming even without the RSVPs being in yet. Maximum 50 people. We were fine."

After a while, the in-laws finally caved in and admitted everything. The bride said, "My Fmil came clean and told us about the extra people. We told her she was SOL since we hadn't invited them. And my brother, a cop, was going to have our guest list at the door. They pleaded with us to get a larger hall and order more food. We told them it wasn't in our budget. They ended up writing a check to cover the extra guests."

The bride reported that the family is now unhappy since they had intended to go on a vacation during the Christmas holiday season, but they will not be able to afford it anymore. She said, "They are mad that we didn't just roll over and accommodate them. My fiancee and I are mad that they tried to mess with our wedding day."

What are your thoughts?

Let me know what you think in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Wedding# Family# Marriage# Relationships# Bride

Comments / 275

Published by

The go-to source for helpful guides and unique American stories.

Palm Beach, FL
32871 followers

More from Abby Joseph

When the Wedding Photographer Fell Sick, the Bridesmaid Was Asked to Fill In for Free

The role of the bridesmaid is one that has been traditionally defined by a set of expectations and responsibilities. From attending pre-wedding events and helping with wedding preparations to standing by the bride on her big day, the bridesmaid is expected to play a supportive role throughout the entire wedding process.

Read full story

Stepbrother Won't Let Younger Stepsister Hang Out in His Room

According to Newsweek's Alice Gibbs, a 16-year-old boy was reported to have refused to unlock his bedroom door for his 14-year-old stepsister, who is struggling to cope with the effects of a "traumatic" incident that occurred six months ago and is terrified to be by herself.

Read full story

Mother-in-Law Feeds Her Son But Not Her Daughter-in-Law Who Recently Gave Birth

As you are about to discover, the connection between a new mother and her mother-in-law may be a challenging one at times. Taylor McCloud of Newsweek has reported that a new mom was ignored and left without food by the people who, generally speaking, were supposed to look after and care for her.

Read full story
78 comments

Mom Refuses to Feed Her Baby to Get More Sleep

The debate over who should be responsible for feeding a newborn baby is one that has been ongoing for many years. There are a number of factors to consider, including the physical and emotional needs of both the mother and father, as well as the practicalities of childcare.

Read full story
107 comments

Girl Earns Full Ride to Study Overseas, Mom Says She’s a “Bad” Sister if She Goes

The opportunity to study abroad as a teenager can be a life-changing experience. Not only does it provide a chance to learn about new cultures and perspectives, but it also helps to develop important skills like independence and adaptability.

Read full story
211 comments

Son Reveals Mom’s Secret to His Siblings, Now They Want Nothing to Do With Her

It’s not uncommon for marriages to end in divorce, but when the divorce is caused by an affair, it can be especially difficult for everyone involved. If the affair is kept secret, it can add an extra layer of complexity to the situation. In some cases, as you’re about to read, some children may be caught in the middle, having to choose between their parents or keep the secret themselves.

Read full story
25 comments

Man Was So Worried About Losing His Restaurant Job That He Missed the Birth of His First Child.

For many men, becoming a father is a transformative experience. It can be a time of great joy and pride but also of tremendous responsibility. For fathers, the arrival of a new baby is an opportunity to learn and grow, both as an individual and as part of a family.

Read full story
6 comments

Husband Tells Wife His Daughter Is More Important Than Her, Says She Always “Comes First”

The bond between a teenager and her stepmother is often tense at times. Ultimately, a teenage girl's relationship with her stepmother will be formed by the unique characteristics of both parties involved. Generally speaking, if the stepmom is able to provide a loving and supportive environment, the teenager is more likely to react favorably.

Read full story
134 comments

Husband Won't Let Son Sleep in Bed With Him, Wife Gets Angry and Leaves to Stay With Sister

Some parents may feel quite OK with their baby sharing a bed with them, while others may feel extremely uneasy about the idea. Both approaches have their advantages and disadvantages. And, as you're about to read, one dad is more worried about the potential harm than the potential good of sleeping with his 5-month-old son.

Read full story
104 comments

Family Refuses to Honor Parents’ Promise to Friends, Keeps Inheritance for Themselves

Promises are a funny thing. We all make them, and we all have different opinions on what they're worth. For some, a promise is a solemn oath that should never be broken. For others, as you’re about to read, it's more of a general guideline - something that can be bent or even broken in certain circumstances.

Read full story
181 comments

Teenager Has “Better Things to Do” Than Babysit Her Cousin’s Kid

Women have always played an important role in society, both in the private sphere of the home and in the public arena. In recent decades, however, women have increasingly entered the workforce and taken on leadership positions in business, government, and other areas.

Read full story
97 comments

Man Lives in Sister’s House for Free, Now He Wants to Move Into Niece’s Bedroom Because It’s Bigger

A multi-generational household is a home that includes two or more generations of relatives. Typically, any number of grandparents, parents, siblings, and their kids live under the same roof. While this arrangement has its benefits, it can also be challenging.

Read full story
389 comments

Woman Blames Herself for Wedding Cancelation After Taking Bride Out to a Bar the Night Before the Big Day

Substance abuse is a serious problem that can have a devastating impact on individuals, families, and communities. Despite the dangers, many people continue to abuse substances such as alcohol, tobacco, and drugs.

Read full story
220 comments

Man Excludes Old Friend From His Social Circle After She Refuses to Date Him

It's not uncommon to develop romantic feelings for a close friend. After all, you already know and trust each other, and you may even share common interests. However, as you’re about to read, your friend may not feel the same way about you, which can lead to an awkward situation.

Read full story
25 comments

Mom Asks Stepdaughter to Stop Visiting So She Can Catch Up on More Sleep

According to the National Sleep Foundation, adults need between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per night to function at their best. In fact, sleep deprivation is a major problem in our society. The consequences of sleep deprivation can be serious, and problems range from an increase in chronic illnesses such as obesity and heart disease, experiencing accidents on the job and while driving, and cognitive problems, including memory loss and difficulty concentrating.

Read full story
200 comments

Mom Refuses to Be Kind Towards Her Daughters

Children are often vulnerable and defenseless, which is why it is so important for parents to be loving and nurturing. Unfortunately, as you’re about to read, some parents take a different approach, choosing instead to demean, belittle, and act cruelly towards their children.

Read full story
60 comments

Woman With Cancer ‘Living Life to the Fullest’ at the Expense of Others

A terminal cancer diagnosis is devastating news. It can feel like your time is running out and that you need to make the most of every opportunity. It's natural to want to spend as much time as possible with your loved ones and try to cram in as many experiences as possible.

Read full story
336 comments

Teenager Refuses to “Babysit” Stepsister with Down Syndrome

Being a teenager is notoriously tough. Hormonal changes, social pressures, and academic demands can make even the most well-adjusted teenager feel overwhelmed. But for those who also have to care for a sister or brother with special needs, the teenage years can be even more challenging. In addition to the usual pressures of adolescence, these teens also have to contend with the demands of their parents and the needs of their siblings.

Read full story
102 comments
Key West, FL

Visit Key West, Florida for the Sun, Sea, and Incredible Cuisine

I recently visited Key West and discovered that it is a unique and fascinating place, with a history and culture that is unlike anywhere else in the world. The island has been home to some of the most famous writers and artists of all time, and its natural beauty is truly breathtaking.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy