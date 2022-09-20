Mother-in-Law Feeds Her Son But Not Her Daughter-in-Law Who Recently Gave Birth

As you are about to discover, the connection between a new mother and her mother-in-law may be a challenging one at times.

“I was actually starving!”

Taylor McCloud of Newsweek has reported that a new mom was ignored and left without food by the people who, generally speaking, were supposed to look after and care for her.

The new mother said, "I...gave birth to my son 5 weeks ago. My husband's mom has been camping in the living room ever since.” She elaborated, saying that her mother-in-law had been bringing people around to her home and generally making trouble.

She was concerned that her husband would reprimand her for venting her frustrations to him. Therefore, rather than voice her displeasure, she chose to keep her mouth shut and concentrate on caring for her infant.

The woman said that her mother-in-law isn't very helpful around the house, particularly with the newborn, but that up until lately, she had been cooking for the family on a daily basis and making sure they were always well nourished.

She explained in detail, "Last night, I was in the bedroom breastfeeding my son. I knew I was late for dinner but I thought that my husband and his mom saved a plate for me. As I was walking towards the kitchen, his mom loudly said that she didn't save me any food. She simply said, 'Well, we didn't see you at [the] dinner table so I thought you weren't hungry. I lost it and yelled that I was feeding my son [so] OF COURSE, I was hungry. I was actually starving!"

Thereafter, an argument erupted, and the new mother packed an overnight bag for herself and her baby boy. She then contacted her brother to pick her up and drive her to her mother’s. While she was getting ready to go, her husband "blew up" on her.

She concluded by stating, "I told him I couldn't take his mom anymore [and] he said I should be ashamed of myself for talking about her like that after she literally put her life 'on pause' so she could help ME out."

What are your thoughts?

Let me know what you think in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby