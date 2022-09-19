Mom Refuses to Feed Her Baby to Get More Sleep

The debate over who should be responsible for feeding a newborn baby is one that has been ongoing for many years. There are a number of factors to consider, including the physical and emotional needs of both the mother and father, as well as the practicalities of childcare.

In most cases, it is the mother who takes on the primary role of feeding the baby, either through breastfeeding or by bottle-feeding. However, as you’re about to read, there are situations where the father may need to take on this responsibility.

“I’m just so tired.”

As reported by Samantha Berlin of Newsweek, a 23-year-old mother declined to feed her famished newborn daughter so that she might get some more sleep. The mom explained, "I maybe get a few hours naps throughout the day but it's barely anything."

The new mother mentioned that her husband, who is 22, puts in slightly under 40 hours per week working. She said, "When he gets home from work he expects me to care for her because he's had a hard day at work."

To give you an example, the other day, when her husband got home from work, she made the decision to continue sleeping in. After that, he spent almost twenty minutes playing the online video game Fortnite. Eventually, once their infant began to fuss from hunger, he got his sleeping wife up to feed her. The wife said, "I simply picked her up handed her to my husband and told him no I am going to bed. And well went to bed."

She went on to explain that her husband and his loved ones disapprove of her for forcing him to feed their child. The woman added that since she is a "stay-at-home" parent, everyone assumes that it is her obligation to take care of the infant.

She also said that they devised a timetable for feeding the baby, but that her husband is ignoring the plan. She said, "When I try to talk to him he says he's too tired from work and goes back to his game. I would love to get family to help but they all agree with him."

Furthermore, the wife said that her husband had volunteered to "babysit" for an entire day to allow her to get some rest. She gave some thought to it and commented, "I think I'm leaving him."

She did, however, report that she recently awoke to discover her husband voluntarily feeding their daughter. In conclusion though, she stated, "Not changing my mind about any of this just didn't know he had it in him."

