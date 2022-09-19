Girl Earns Full Ride to Study Overseas, Mom Says She’s a “Bad” Sister if She Goes

The opportunity to study abroad as a teenager can be a life-changing experience. Not only does it provide a chance to learn about new cultures and perspectives, but it also helps to develop important skills like independence and adaptability.

In addition, studying abroad can be an excellent way to prepare for college and beyond. Students who return from studying abroad often find that they are better able to navigate the challenges of higher education and the workforce.

However, a mother reportedly informed her teenage daughter that she should not attend university overseas since doing so would make her a "bad" bigger sister, as cited by Samantha Berlin of Newsweek.

“…a good sister wouldn't want to leave her little brother."

The 18-year-old claims that she spent most of her childhood with her father while her mom was busy working. She said, "So, while she was around for my younger years, she wasn't as present as she told me she would've liked to be."

The teenage girl expressed her contentment at the fact that her stepfather and her biological mother were able to find one other. This is due to the fact that he adores her like the proverbial "queen."

She added that her mother and stepfather had recently welcomed a newborn son into their lives. She explained, "I love my brother, and I like spending time with him. But I'm very aware that our age gap is going to make a 'normal sibling relationship' a bit unachievable."

The teenager attended high school and took university courses simultaneously. And as a result of her academic ambitions, she was awarded an associate's degree and a high school diploma upon graduation. She said, "The college I transferred to has a study abroad program that I got a full ride scholarship for. I’m set to go next year, and I'm seriously so excited. My dad was really happy for me when I told him, and so was my stepdad, but my mom didn't seem all that excited about it."

However, the teen's mother has said that she does not agree with her daughter's decision to attend school abroad. Moreover, the mother's primary worry was around the length of time that she would be away from the family.

According to the teen, "She said me going away during my little brother's earliest years was going to make it difficult for the two of us to really know each other the way we would if I were around. I told her that it's not like I'd never come back or anything, and by the time I'm home again he probably won't even be in school yet, so I'd still be around for his early years."

The mother of the 18-year-old argued, though, that it was not the same. "A good sister wouldn't want to leave her little brother," the mother said, explaining why she didn't want her daughter to study overseas.

The teen explained, "I got upset at that and told her that I never asked to be a sister, especially not this far into my life. And that it's not fair of her to want me to put my future on pause all because she decided she needed to start over again with motherhood."

After that, the teenage girl visited her father. At that point, he instructed her to do what made her happy. Also, he told her that she would not be a horrible big sister or daughter regardless of whatever path she chooses to take.

In the end, the teen concluded, "That did make me feel a little better about it but I still feel kind of awful. I love my mom, I love my brother too, but I don't want to throw away this opportunity.”

