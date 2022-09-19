Son Reveals Mom’s Secret to His Siblings, Now They Want Nothing to Do With Her

It’s not uncommon for marriages to end in divorce, but when the divorce is caused by an affair, it can be especially difficult for everyone involved.

If the affair is kept secret, it can add an extra layer of complexity to the situation. In some cases, as you’re about to read, some children may be caught in the middle, having to choose between their parents or keep the secret themselves.

“…seem to hate her now."

According to a report by Samantha Berlin for Newsweek, a man who told his siblings about his mom's extramarital affair led them to develop feelings of "hate" towards her.

The man, now 22, claims that his mother's affair with his closest friend's dad was the reason his parents split up. He revealed that his dad learned about the extramarital relationship six years ago. And in the aftermath, his father forced his mother to leave the family home. He said, "She ended up moving with her AP and broke two marriages.”

Although the oldest son was aware of the affair, he stated that his brothers, ages 15 and 18, as well as his sister, who is 12 years old, were oblivious of it. He explained, "My siblings saw my dad as the bad guy who kicked their mother out. My 15M and 12F decided to live with my mom and dad only had them on weekends, my 18M stayed with us because he was closer to my dad already but he didn't know what caused our family to fall apart and also seemed to resent my dad."

After his parents split, the young man made frequent trips to see his mom. As far as he can recall, the father never once badmouthed the mother throughout that period

It seems that the younger children get along well with their mother's new spouse, Jeff, according to him. However, he said that he no longer respected Jeff when he pursued his mom romantically while she was married.

Recently, when the father invited all of his kids to be present at his upcoming wedding in October, they turned hostile against him and ridiculed him for becoming engaged. Furthermore, they said that their father was a cheat. The reason for this is that he began dating shortly after discovering his wife's infidelity, which, as aforementioned, they had no knowledge of.

After their older sibling begged them to stop picking on their dad, they pointed the finger of blame upon Rose, their dad's fiancée.

In that moment, he made up his mind to be honest with them.

He said, "I told them that the reason was my mom's infidelity. Their faces turned red and asked me if I was joking but I said no, they got back to my mom's house and two days later they were back asking to stay with my dad full time, apparently they confronted her and her husband about what happened."

The man said that his mother did not answer his calls. And when he did finally see her, she gave off an icy and unapproachable vibe. In addition to this, he said that Jeff had insulted him for disclosing the information to his siblings, claiming that they "seem to hate her now" as a result of his actions.

He said, “I know, it's hard for my mom now because she loves us but my dad shouldn't be seen as the evil person and she as the great flawless parents. Plus Rose shouldn't be seen as a homewrecker when my mom is.”

What are your thoughts?

