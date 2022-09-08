Teenager Has “Better Things to Do” Than Babysit Her Cousin’s Kid

Abby Joseph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6KLm_0hnPbjoQ00
Anna Tkach

Women have always played an important role in society, both in the private sphere of the home and in the public arena. In recent decades, however, women have increasingly entered the workforce and taken on leadership positions in business, government, and other areas.

This shift has been driven in part by economic necessity, as more families rely on two incomes to make ends meet. But it has also been propelled by changing social norms and a growing recognition of women's contributions in the workplace.

However, as you’re about to read, certain “traditional” roles for women, like babysitting, are still considered the norm.

"Am I really the only person who can look after him?"

Jack Beresford of Newsweek reports that a 19-year-old woman flat-out refuses to postpone her trip in order to help out with her cousin's 4-month-old baby boy.

The soon-to-be college student says that her cousin (the baby’s mom) is actively seeking employment and has been undergoing job interviews and appointments for various positions. Unfortunately, it has made it difficult for her to take care of her son.

The 19-year-old is scheduled to leave next week for a five-day excursion to her college town to settle into her new apartment before classes begin. She said, "It's new, and I already called people from the internet provider we'll be using to help set up the router and TV. I’ll be alone for the whole duration of my stay, and the city is 6 hours away so nobody can help me out.”

In spite of this, her mother contacted her and asked if she could babysit for her cousin instead of going away. The mother explained that her cousin has two job interviews lined up and would appreciate some assistance with watching the baby.

The 19-year-old said, "I asked the mandatory 'Am I really the only person who can look after him?' and to my shock, no."

She learned that not only did the father of the child have no commitments, but neither did her sister and the in-laws. Therefore, it should be no surprise that her answer was a categorical refusal to alter her plans. She said, "I laughed in her face and told her no way in hell am I doing that. She started screaming at me for being an ungrateful and irresponsible brat."

She specifically mentioned her displeasure with the fact that the father of the child was readily accessible. That she had "better things to do than babysit a 4 month whose own dad is available to care for him," she said.

According to her mom, the in-laws are quite traditional and believe it's inappropriate for the dad to help with childcare tasks like washing or diapering.

At the end of the day, her mother attempted to convince her to be more empathetic, but she refused, stating, "I don't care for them enough to do that."

What are your thoughts?

Let me know what you think in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family# Parents# Parenting# Children# Teenagers

Comments / 97

Published by

The go-to source for helpful guides and unique American stories.

Palm Beach, FL
31330 followers

More from Abby Joseph

Man Was So Worried About Losing His Restaurant Job That He Missed the Birth of His First Child.

For many men, becoming a father is a transformative experience. It can be a time of great joy and pride but also of tremendous responsibility. For fathers, the arrival of a new baby is an opportunity to learn and grow, both as an individual and as part of a family.

Read full story
6 comments

Husband Tells Wife His Daughter Is More Important Than Her, Says She Always “Comes First”

The bond between a teenager and her stepmother is often tense at times. Ultimately, a teenage girl's relationship with her stepmother will be formed by the unique characteristics of both parties involved. Generally speaking, if the stepmom is able to provide a loving and supportive environment, the teenager is more likely to react favorably.

Read full story
114 comments

Husband Won't Let Son Sleep in Bed With Him, Wife Gets Angry and Leaves to Stay With Sister

Some parents may feel quite OK with their baby sharing a bed with them, while others may feel extremely uneasy about the idea. Both approaches have their advantages and disadvantages. And, as you're about to read, one dad is more worried about the potential harm than the potential good of sleeping with his 5-month-old son.

Read full story
104 comments

Family Refuses to Honor Parents’ Promise to Friends, Keeps Inheritance for Themselves

Promises are a funny thing. We all make them, and we all have different opinions on what they're worth. For some, a promise is a solemn oath that should never be broken. For others, as you’re about to read, it's more of a general guideline - something that can be bent or even broken in certain circumstances.

Read full story
177 comments

Man Lives in Sister’s House for Free, Now He Wants to Move Into Niece’s Bedroom Because It’s Bigger

A multi-generational household is a home that includes two or more generations of relatives. Typically, any number of grandparents, parents, siblings, and their kids live under the same roof. While this arrangement has its benefits, it can also be challenging.

Read full story
385 comments

Woman Blames Herself for Wedding Cancelation After Taking Bride Out to a Bar the Night Before the Big Day

Substance abuse is a serious problem that can have a devastating impact on individuals, families, and communities. Despite the dangers, many people continue to abuse substances such as alcohol, tobacco, and drugs.

Read full story
219 comments

Man Excludes Old Friend From His Social Circle After She Refuses to Date Him

It's not uncommon to develop romantic feelings for a close friend. After all, you already know and trust each other, and you may even share common interests. However, as you’re about to read, your friend may not feel the same way about you, which can lead to an awkward situation.

Read full story
25 comments

Mom Asks Stepdaughter to Stop Visiting So She Can Catch Up on More Sleep

According to the National Sleep Foundation, adults need between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per night to function at their best. In fact, sleep deprivation is a major problem in our society. The consequences of sleep deprivation can be serious, and problems range from an increase in chronic illnesses such as obesity and heart disease, experiencing accidents on the job and while driving, and cognitive problems, including memory loss and difficulty concentrating.

Read full story
181 comments

Mom Refuses to Be Kind Towards Her Daughters

Children are often vulnerable and defenseless, which is why it is so important for parents to be loving and nurturing. Unfortunately, as you’re about to read, some parents take a different approach, choosing instead to demean, belittle, and act cruelly towards their children.

Read full story
60 comments

Woman With Cancer ‘Living Life to the Fullest’ at the Expense of Others

A terminal cancer diagnosis is devastating news. It can feel like your time is running out and that you need to make the most of every opportunity. It's natural to want to spend as much time as possible with your loved ones and try to cram in as many experiences as possible.

Read full story
336 comments

Teenager Refuses to “Babysit” Stepsister with Down Syndrome

Being a teenager is notoriously tough. Hormonal changes, social pressures, and academic demands can make even the most well-adjusted teenager feel overwhelmed. But for those who also have to care for a sister or brother with special needs, the teenage years can be even more challenging. In addition to the usual pressures of adolescence, these teens also have to contend with the demands of their parents and the needs of their siblings.

Read full story
100 comments
Key West, FL

Visit Key West, Florida for the Sun, Sea, and Incredible Cuisine

I recently visited Key West and discovered that it is a unique and fascinating place, with a history and culture that is unlike anywhere else in the world. The island has been home to some of the most famous writers and artists of all time, and its natural beauty is truly breathtaking.

Read full story
2 comments

A Guide to Becoming a Kid-Liking Person: Opinion

In this article, I will discuss some tips on how to become a kid-liking person. It can be tough sometimes to connect with kids, but it's definitely worth it if you want to be a teacher, caregiver, or just generally someone who interacts with children on a regular basis.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman Steals Parent’s Television While Babysitting Nephew in Their House

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. Understanding that your child is an adult who can make their own choices may be a challenge for any parent. The day may come, though, when you realize that you can no longer trust them.

Read full story
16 comments

Man Agrees to Legally Adopt Stepdaughter, but Not Her Brother

When two people get married, they not only form a union between themselves but also between their families. In many cases, this means that the couple will have children from previous marriages.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman Refuses to Let Her Foster Nephew Call Her Auntie

The decision to adopt a foster child is not one that should be made lightly. There are a number of important factors to consider, such as the age of the child, their medical needs, and whether or not they have any siblings.

Read full story
37 comments

Man Refuses to Babysit His Sister’s Kids, And Nothing Will Change His Mind

Choosing a childcare center for your kids is a big decision that requires much thought and research. Relying on family members for child care is one possibility. This may be preferable to conventional daycare due to the fact that the cost may be lower, and you may already be familiar with the caregiver.

Read full story
50 comments

Man Calls the Cops on Brother Who Borrowed His Car and Didn’t Return It

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. The phrase "blood is thicker than water" describes the strong bonds between family members. In many cases, this is true - siblings usually have a close relationship and are willing to help each other in times of need. However, while blood may be thicker than water, it is not always enough to guarantee smooth sailing between two brothers.

Read full story
30 comments

Woman With Pregnancy Issues Lectures Sister After Learning She Became Pregnant

The news that a family member is pregnant can elicit a range of emotions, from excitement to anxiety. However, as you’re about to read, the news may be bittersweet for those who have been trying to conceive.

Read full story
27 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy