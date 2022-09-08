Man Lives in Sister’s House for Free, Now He Wants to Move Into Niece’s Bedroom Because It’s Bigger

A multi-generational household is a home that includes two or more generations of relatives. Typically, any number of grandparents, parents, siblings, and their kids live under the same roof. While this arrangement has its benefits, it can also be challenging.

Despite these drawbacks, when everyone is pulling their weight and working together, it can be a very rewarding experience. However, as you’re about to read, not everyone in a multi-generational household can be a team player.

"He can afford to stay in an apartment with roommates..."

Newsweek's Sophie Lloyd reports that a 26-year-old man is attempting to move into his 11-year-old niece's room while she is receiving treatment for an eating disorder.

The mother said that her brother, who is now 26, shares a home with her and her daughter, who is eleven years old, without paying rent.

The little girl's room is bigger and has an attached bathroom, so he's been eyeing it as a possible new dig for himself. She said, “He can afford to stay in an apartment with roommates, but he has social anxiety and chooses not to. He stays in a reasonably sized room, but my daughter has a bigger room with a bathroom attached."

Sad to say, her child was just identified as having an eating disorder, and she is scheduled to spend the next few months in a residential treatment facility. Generally speaking, pre-teen eating disorders like hers are not well understood. They are often seen as a phase that kids go through and are not taken seriously.

However, pre-teen eating disorders can be just as harmful as adult eating disorders. The most common pre-teen eating disorder is anorexia nervosa. Anorexia nervosa is characterized by a severe restriction of food intake, leading to drastic weight loss. Other symptoms include an intense fear of gaining weight and a distorted body image. Pre-teen girls are especially vulnerable to developing anorexia nervosa, as they are under immense pressure to be thin.

Bulimia nervosa is another common pre-teen eating disorder. Bulimia nervosa is characterized by binge eating followed by purging. Purging can be done through vomiting, use of laxatives, or extreme exercise.

Both anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa can lead to severe physical and mental health problems. Therefore, it is understandable for the mom to take her pre-teen daughter’s eating disorder seriously, which is probably why she got her professional help. And that's why it was so shocking to the mother when her brother requested to move into her daughter’s bedroom. She said, “I was not letting my brother live rent free in my sick daughter's room while she was recovering from an eating disorder.”

By the end of the day, she had already informed him that he would have to go. To put it mildly, this infuriated him.

