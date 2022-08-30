A Guide to Becoming a Kid-Liking Person: Opinion

Abby Joseph

In this article, I will discuss some tips on how to become a kid-liking person. It can be tough sometimes to connect with kids, but it's definitely worth it if you want to be a teacher, caregiver, or just generally someone who interacts with children on a regular basis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WlBk6_0hb6wSVi00
Fizkes

Recently, I wrote an article here in Newsbreak that discusses the drawbacks of relying on family members for child care. Specifically, it focuses on a man who is unwilling to babysit to help out his family because it seemed that he just didn't like kids.

How about you?

Do you like kids?

Do they like you?

If the answer to either of those questions is no, then this simple guide is for you!

Ask Yourself "Why?"

Finding out why you don't like children is the first step. One possible explanation is that you haven't spent much time with children, while another is that you've had negative experiences with children in the past.

Determine the root cause so that you can deal with it directly. If you just can't put your finger on anything, don't worry about it. Realizing you have a problem and need to fix it is already a positive start in the right direction.

Find Common Interests

One thing you can do is to try and find common interests. Do you like to read? Play sports? Collect things?

Whatever it is, try and find something that both you and the kids you're trying to connect with have in common. This can be a great way to start building a relationship.

And remember, children are still persons with their own minds, hearts, and lives. It might be good to attempt to view the world from their perspective. Understanding them better does not imply blind acceptance of everything they do or say, but it may help you deal with them.

Practice Patience

Another thing you can do is to try and be patient. Kids can be frustrating sometimes, but it's important to remember that they're still learning.

They might not understand why you're asking them to do something or why you're getting upset. If you can, try to take a step back and explain things in a way that they'll understand.

Becoming a kid-liking person takes time and effort, but it's definitely possible! Just remember to be patient, understand their perspective, and find common interests.

With a little bit of work, you'll be surprised at how easy it is to connect with children.

Are there any ideas you care to share?

Please share this article with your friends and family and let me know what you think in the comments.

Thank you for taking the time to read this!

Abby

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Children# Relationships# Family# Kids# Friendships

Comments / 2

Published by

The go-to source for helpful guides and unique American stories.

Palm Beach, FL
28478 followers

More from Abby Joseph

Man Excludes Old Friend From His Social Circle After She Refuses to Date Him

It's not uncommon to develop romantic feelings for a close friend. After all, you already know and trust each other, and you may even share common interests. However, as you’re about to read, your friend may not feel the same way about you, which can lead to an awkward situation.

Read full story
2 comments

Mom Asks Stepdaughter to Stop Visiting So She Can Catch Up on More Sleep

According to the National Sleep Foundation, adults need between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per night to function at their best. In fact, sleep deprivation is a major problem in our society. The consequences of sleep deprivation can be serious, and problems range from an increase in chronic illnesses such as obesity and heart disease, experiencing accidents on the job and while driving, and cognitive problems, including memory loss and difficulty concentrating.

Read full story
130 comments

Mom Refuses to Be Kind Towards Her Daughters

Children are often vulnerable and defenseless, which is why it is so important for parents to be loving and nurturing. Unfortunately, as you’re about to read, some parents take a different approach, choosing instead to demean, belittle, and act cruelly towards their children.

Read full story
40 comments

Woman With Cancer ‘Living Life to the Fullest’ at the Expense of Others

A terminal cancer diagnosis is devastating news. It can feel like your time is running out and that you need to make the most of every opportunity. It's natural to want to spend as much time as possible with your loved ones and try to cram in as many experiences as possible.

Read full story
243 comments

Teenager Refuses to “Babysit” Stepsister with Down Syndrome

Being a teenager is notoriously tough. Hormonal changes, social pressures, and academic demands can make even the most well-adjusted teenager feel overwhelmed. But for those who also have to care for a sister or brother with special needs, the teenage years can be even more challenging. In addition to the usual pressures of adolescence, these teens also have to contend with the demands of their parents and the needs of their siblings.

Read full story
100 comments
Key West, FL

Visit Key West, Florida for the Sun, Sea, and Incredible Cuisine

I recently visited Key West and discovered that it is a unique and fascinating place, with a history and culture that is unlike anywhere else in the world. The island has been home to some of the most famous writers and artists of all time, and its natural beauty is truly breathtaking.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman Steals Parent’s Television While Babysitting Nephew in Their House

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. Understanding that your child is an adult who can make their own choices may be a challenge for any parent. The day may come, though, when you realize that you can no longer trust them.

Read full story
21 comments

Man Agrees to Legally Adopt Stepdaughter, but Not Her Brother

When two people get married, they not only form a union between themselves but also between their families. In many cases, this means that the couple will have children from previous marriages.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman Refuses to Let Her Foster Nephew Call Her Auntie

The decision to adopt a foster child is not one that should be made lightly. There are a number of important factors to consider, such as the age of the child, their medical needs, and whether or not they have any siblings.

Read full story
37 comments

Man Refuses to Babysit His Sister’s Kids, And Nothing Will Change His Mind

Choosing a childcare center for your kids is a big decision that requires much thought and research. Relying on family members for child care is one possibility. This may be preferable to conventional daycare due to the fact that the cost may be lower, and you may already be familiar with the caregiver.

Read full story
48 comments

Man Calls the Cops on Brother Who Borrowed His Car and Didn’t Return It

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. The phrase "blood is thicker than water" describes the strong bonds between family members. In many cases, this is true - siblings usually have a close relationship and are willing to help each other in times of need. However, while blood may be thicker than water, it is not always enough to guarantee smooth sailing between two brothers.

Read full story
30 comments

Woman With Pregnancy Issues Lectures Sister After Learning She Became Pregnant

The news that a family member is pregnant can elicit a range of emotions, from excitement to anxiety. However, as you’re about to read, the news may be bittersweet for those who have been trying to conceive.

Read full story
27 comments

Stepmother Asks Mom to Discipline Daughter for "Badmouthing" Journal Entries About Her

Due to the ubiquity of social media and the internet, it has become increasingly difficult for children to maintain a sense of privacy. Their every move is documented and shared, often without their consent. This can profoundly affect their sense of self and their ability to develop a healthy sense of privacy.

Read full story
80 comments

Dad Tells Son to Pay Hundreds to Fix Sister’s Hair After "Prank"

While most parents want what is best for their children, no single parenting style is guaranteed to produce successful adults. Some parents are more permissive, giving their children more freedom to explore and experiment. While other parents, as you’re about to read, take a very strict approach, setting rigid rules and enforcing strict discipline.

Read full story
108 comments

Niece Performs “Unholy” Baptism on Catholic Aunt

According to the Catholic Church, baptism is a sacrament that was instituted by Christ and is necessary for salvation. Devout Catholics believe that they are cleansed of original sin and become children of God through baptism. They also believe baptism gives them the grace to lead a Christian life and persevere in the faith.

Read full story
330 comments

When an Autistic Daughter Expresses Her Distaste for the Color Blue, Her Parent Lets Her Brother Wear It Anyhow.

One group of individuals who have unique insights into living with autism are siblings. Siblings of people with autism often report feeling a range of emotions, including guilt, confusion, frustration, and loneliness.

Read full story
367 comments

Man Refuses to Stay Silent After Co-Worker Repeatedly Comments on His Weight

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. Workplace harassment is a serious problem that can profoundly impact employees, both physically and emotionally. While it is often difficult to define what constitutes harassment, there are certain behaviors that are commonly recognized as being unacceptable in the workplace, and that includes verbal abuse.

Read full story
101 comments

Mom Refuses to Parent Like Her Strict Family

Summer is often viewed as the perfect time for a family vacation. The kids are out of school, and the weather is warm and inviting. However, planning a family trip that everyone will enjoy can be a challenge, especially when parenting styles vary greatly.

Read full story
2 comments

Husband Tells Wife to Forget Her “Perfect” Job for the Sake of His Career

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. The answer to this question may vary from person to person, but most people want a job that is meaningful and fulfilling. It should also be challenging and engaging, something that can hold our attention and keep us growing mentally and emotionally.

Read full story
127 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy