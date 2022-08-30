A Guide to Becoming a Kid-Liking Person: Opinion

In this article, I will discuss some tips on how to become a kid-liking person. It can be tough sometimes to connect with kids, but it's definitely worth it if you want to be a teacher, caregiver, or just generally someone who interacts with children on a regular basis.

Recently, I wrote an article here in Newsbreak that discusses the drawbacks of relying on family members for child care. Specifically, it focuses on a man who is unwilling to babysit to help out his family because it seemed that he just didn't like kids.

How about you?

Do you like kids?

Do they like you?

If the answer to either of those questions is no, then this simple guide is for you!

Ask Yourself "Why?"

Finding out why you don't like children is the first step. One possible explanation is that you haven't spent much time with children, while another is that you've had negative experiences with children in the past.

Determine the root cause so that you can deal with it directly. If you just can't put your finger on anything, don't worry about it. Realizing you have a problem and need to fix it is already a positive start in the right direction.

Find Common Interests

One thing you can do is to try and find common interests. Do you like to read? Play sports? Collect things?

Whatever it is, try and find something that both you and the kids you're trying to connect with have in common. This can be a great way to start building a relationship.

And remember, children are still persons with their own minds, hearts, and lives. It might be good to attempt to view the world from their perspective. Understanding them better does not imply blind acceptance of everything they do or say, but it may help you deal with them.

Practice Patience

Another thing you can do is to try and be patient. Kids can be frustrating sometimes, but it's important to remember that they're still learning.

They might not understand why you're asking them to do something or why you're getting upset. If you can, try to take a step back and explain things in a way that they'll understand.

Becoming a kid-liking person takes time and effort, but it's definitely possible! Just remember to be patient, understand their perspective, and find common interests.

With a little bit of work, you'll be surprised at how easy it is to connect with children.

Are there any ideas you care to share?

