Woman Refuses to Let Her Foster Nephew Call Her Auntie

The decision to adopt a foster child is not one that should be made lightly. There are a number of important factors to consider, such as the age of the child, their medical needs, and whether or not they have any siblings.

However, the rewards can be great for those who can provide a loving home. Adopting a foster child can provide them with stability, a sense of belonging, and the opportunity to form lasting bonds with their new family.

Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case, as Newsweek reporter Ashley Gale shared the story of a woman standing firm against being called "Auntie" by a foster child who was in the care of her brother.

"I'm not your aunt."

It's been about ten years since the woman's brother took in and raised a little child as his foster son. Unfortunately, the boy's father had died unexpectedly, and his mother had checked herself into a rehabilitation center.

The social caseworker informed the woman's brother that he needed to plan on the boy staying in the home for anywhere between half a year to a full year. Nonetheless, that time frame expanded to a total of six years.

And during the time that her brother was in charge of the boy's care, he did all in his power to treat him as if he were his own son. He provided the youngster with good clothing and his favorite foods. The brother even brought him along on trips as well as other adventures.

Once the youngster reached the age of 14, his biological mother was awarded exclusive legal custody of him. As soon as she was able to, she took back her son.

The woman said, “I can't explain how devastated my brother was. He was beyond distraught. He thought of this kid like a son, and then legally they weren't anything to each other. He's eighteen now and just started community college. My brother has a different foster child staying with him now. Even though life has gone on, I know my brother is still in pain.”

The woman said she ran into him and his mom in the supermarket. Although he’s now a young adult, he enthusiastically greeted her as “auntie.”

She immediately told him, "I'm not your aunt."

She sensed his ire at her remark. Still, she persisted uncomfortably in continuing the chat. And once she informed her brother about the encounter, he claimed that she should have taken the label of "aunt" with more grace.

She claims that they haven't considered the child as "family" in quite some time. And because of that, she thought calling her “aunt” was unreasonable.

What are your thoughts?

Is her reason not to be called "aunt" justified?

