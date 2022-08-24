Man Refuses to Babysit His Sister’s Kids, And Nothing Will Change His Mind

Choosing a childcare center for your kids is a big decision that requires much thought and research. Relying on family members for child care is one possibility. This may be preferable to conventional daycare due to the fact that the cost may be lower, and you may already be familiar with the caregiver.

However, as you’re about to read, there are some drawbacks to this setup as well.

"My older sister tends to dump her kids on anyone..."

According to a piece written by Taylor McCloud for Newsweek, a man discussed the reasons why he would not watch his sister's three kids.

Recently, the man settled back down in his childhood community, and there was an instant demand from his sister to help out watching her kids once he arrived. That is, until a particularly contentious exchange proved conclusively that this would never, ever occur.

The 32-year-old man explains that he does not have children, “Not because of childhood trauma or because I think the Earth is overpopulated...[I] don't want to invest my time and energy in raising them."

According to him, he has two siblings altogether: the aforementioned sister, who is 35 years old, and a brother, who is 28 years old. As a direct consequence of his departure from the family home at the age of 19, he had never been approached to babysit, watch, supervise or care in any capacity for his older sister's three kids. Instead, that duty was assigned to his brother.

He said, "My older sister tends to dump her kids on anyone she can sucker. For years now, my brother would call to vent to me about her, about how she just drops her kids at her doorstep and leaves.”

He explained that he “moved back 3 months ago, and from the get go she wanted me to set a room for her kids in my house."

And yet, he abruptly cut her off, dismissing her completely. He further informed her that, barring an extreme circumstance, he would not be watching her children.

His sister suspected he was trying to pull a fast one on her.

He explained, "The first time she dropped [by] unannounced to leave her kids I didn't open the door...[and] said all that will do is [get] the cops called on [her] for abandonment."

Now, his older sister has been verbally abusing him. And his little brother is equally angry with him for never contributing to lighten the load.

The man concluded by saying, “I told him it's not my fault that he doesn't know how to set boundaries."

