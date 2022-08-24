Woman With Pregnancy Issues Lectures Sister After Learning She Became Pregnant

The news that a family member is pregnant can elicit a range of emotions, from excitement to anxiety. However, as you’re about to read, the news may be bittersweet for those who have been trying to conceive.

“This sort of felt like a punch in the gut...”

According to a piece written by Taylor McCloud for Newsweek, a woman didn’t hold back and described how she really felt when her sister told her she was pregnant.

Both she and her husband, Will, are 27 years old and have been married for three years now. She said, "We've been trying for a baby for almost all that time...with no results."

She continued to disclose that she had a miscarriage the previous year and then indicated that it had been tough for her to move on. On the other hand, she acknowledged her appreciation for the loving support of her entire family.

At this point in her narrative, she goes on to talk about her older sister, Jane. She says that Jane has always been opposed to having kids. Another thing is that Jane, who is "kind and gentle" (according to her sister), has always put her profession and friendships before the notion of becoming a parent.

Up until this point, this was the situation.

However, the woman said, “A few days ago I met up with Jane for lunch...[where] she then dropped the tidbit that she was 5 months along."

According to the woman, she was gobsmacked by what she heard. In her words, she was surprised, “mainly because I didn't know she was in a serious relationship and she never mentioned pregnancy.”

She also said that Jane “slept with a guy she met at a club a couple times.”

And in her opinion, she revealed, “This sort of felt like a punch in the gut, that me and my husband have been trying for so long to have a baby and my sister...is having one whoring around.”

Jane claims that she had the opposite idea at first. But now, she has changed her mind and considers her pregnancy a "blessing."

The woman concluded by saying, “I got kind of tired of this, so I told her that she knows full well about mine and Will's struggles, and she's acting like she's going to play happy families with some [random man's] baby.”

What are your thoughts?

Here are some things to think about:

Is it common for people to react negatively when they hear that a family member is pregnant?

Is it possible that the woman simply had a negative reaction because she was caught off-guard by the news?

Do you think that she should try to overcome her negative feelings and support her sister in any way she can?

Or maybe, she is holding onto bitterness and envy that are too strong for her to get over?

