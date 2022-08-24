Dad Tells Son to Pay Hundreds to Fix Sister’s Hair After "Prank"

While most parents want what is best for their children, no single parenting style is guaranteed to produce successful adults. Some parents are more permissive, giving their children more freedom to explore and experiment. While other parents, as you’re about to read, take a very strict approach, setting rigid rules and enforcing strict discipline.

“The right hairstyle can make a plain woman beautiful, and a beautiful woman unforgettable.” – Sophia Loren

According to a report that was published by Maria Azzurra Volpe of Newsweek, a teenage boy's father made him pay $300 for his sister's hair treatment after the youngster had destroyed the hairdo by playing a prank on her.

The dad's statement suggested that Logan, his son, who is 16 years old, often engages in prankster behavior as a method of exacting revenge on others. Because of this, he is forced to give him time-outs on a rather frequent basis.

The other day, Logan said that he was thinking about going swimming with his younger sister Lucia, who is 13. However, his father brought up the fact that she’d recently had her annual keratin treatment on her wavy hair to make it appear sleeker. As a direct consequence, she could not submerge her hair in water for a couple of days.

The next morning, when the father got out of bed, Logan was laughing wildly while Lucia was screaming at him. What happened was that while Lucia was sleeping, Logan apparently poured a bottle of water on her head.

Logan said that he carried out the prank in order to get revenge on Lucia for eating the remainder of the ice cream in the house. Because of this, the pricey hair treatment she had been using was rendered totally useless.

The father finally had it with his son's antics, and he opted to impose a more severe penalty than normal on Logan. The $310 gaming console money he had been saving up for was taken away. And since he was responsible for his sister's damaged hair, the money would go towards making things right again.

It so happens that the father's more authoritarian approach to parenting was successful. In addition, Logan apologized to Lucia without their father prompting him to do so in any way.

Afterward, Logan confided in his aunt, and she contacted the boy's father to tell him he shouldn't have taken the boy's savings. The aunt reprimanded the father, who insisted that he, as the adult in the household, was responsible for the costs of the damages. Ultimately, she used Logan's status as a "minor" as the rationale.

What are your thoughts?

Parents often refrain: "Wait until they're older - then you can really start laying down the law."

But is there such a thing as parenting discipline that is too strict for their children? Like forcing them to pay monetary damages for juvenile pranks?

