Niece Performs “Unholy” Baptism on Catholic Aunt

Abby Joseph

According to the Catholic Church, baptism is a sacrament that was instituted by Christ and is necessary for salvation. Devout Catholics believe that they are cleansed of original sin and become children of God through baptism. They also believe baptism gives them the grace to lead a Christian life and persevere in the faith.

For these reasons, Catholic baptism is considered to be a very important and sacred ritual. In addition to being seen as essential for salvation, baptism is also seen as a way of welcoming new members into the Catholic Church community.

Ideally, it's a happy occasion to spend time with loved ones, but that won't be the case in the narrative you're going to read.

"...someone had to save the boy.”

According to an article written by Sara Santora for Newsweek, a young teenager alleges that she performed an unholy "witch baptism" on her Catholic aunt, who is now demanding that she reverse the ceremony.

The girl, who is currently 14 years old, said that her parents believe in the principle of religious liberty. Contrarily, her aunt does not share this trait.

She said, “During my childhood, [my aunt] constantly tried to pressure my mother into getting me baptized. Whenever I visited [her], she would try to push Christianity on me."

The teenager said that she had lately been fascinated with medicinal plants. Insofar as the aunt is concerned, this was conclusive evidence that the niece was engaging in witchcraft.

The teenager said, “Now she constantly switches between trying to 'save' me and making it a point [to avoid] me.”

However, her younger brother hangs out a lot at her aunt's place since he is particularly close to their cousin. And a short while ago, he was at his aunt’s house again. This time, though, she planned for a Catholic priest to be there too.

After the aunt falsified his mom's signature on a consent form, the priest proceeded to baptize the brother.

When he told his mother, she called their aunt, which sparked an argument.

The teenage girl said that her aunt "could not believe that our mother was wilfully condemning us to hell and that it was no wonder I had become a satanic witch. She HAD TO act because my mother obviously couldn't be brought to her senses, and someone had to save the boy.”

The sister was so furious that she loaded a container with regular water, then poured it over the top of her aunt's head.

She said, "Then I declared her to be baptized a witch and the lawful wife of Satan.”

The aunt urged her niece to take back her actions. The youngster flatly said no.

