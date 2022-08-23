When an Autistic Daughter Expresses Her Distaste for the Color Blue, Her Parent Lets Her Brother Wear It Anyhow.

One group of individuals who have unique insights into living with autism are siblings. Siblings of people with autism often report feeling a range of emotions, including guilt, confusion, frustration, and loneliness.

One side of this coin is remorse about being spared the same condition as their sibling. On the other side, they may experience feelings of bewilderment and frustration due to their sibling's incapacity to communicate and adjust to the everyday joys (like wearing a favorite color) that the rest of us take for granted.

"Seeing the color is painful for her."

Newsweek's Ashley Gale reports on a family that has refused to stop letting their son wear blue despite the fact that their autistic daughter finds the hue distressing.

Their son's preoccupation with the color blue was the trigger for the following incident because everything that matters to him is colored blue. His favorite television program, the decorations in his room, the clothes he wears, and the outfit of his favorite superhero all contain various hues of blue.

Nevertheless, their daughter, who is 13 years old and has autism, really dislikes blue.

For the young teenage girl, autism spectrum disorder is a complex neural development condition that typically affects a person's social skills, ability to communicate, and range of interests and behaviors.

As the name suggests, there is a wide range in the level of severity of autism symptoms. And while much research has been devoted to understanding autism and its causes, there is still much that remains unknown.

According to the parent, "She finds the color blue incredibly upsetting because it is associated with a hate organization that advocates for harming autistic people. Seeing the color is painful for her. My son's room is painted blue, and many of his outfits are blue. My daughter wants him to not wear blue clothing anywhere she can see. He refuses.”

Eventually, a conversation took place with the son, and as a result, he expressed his view that it ought to be permitted for him to choose and wear his favorite shirt whenever he is relaxing at home.

Everyone is on board with this. But it breaks their hearts to watch their little girl so distressed.

The parent concluded by saying, “I think talking to her therapist about her aversion will help her more than banning the color, which realistically she will see in many contexts."

What are your thoughts?

Parenting someone with autism can be both incredibly rewarding and challenging. On the one hand, autistic individuals often have unique perspectives and abilities that can enrich the lives of those around them. On the other hand, as you’ve just read, raising a child with autism can be demanding, as children on the spectrum often require special accommodations and support.

Let me know what you think in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby