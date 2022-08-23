Man Refuses to Stay Silent After Co-Worker Repeatedly Comments on His Weight

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend.

Workplace harassment is a serious problem that can profoundly impact employees, both physically and emotionally. While it is often difficult to define what constitutes harassment, there are certain behaviors that are commonly recognized as being unacceptable in the workplace, and that includes verbal abuse.

And as you're about to read, in addition to causing distress and fear, harassment can also lead to absenteeism, decreased productivity, and increased stress levels.

"Go ask Skinnie Minnie."

Ted is subjected to harassment on a regular basis at work by a male colleague who makes remarks about his weight. Ted is an amateur competitive cyclist on the weekends who stands at a height of just under six feet and has a body weight of about 140 pounds.

Fred, one of his coworkers, has morbid obesity. His body weight is approximately 400 pounds, and he stands at a height of six feet.

Fred does not call Ted by his given name but instead refers to him as "String Bean." On a daily basis, Fred will make comments to Ted about his eating habits, suggesting that he is not eating enough and needs to "bulk up." He will also say things like, "Are you sure you're getting enough to eat? You look a little skinny."

Fred overheard him comment, "Go ask Skinnie Minnie," at one point.

The harassment from Fred has caused Ted to feel uncomfortable and self-conscious about his weight. He has started to avoid Fred and no longer wants to eat in the company cafeteria because he doesn't want Fred to see him eating. The harassment has also caused him to lose sleep and feel anxious.

Ted has been on the job for a total of three weeks, and this harassment is having a negative impact on his work performance. He is finding concentrating difficult and making more mistakes than usual. His anxiety about the situation has also caused him to become withdrawn, and he no longer participates in workplace conversations as he used to.

The owner of the business has chosen to overlook the problem, insisting that it is a "middle-school-like" problem that they should resolve on their own.

Ted has begged Fred several times to refrain from his harassing behavior but to no effect. He has also considered quitting his job but is worried about the financial impact that would have on his life.

Yesterday, he politely requested that he refrain from once again dubbing him "String Bean," but he was met with Fred's response, to paraphrase, that the words coming out of his lips are his own.

Later on that day, Ted said, "Good morning, Fatty," after Fred greeted him with, "Good morning, String Beans."

Fred was clearly affected by the comment because he started crying. Ted didn't know what to do or say in response, so he walked away.

This is a difficult situation for Ted. He wants to stand up for himself but doesn't want to make things worse. Unfortunately, the hostile environment at the workplace is no longer limited to just Fred, it has now escalated to include the entire company.

Employees throughout the small company have condemned Ted's recent behavior. They said that being considered skinny is a complement, therefore, being termed fat is "not the same thing," in their view. Some have even said that if Ted can't take a little teasing, he's in the wrong line of work.

But Ted made it clear that so long as Fred calls him "String Bean," he would continue to refer to Fred as being fat.

"I'm not going to let him bully me," he said. "And I shouldn't have to put up with this kind of behavior at work."

The company owner has been made aware of the situation and has asked both Fred and Ted to come into his office for a meeting. It is unknown what will happen at this meeting, but hopefully, something can be done to resolve the situation before it gets any worse.

What are your thoughts?

If left unchecked, harassment can create a toxic work environment for all employees. Therefore, it is crucial for employers to take steps to prevent and address workplace harassment. By creating a safe and respectful work environment, employers can help to ensure that their employees feel valued and protected.

