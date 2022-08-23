Mom Refuses to Parent Like Her Strict Family

Summer is often viewed as the perfect time for a family vacation. The kids are out of school, and the weather is warm and inviting. However, planning a family trip that everyone will enjoy can be a challenge, especially when parenting styles vary greatly.

A Newsweek article by Taylor McCloud described a single parent who chose not to adopt her dad's and stepmom's strict approach to raising her child.

"I give my daughter the choice on what she wants to do every day."

The woman claims that she and her 6-year-old daughter were on a relaxing vacation when the incident occurred. Her eight-year-old stepbrother was given stringent restrictions to follow, and she was told she would have to do the same with her own daughter.

According to the mother, "I'm currently on holiday with my father, stepmum, three brothers and my 6 y/o daughter. My youngest brother is 8, the others are adults."

She started out by saying that she doesn't follow a set system of rules while raising her daughter. The mother said that her approach to motherhood is far more laid-back than that of her biological father and stepmom.

She was only on vacation for a couple of days before realizing there was a major contrast in parenting techniques.

She said, "I give my daughter the choice on what she wants to do every day. I let her choose the meals from the buffet...and as we're on holiday I've increased her bedtime by an hour so she can go to the kids disco every evening.”

She felt that her parenting approach was sensible, but her father and stepmother insisted that she make some adjustments.

She explained, "Their reasoning for this is that their son is jealous that he couldn't have pizza for dinner, doesn't get to go to the disco...and didn't get to go to the beach because they wanted to go to the markets.”

Defiantly, the mother said no. She said that she couldn't bring herself to start putting restrictions on her daughter's vacation.

The daughter's good behavior only emphasized this point, and she concluded by saying, "It felt a little like punishing her for no reason.”

In recent years, there has been a shift away from traditional, strict parenting styles in favor of more relaxed approaches. Proponents of relaxed parenting argue that it allows children to develop a greater sense of independence and responsibility. They also claim that it can help to foster a more positive relationship between parent and child.

However, there are also some drawbacks to relaxed parenting. Some experts argue that it can lead to less disciplined children who are more likely to engage in risky behavior. It is also worth noting that relaxed parenting is not necessarily appropriate for all families and all children. Some children may do better with a more structured approach.

Ultimately, the decision of whether or not to adopt a relaxed parenting style should be made on a case-by-case basis.

