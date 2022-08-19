Husband Tells Wife to Forget Her “Perfect” Job for the Sake of His Career

Abby Joseph

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04RZGQ_0hNopCN200
Shutterstock

What is the perfect job?

The answer to this question may vary from person to person, but most people want a job that is meaningful and fulfilling. It should also be challenging and engaging, something that can hold our attention and keep us growing mentally and emotionally.

Of course, we also want a job that is well-paid and comes with good benefits.

It is a rare thing, but when we find it, we know we have found our calling.

But is it worth sacrificing our family for?

"But we can't all have exciting jobs."

Bob, 42, has always been the primary breadwinner in the family, and his wife's career has always taken a backseat to his. However, now that their kids are getting older, she is starting to feel like she's missing out on something.

As a financial consultant, he likely pulls in over $300,000 annually.

His wife, Shiela, is just the opposite: she is 39 years old, has a journalism degree, and has worked in half a dozen different jobs in the previous six years.

Bob's wife has been unemployed for several months now after leaving her previous work due to "dissatisfaction," as she puts it. But he has been encouraging all the same.

"You're always telling me that I should do what makes me happy," she said to him recently. "Well, I'm not happy. I'm bored."

"I know you're bored," Bob replied. "But we can't all have exciting jobs."

"Why not?" she retorted. "You have the perfect job."

"Well, yeah, but...," he trailed off, not knowing how to finish his sentence.

Recently, she invested a great deal of effort in looking for employment and was rewarded with an interview at a fantastic organization.

She claims that becoming a financial journalist will fulfill her lifelong ambition. The trouble is that the job pays significantly less than what Bob earns.

"I don't think you should take it," he told her bluntly.

"Why not?" she asked, surprised. "It's my dream job."

The job starts at a salary of about $32,000 per year with the potential to earn several times that over the long haul. In theory, it would be great if it weren't for the fact that this position poses a direct danger to Bob's current employment.

In essence, Bob's business and his wife's potential new employer have a huge conflict of interest.

Since Bob's area of expertise is highly classified, his reputation would be irreparably damaged if his investors found out that his wife was employed by a firm that could "take advantage" of his proprietary knowledge.

It is not an exaggeration to say that.

As a result, even if he had faith in his wife to keep "trade secrets" confidential, his clients and firm would not. The potential for leaks is simply too high.

"You're putting our family's livelihood at risk," he explained to her. "I just can't allow that."

"So what you're saying is that I should give up my dream job for the sake of your career?" she asked incredulously.

"Well, when you put it that way, it sounds pretty selfish," he admitted. "But yes, I guess that's what I'm saying."

"I can't believe you would ask me to do that," she said, shaking her head in disbelief. "I thought you would be supportive."

"I am being supportive," he said. "If you take this job, it could ruin everything I've worked so hard for. I'm just trying to protect our family."

"It's not fair," she said, tears welling up in her eyes. "I can't believe you're asking me to choose between my career and our family."

A Difficult Choice

The fact that Bob's education and experience are so narrowly focused that he cannot find gainful employment in any other sector adds another layer of difficulty.

Since accepting this job would be detrimental to Bob's career, Sheila was urged to decline the offer.

Moreover, in the Big Apple, $32,000 is hardly a comfortable sum.

Sheila was furious and accused Bob of being greedy and only concerned with his own financial stability. The couple argued for hours about the issue but could not come to a resolution.

During their talk, he assured her of his unwavering support regardless of whether she chose to pursue more education or take a leave of absence from the workforce. However, he maintained that her new job was not an option.

"I'm sorry," he said finally. "But I just can't let you do this."

Sheila was visibly upset by his decision and stormed out of the room.

Nonetheless, he was clear that accepting this position was out of the question.

Unfortunately, the interview process with Sheila proceeded behind his back, and she was ultimately offered the job.

When she came home to share the news, Bob's initial reaction was anger.

"How could you go behind my back like that?" he yelled at her.

As a result of feeling so deceived, he informed the head corporate executives in his office of the issue, and then he threatened to divorce her unless she turned down the job.

Bob still has strong feelings for Sheila, which weighs heavily on his heart, but Sheila is not so sure and says he is cold and cruel.

What are your thoughts?

# Family# Marriage# Children# Career# Relationships

