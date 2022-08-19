Woman Refuses to Buy Wedding Gift Because She Wasn’t Invited

Weddings are a time for joy, celebration, and love. For many, the best part of a wedding is the invitation. A wedding invitation sets the tone for the entire event, and it can be a work of art in its own right.

The finest invitations are often handmade, with beautiful calligraphy and luxurious paper. They offer a glimpse into the wedding to come, and they are a cherished memento long after the event is over. For guests, receiving a wedding invitation is one of the highlights of the wedding season. It is a chance to celebrate with friends or family and enjoy a special day that will be remembered for years.

But what happens when everyone else in the family gets one except you?

Are you still obligated to send a gift?

Newsweek reporter Kate Fowler shared the story of a woman whose family was taken aback by her choice not to buy a wedding present for her cousin's wedding. The woman claims that her cousin, Ted, and the woman he is engaged to, Maddy, did not send her an invite for their upcoming nuptials.

Ted, according to her, introduced her to Maddy some years ago and has since brought her to various family gatherings. However, the woman confessed that she and Maddy did not hit it off.

She described their relationship by saying, "We talk at family stuff but she's not someone I want to hang out with or become friends with."

Still, everyone in the family hoped they'd become pals. They often nudged them to interact with one another.

The woman explained, "My aunt really pushed her on me. I don't know if it's because we're the same age-ish or what but it was annoying. Anytime we were both at an event she'd find some way to push us together. I felt like a little kid being forced to play with someone."

She also recalls having to reschedule her own college graduation celebration because of Maddy's commitments. She said, "My own college graduation party had to be moved because Maddy had to work and it wouldn't be nice to exclude her. Even though it was inconvenient for me and meant most of my friends couldn't come and I had to rush around."

It wasn't until she was talking to a relative that the woman realized she hadn't gotten an invitation.

As a result, one family member reasoned, "Well maybe it's not personal, you should still get a gift for them."

Her father said he had also received an invitation to the party. After that, the woman felt terrible about being rejected. And in retrospect, she recounted when she had to delay her graduation celebration to accommodate Ted's girlfriend’s scheduling conflict.

The cousin commented, "…that was a graduation party, this is a wedding. Now that you know about it, just be a bigger person and get a gift. Don't be petty."

Ultimately, the woman is adamant that she will not be giving Ted and Maddy any kind of wedding present.

Also, she has chosen not to invite Ted and his new wife to any foreseeable parties or activities that she hosts.

What are your thoughts?

Is she being "petty"? Or, should she be the "bigger person" and buy a wedding gift?

Let me know what you think in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby