Husband Tells 8-Year-Old: “Mother wishes you had never been born.”

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend.

It's a rarely discussed topic, but plenty of mothers out there regret having kids. While it's natural to feel some ambivalence about such a life-changing decision, for some women, the regret is so overwhelming that it overshadows everything else.

My friend and her husband are 36 years old and have just recently begun attending marriage counseling sessions. They should have done it long ago, but better late than never, as they say.

When they had their third child, things really started to go downhill for their marriage. Her husband started working longer hours, they basically stopped communicating, and their love life dwindled to nothing.

They are both miserable and don't know how to fix things.

At their first counseling session, their therapist asked them to list the things that they loved about each other. It was really hard for them to come up with anything.

Their marriage has been plagued by a never-ending stream of problems and disagreements, each of which has succeeded in driving them farther and more apart.

My friend shared with the therapist that if she had it to do over, she would choose not to have any children at all. It sounds like a horrible thing to say, but she truly believes it would have been the best thing for their marriage and their mental health.

Even though she deeply loves her children, if she had the chance to repeat her life starting at age 22, she doesn't think she would have chosen to become a parent.

She would have pursued her career and traveled the world. She would have had exciting experiences and been footloose and fancy-free.

Her life would have been her own.

And most importantly, she would not be in the position of feeling like she wished her own children had never been born.

She knows it is wrong and hates herself for it, but she cannot help how she feels. Her children are the source of so much stress and anxiety in her life, and she just wishes they had never existed.

She knows she is not the only mother who feels this way. But she hates herself for it nonetheless.

After having children, she went from being someone who took great pleasure in life to being someone who struggles to make it through each day.

She has friends who are able to balance work and parenthood effortlessly, but she is not one of them. For her, being a mother means sacrifice and constant self-doubt. It's hard for her to enjoy anything because she's always worrying about her children.

Her husband has taken it to a more personal level by saying to their eight-year-old son,

Mother wishes you had never been born.

This crushed her.

She wanted to scream at him that she didn't feel that way, but the truth is, sometimes she does. She is so overwhelmed and exhausted that she can't imagine going on like this.

That information should never be divulged to a child since it is so incredibly insensitive. She swears it's something that she will never forgive her husband for, and it has caused an even bigger rift in their relationship.

She is now more reluctant than ever to open up to him about how she feels because she knows he will just use it against her. He has done it before, and she can't take it anymore.

She is so tired of feeling like she must put on a brave face and pretend everything is okay when it's clearly not. She is tired of being the only one who seems to be trying to make their marriage work.

She is tired of feeling like a failure as a wife and a mother.

Their marriage has hit a breaking point and is beyond repair. She is unsure how much longer she can live like this.

What do you think she should do?

