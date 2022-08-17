Son Refuses to Pay Rent to Parents Unless His Brother Also Pitches In

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend.

What is fairness?

The answer to this question may seem obvious, but it is actually quite difficult to define. For some people, fairness may simply mean giving everyone the same treatment. But others may argue that true fairness requires taking into account each individual's unique circumstances.

The following is a story about two brothers living at home. The "rules" of fairness suggest that they be treated equally, but as you're about to read, life tends to be more complex and nuanced.

"I really don't know how we're going to make ends meet!"

When he graduated from college two years ago, he decided to return to living at home with his parents. Since April, he has been employed by a small business in the area as a sales representative. He is genuinely interested in helping others and takes pride in his job.

It just so happens that he has a brother who graduated from college a year ago and still lives at home with his parents too.

Upon graduation, they were both able to quickly get work. However, the work he does and that of his brother couldn't be more different. Currently, the brother is employed as a barista. While he is sociable and enjoys making a good cup of joe, he is financially strapped.

At any rate, ever since he got his first "real" job, he's been paying his parents $600 monthly in rent.

So, the topic of their parents' financial status came up the other night during a heated conversation in the living room. The brothers were both in their rooms, doing their own thing, when they heard their mother exclaim,

I really don't know how we're going to make ends meet!

When he overheard this, he volunteered to assist by increasing his rent payment.

He's been considering bumping his budget up to $800 to account for the increased cost of living.

His parents' gratitude for the offer greatly boosted his self-esteem. They said that they were at a loss as to how they would have continued without his help.

On the other hand, his brother's monthly rent payments were a mystery to him since he's never bothered to ask. He thought his parents accepted the same rate for both of them. Inquisitiveness led him to inquire as to the sum the younger brother was shelling out.

They said that he paid nothing!

He was stunned into silence. After what seemed like an eternity, he finally asked,

You mean he doesn't pay rent?

They confirmed,

No, he doesn't.

This was when he understood how unjust everything was.

To be fair, he acknowledges that his brother is putting in a lot of hours at his workplace and doesn't have loads of spare cash.

On the other hand, he has to work hard because he has his own bills to pay and never complains about it.

When the parents confirmed that the youngest did not provide for the family financially, his mother's expression showed her obvious disappointment.

He was livid and wanted answers, so they called an emergency family meeting that night.

He stated his case at the meeting and demanded that his brother start paying rent. His brother offered $120, which he deemed pitiful in comparison.

Their parents suggested a minimum of $400.

His brother screamed that he just wanted to "have a life." Then he bolted out of the house, jumped into his car, and sped off. They didn't see him for the rest of the night.

Incredible level of maturity, wouldn't you say?

He felt like he was dealt a bad hand, and it's really getting to him. He's at his wit's end and doesn't know what to do.

He finally put his foot down and informed his parents that he would not be making any more rent payments until his brother stepped up.

It wasn't easy, but he had to make a choice that was fair to him. He wasn't sure how his parents were going to make ends meet now, but he guesses they'll just have to figure it out.

Next time rent is due, he said he'd be happy to match his brother's payment - if he makes one. The best his dad could propose was that his brother would start chipping in with half of what he paid.

He wasn't going for it.

Then, his dad started griping about how the family was struggling financially. He was obviously attempting to guilt trip him into forking over money, but it didn't work.

He said that was too bad since he would not be exploited. After that, he got up and went to bed. He was fuming mad but was determined to hold his ground and stay strong.

So this morning, his mom comes into his room, wakes him up, and starts lecturing him about not paying rent. She said that his dad was very upset and that they had to have a serious talk about money.

He tried to explain to her that it wasn't fair that he had to pay rent while his brother didn't, but she just wasn't having it.

She said that he needed to respect his elders and do as they say.

Then his dad walks in and tells him they wouldn't be in this predicament if he'd simply accept that his brother wasn't paying.

He was so angry and frustrated that he couldn't even speak.

He just stared at them in disbelief as they lectured him about how he should be grateful for what he has. They also said that he needed to learn to budget his money better and stop spending so much.

He wanted to scream at them and tell them that it wasn't his fault their son was a leech, but he held his tongue.

It finally drove him over the edge. He kicked his parents out and slammed the door.

He's so done with this. He can't believe they would try to force him to pay more rent just because their son is a deadbeat.

He's an adult, and he deserves to be treated fairly.

What should he do?

What are your thoughts?

