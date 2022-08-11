Dad Dumps Girlfriend After She Refuses to Let Nanny Watch His Son

Confrontation is an inevitable element of the co-parenting process and may be tricky to handle.

The co-parenting of children after a break-up can be laden with potential conflicts owing to variations in parenting styles, problems in coordinating schedules, or new partners added to the mix.

The Nanny and the Girlfriend

According to Newsweek's Alice Gibbs, a mother had asked her ex-partner to reschedule a business trip so that he could take care of their child.

Despite their geographical separation, the parents work together to raise their son with the help of a nanny they've come to know as “Cora."

The mom went on to explain:

I had a nanny, Cora, who worked for both myself and my ex. While my ex paid her, he left most of the decisions about her employment and how she would care for our son to me.

She continued:

Cora asked me if it would be okay if she could bring her niece with her to work while she cares for my son as her sister was in the hospital. Her niece and my son are both close in age, so I thought it would be nice for him to have a child to play with and Cora has honestly been a lifesaver for the two years she worked for us.

However, difficulties arose as a consequence of the nanny bringing her niece to her former partner's home.

Cora called me to tell me she was quitting. My ex's girlfriend told her she couldn't bring her niece into his house even after Cora had told her I had said it was fine. I tried to convince Cora not to quit but she said the girlfriend spoke to her so rudely that she couldn't continue working for us.

When the nanny decided to leave her position, it made making childcare arrangements more difficult. According to the mother, the former partner's current girlfriend is to blame.

She could not believe that her nanny would be abandoning them. She called her ex, and he acknowledged that his girlfriend had made a mistake.

However, he became irritated after she informed him that he would be forced to forego a planned work trip in order to watch their son.

The mom explained:

He told me he couldn't just cancel as the trip was important, but I was annoyed so I told him that was too bad and it was a good thing he was his own boss then because he had to watch our son.

Later on, the mother divulged the information that her ex-partner had ended his relationship with his girlfriend as a result of his confrontation with her for not allowing Nanny Cora to remain.

