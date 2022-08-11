Son Demands Entire Family Give Up Meat to Support His Veganism

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend.

Being a vegan is hardly a walk in the park.

The going gets tough at times, to be sure. In particular when you're surrounded by others who don't share your vegan values.

"Mom, how could you?"

As much as I want to agree with my husband and teenage son, I am struggling to do so on this issue.

For as long as I can remember, meat has been one of the mainstays of our diet. I grew up on a farm, and we always had plenty of meat, whether it was beef, pork, or chicken. I remember my mom cooking up huge meals with all sorts of meat dishes. And I have to say I always loved it.

On the weekends, my husband enjoys grilling chicken and ribs. I've been trying to eat healthily as of late, but every once in a while, I have the hankering for a juicy burger.

So it came as quite a surprise when our son informed us that he was considering a vegan diet. But in the end, we were all on his side and cheering him on.

Although we anticipated some challenges, we have found the transition to be quite straightforward. We have adjusted nicely to our son's vegan diet during the last six months.

At first, I was concerned about his health, but now that he's been seeing a nutritionist, he seems to be doing just great. He's shed weight and is looking amazing as a result.

Through this, we gained the confidence to try new meals and ingredients in the kitchen. And I reworked our finances to accommodate the more expensive vegan alternatives I knew I'd have to buy for him. We've also seen an increase in our general well-being and vitality.

So, although it was an adjustment at first, being vegan (and for us, partly joining him) has been a good experience for the whole family.

None of this has been an issue for me until lately.

One day last week, he was alarmed to see me making bacon in a pan and then washing it before putting it into the dishwasher.

"Mom, how could you?" he asked as if I had just betrayed him.

I was so taken aback by his reaction that I didn't know how to respond.

I'm not sure what got into me, but I started laughing and couldn't stop.

In a fit of rage, he said that this was his go-to pan for vegan cooking. His foolish claim floored me because we've been using this pan for cooking meat as a family forever.

It's just a pan! I wanted to shout at him.

Instead, I calmly explained that we have always used this pan for cooking meat and that I saw no reason to stop now just because he was vegan.

I don't know what to do next. I don't want to argue with my kid, but he seems to be taking things too far.

Now he has requested that I get him a special pan for vegan cooking. At first, I wasn't sure if I should give in or stand my ground. As I did not want him to feel awkward about food, I agreed and ordered him a few new pans just for him.

I am not happy about this turn of events. But, for now, it seems to be the only way to keep the peace.

That, however, was not satisfactory.

Apparently, there are, according to him, traces of animal products in both the refrigerator and the dishwasher.

Consequently, he suggested that everyone stop eating meat at home.

I am not about to give up meat just because my vegan son demands it. It feels like he is trying to control the entire household with his diet.

I love him, and I support his decision to be vegan. But this is where I draw the line.

He claims that using meat, fish, or other animal products in cooking releases a "harmful and addicting energy." He also believes that it's disrespectful to the animals that we eat.

I am not sure what to believe anymore. All I know is that I am not ready to give up meat. Not yet, at least.

Although I adore my son, I'm not sure how much longer I can put up with his antics.

His dad, on the other hand, is quite accommodating, and he strongly advises me to think about fulfilling his son's wish.

Now I find myself smack dab in the thick of this argument.

My spouse says that since our parents are so close in proximity, we can eat meat there. As for me, I just can't bring myself to follow suit. It's inconvenient, to say the least.

I don't know what to do. Do I give in and go vegan at home just to make my son happy? Or do I hold strong and keep eating meat?

I need some advice. Please help!

