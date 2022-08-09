Son Kicks Mom Out of House After She Trashes Pregnant Wife's Dinner

Melody and the Mom

A piece written by Sara Santora for Newsweek describes a man who sided with his spouse versus his mom during a heated fight.

According to the man, Melody, his pregnant wife, and his mom are not compatible.

According to him:

[My mother is] very nit-picky about Melody, how much she does around the house, how emotional she is (Melody already cries very easily, and being pregnant has made her even more sensitive which is fine), the fact that she wants to be a stay-at-home mom...it just seems like nothing Melody does is okay.

Recently, after Melody picked up a chicken dinner for supper, tensions between the women escalated dramatically.

The man explained:

My mother came by...and started telling Melody the chicken is bad for her and she should not be eating that pregnant...and said she needs to eat something else. Melody said no and went to the backyard to FaceTime her family (out of state).

After Melody walked back inside, she discovered that his mother had already trashed the meal and called for takeout, which consisted of a salad just for her and pizzas for the rest of the family.

Melody screamed at her in-law and demanded to know why she was constantly so cruel to her.

The man then told his mother that she was not allowed back until she issued an apology to Melody, and then he made her leave the house.

The man concluded by disclosing that his father supports his decision to back his wife, but his brother believes that it is his responsibility to constantly support their mother.

What are your thoughts?

In the scenario you've just read, do you think that the husband did the right thing by defending his wife?

Or did he go too far by kicking his mother out of the house?

Let me know what you think in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby