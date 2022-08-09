Woman Asks Gay Sister Not to Bring Her Girlfriend to Wedding

Abby Joseph

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDbuN_0hAje5t300
Amos Bar-Zeev

Coming out is revealing one's true identity to others. This is a tough choice; once made, it cannot be undone.

Fearing rejection from loved ones and colleagues is only one of several concerns that must be addressed before coming out. In addition, many are afraid of being singled out for prejudice or assaulted because of who they are.

Yet, coming out has numerous upsides as well. It encourages openness and helps individuals form more genuine connections with others.

But is there a right time and place to do it?

“It would be impossible to avoid the drama and gossip.”

In the next week, I will be walking down the aisle, and I cannot wait to become married and the wife to my soul mate. It's been an amazing and thrilling experience, and I feel so blessed.

With that said, nobody in my clan is aware that my sister is a lesbian. My grandparents, aunts, and uncles still think as they did in the 1900s; however, my younger cousins and siblings are more open-minded and contemporary in their outlook on life. 

My sister has been seeing her girlfriend for over a year at this point. I'm overjoyed that she’s met a wonderful woman; I've always wanted her to be happy.

As I was saying, it's a well-guarded secret.

I have been urging her to come out of the closet for years now since I am aware that it causes her stress. My guess is that once she stops hiding, she'll feel a lot better. In addition to that, I'm certain that some members of the family are already aware.

She is against it since she is conscious that certain members of the family won't accept it, which would lead to conflict. In my view, the sooner we are able to identify the bad seeds, the sooner we will be able to get rid of them.

I have no interest in having anybody in my life who is intolerant of my sister.

Because she has made the choice not to, I assumed that she would remain silent for the time being. That is, up until a few weeks ago when she announced that she would be bringing her girlfriend with her to my wedding.

That was not the manner in which I anticipated her to reveal her true self.

On any other day, I'd be all for it, but I just don't believe the day of my wedding is the perfect time for it. It would be impossible to avoid the drama and gossip.

When I asked her why she thought the day of my wedding was so important to her, she answered that it was because she wanted to celebrate love with the two people who mean the most to her: her partner and me.

This is too much for me to bear.

If it came down to it, I'd go to war with my whole family to protect my sister. But it's supposed to be a celebration, not a family fight, and I can't do that to my husband. I didn't even tell him; he's already stressed, and I don't want to make things worse.

When I urged her to go to my ceremony by herself, I did it with a terrible feeling in my chest. She left my home in a state of distress, without speaking a single word before she ended up taking off.

She sent me a text message the next day to let me know that she was going to be going by herself. I called her countless times, but she didn't pick up, and neither of my parents appeared to possess any idea what was going on.

I had to wait a few days before I eventually received a callback, and when I did, she stated that she understood, but things were still awkward and uncomfortable.

What are your thoughts?

Did the bride-to-be make the wrong decision by asking her sister not to bring her partner to the wedding?

Let me know what you think in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family# LGBTQ# Wedding# Relationships# Parents

Comments / 153

Published by

The go-to source for helpful guides and unique American stories.

Palm Beach, FL
22262 followers

More from Abby Joseph

Woman Plans to Share Lotto Winnings With Ex-Husband, Boyfriend Says He'll Break Up With Her if She Does

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. For many people, winning the lottery would be a dream come true. It would mean financial security, the ability to travel, and the freedom to retire early.

Read full story
489 comments

A Guide to Asking Friends or Family Members for Money

It's not always easy to broach the topic of money with loved ones, and it may seem more awkward if you're trying to borrow from them or collect on a debt you believe they should have paid you.

Read full story
6 comments

Dad Grounds Daughter for Fighting with ADHD Stepmom

It's not uncommon for teenagers to have a difficult time getting along with their stepparents. In many cases, this is simply a matter of adjusting to the new family dynamic. However, there can also be deeper underlying issues at play.

Read full story
10 comments

Woman Catches Roommate Stealing Her Food by Making Her Sick

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. Many people believe that living with roommates is the best way to save money on housing. However, there are also some significant drawbacks to this arrangement.

Read full story
116 comments

A Guide to Laughing at Yourself

It's easy to have a good time when someone else is the source of the humor, but it takes courage to laugh at yourself. Recently, I wrote an article here on Newsbreak that discusses how, even in close relationships, it’s important to be aware of the potential for hurt feelings when joking about someone else. It tells the story of a woman who was made uncomfortable by some jokes made by her boyfriend's friends about her profession and how she responded to them.

Read full story
2 comments

Bride Bans Sister-in-Law From Wedding for Ruining Her Dress

Dealing with one's family during wedding preparations is among the most difficult aspects of getting married. With any luck, you and your future spouse will come from kind, accommodating extended families.

Read full story
20 comments

Woman Refuses to Forgive "Traditional" Parents Who Didn't Support Her Going to College

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. Growing up is demanding in and of itself, but it may be significantly more difficult if your parents are too controlling and rigid in their gender expectations.

Read full story
520 comments

A Guide to Establishing Personal Space

Most people interpret the concept of privacy and personal space differently. Recently, I published an article here on Newsbreak that discusses the idea of personal space and how it varies from person to person. It goes on to say that in order to respect someone's personal space, it is important to be aware of their boundaries and not violate them.

Read full story

Woman Discovers Boyfriend Has Been Texting Ex-Girlfriend for Years

There's no set answer for how long you should wait before dating after a breakup. It depends on various factors, such as how long you were in the relationship, how invested you were, and how heartbroken you are.

Read full story
1 comments

A Guide to Showing Gratitude

A lot of people don't realize that being grateful can completely transform a person's life and the way they see the world for the better. A first step in accomplishing many of your ambitions, plans, and objectives is to incorporate a little appreciation into your day-to-day existence as well as the lives of others around you.

Read full story

A Guide to Focusing on the Positive Things in Life

Having an upbeat attitude, also known as positive thinking, is the mental habit of looking for the good aspects within any set of circumstances. In a recent article that I wrote here on Newsbreak, I described the experience of a bride who was unhappy with a group of strangers' presence in the background of her wedding pictures. In spite of her requests, they refused to leave, and she was unable to let the situation go.

Read full story
26 comments

Pregnant Wife Weeps Over a Can of Soup, Husband Calls Her “Ridiculous”

Being pregnant can be a very emotional time for many women. The hormone levels in your body constantly fluctuate, which can lead to sudden changes in your mood. You may find yourself feeling happy one minute and then crying the next.

Read full story
108 comments

A Guide for Being a Good Spouse

We human beings are emotional creatures that are always looking for a feeling of acceptance, regard, and belonging in our relationships. It's important to have family and friends, but we all want to find that person who will love us no matter what.

Read full story
40 comments

Pregnant Wife Needs Break at Home, Husband Says No

When pregnant women have to do the chores, it can be daunting and exhausting. Not only is she dealing with the physical demands of pregnancy, but she also has to contend with the emotional roller coaster that accompanies it.

Read full story
273 comments

Man Admits to Brother He Wants Someone Like His Girlfriend at Daughter's First Birthday Party

A family is supposed to be a support system, a group of people who love and care for each other unconditionally. But all too often, families can be the source of stress and pain rather than comfort and support. This is especially true when family members are dealing with difficult life circumstances such as illness, job loss, or, as you're about to read: relationship problems.

Read full story
28 comments

Overworked & Underpaid Health Care Worker Quits to Become Waiter for More Money and Less Hours

Overworked and underpaid. It's a common story, one that we hear all too often. But what does it really mean?. To be overworked is to be asked to do more than is reasonably possible in the time available. To be underpaid is to receive less compensation than what is considered fair for the work being done.

Read full story
6 comments

Wealthy Bride Returns Wedding Money to "Lower-Middle-Class” Mother-in-Law

A bride's wedding preparations may be stressful under normal circumstances, but adding in problematic relatives can make things unbearable. Dealing with troublesome relatives during wedding planning may put a severe damper on what is meant to be a joyous time, especially if the bride's mother-in-law feels the need to add her two cents on every choice.

Read full story
52 comments

Dad Becomes ‘Fairy Godmother’ in Real-Life Cinderella Story

Bullying is a significant issue that may leave its victims with long-lasting effects on their lives. Children who are bullied often experience poor self-esteem, anxiety, and sadness as a result of their experiences.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman Refuses to Babysit Nephew, Leaves Him Crying Alone

Having a baby is a big responsibility, and it's one that shouldn't be taken lightly. When you become a parent, you're not just responsible for yourself anymore; you're also responsible for your child. That means making sure they're well-cared for, happy, and healthy. It's a lot of work, but it's also incredibly rewarding.

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy