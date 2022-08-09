Man Hints at Ending Marriage After Babysitting Only Once

For those of us who don't have kids, babysitting can be a great way to get our fix of child-rearing without all the responsibility.

And what's not to love about spending time with kids? They're cute, cuddly, and always seem to be up for fun.

However, this is not always the case for everyone.

"He refuses to do anything with her…”

Sophie Lloyd of Newsweek reports that a woman promised to look after her niece until her sister recuperated from an operation.

In spite of the fact that the child would only be there for less than two weeks, her spouse, the uncle, was adamantly opposed to the notion.

She went on to explain:

I said it was my niece, and that just because we weren't really fans of having kids ourselves doesn't mean we can't do a favor for family. It ended in an argument but I ended up taking her anyways.

Not everyone is prepared to make the life-altering choice to have a family, and the uncle is apparently one of those people.

Concerning this particular uncle:

He refuses to do anything with her (this isn't the first time they've met, he's just never really interacted with her) which I don't expect him to, but when I brought up that he could have a better attitude about this he just said that I shouldn't have brought a kid into our home.

The husband's anxiety has grown as he worries that his spouse's involvement with her niece's upbringing may spark a desire to have kids.

The aunt explained:

He also went on a rant that because of this I'm probably going to change my mind about having kids, and he won't put up with that.

In point of fact, he warned her that he would end their relationship by divorcing her if she continued to press him about having a family.

According to the aunt:

My niece hasn't even been much of a problem, in fact she's usually quiet unless she's hungry or tired. Yes she gets into stuff and makes messes but I assume that's pretty standard toddler behavior.

Overall, the woman is perplexed and unsure of what has provoked his anger; after all, he isn't responsible, nor lifted a finger, for his niece's welfare.

What are your thoughts?

Being married to someone who doesn't like kids can present some challenges.

For one thing, you may feel like you're always on eggshells around your partner, carefully avoiding any mention of children or parenting. This can be stressful and exhausting, leaving you feeling resentful and alone.

Of course, every relationship is different, and it's possible to make a marriage work even when there are major disagreements about parenting.

However, based on what you’ve read, is there a chance to make this relationship still work?

And do you think that the tension and stress of living with someone who doesn't want kids eventually take its toll on this marriage? Perhaps it's already reached this boiling point?

Let me know what you think in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby