Woman Plans to Share Lotto Winnings With Ex-Husband, Boyfriend Says He'll Break Up With Her if She Does

What would you do if you won the lottery?

For many people, winning the lottery would be a dream come true. It would mean financial security, the ability to travel, and the freedom to retire early.

But would you ever consider giving your ex a huge chunk of your winnings?

"I just found out that I've won a seven-figure amount."

There is a significant amount of money in question, but I won't disclose the exact figure. Just the act of telling you about it makes me feel strange because it will have an absolutely enormous impact on both my loved ones and myself.

Here's my story: My former spouse and I share custody of our three children, and I am at a loss for words when it comes to praising him.

It's been eight years since we were divorced due to the fact that I had an extramarital affair. At that time, I was going through a rough patch in my life, but he permitted me to visit our children despite the fact that he was in a great deal of pain and suffering.

Even though I am aware that he was experiencing anguish, he made every effort to ensure that the dissolution of our marriage was as amicable as possible. Even now, he maintains a strong relationship with my entire family, and that includes both of my parents!

Despite the fact that he won't communicate with my present partner, he treats me with respect. So when I learned that I had won the lotto, he was the first person I phoned to tell them the good news.

After that, he made a joke about how I could retire early and take the children on a trip across the globe. That sums it up well.

Almost as soon as I had won, I had the realization that I would be giving him a fair chunk of the money. And truth be told: I still adore him. And, because he is the father of my children, I feel as if I owe it to him to demonstrate that I am not a complete and utter jerk.

In spite of the errors I've made, he deserves to understand how much I care.

In addition to this, he is stuck in a deplorable job that pays him next to nothing. By sharing my good fortune in this manner, he will be able to provide a better life for our children while still pursuing other ambitions.

I haven't had the chance to speak to him just yet, but I have had conversations with my parents and my lawyer, all of whom are quite supportive of what I want to do. To make a long tale short, my partner was really upset about what happened.

He yelled and raged at me that I was insulting him because I still love my ex-husband, but I told him that's not the case. I do not have romantic feelings for him.

However, I still cherish him for being such a wonderful co-parent and father, despite the fact that we have grown apart.

And, to tell you the truth, the possibility that my boyfriend would terminate our relationship has allowed me to see his true colors and made me feel an incredible sense of relief.

In other words, I have no intention of changing my plans to give my ex a cut of my riches.

What are your thoughts?

