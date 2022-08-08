A Guide to Asking Friends or Family Members for Money

It's not always easy to broach the topic of money with loved ones, and it may seem more awkward if you're trying to borrow from them or collect on a debt you believe they should have paid you.

Recently, I wrote an article here on Newsbreak that discusses the difficulties that can arise when couples manage their finances together. Specifically, it focuses on one woman's experience with her boyfriend and how he pressured her into giving him money.

It need not be an embarrassing experience to ask for financial aid, as there are certain procedures to follow.

Talk About It

When it comes to asking for money, the first step is always to have a conversation about it. This will help avoid any potential misunderstandings and hurt feelings later on.

Be honest about your financial situation and explain why you need the money. It's also important to be clear about what you'll use the money for and how long you'll need it.

If you're asking to borrow money, make sure you have a plan in place for how you'll repay the debt. This might include setting up a payment schedule or securing collateral.

And if the person you're asking is able to give you the money, great! If not, that's okay too. The important thing is that you've had an open and honest conversation about it.

Be Polite

Even if you're close to the person you're asking for money, it's important to be polite. This means being respectful of their time and not making any demands.

Start by saying something like, "I hope you don't mind me asking, but I was wondering if I could borrow some money."

If the person says no, don't press the issue. Simply say something like, "Thank you for considering my request. I understand if you're not able to help me out."

Ask for a Favor

If you're worried about how asking for money will affect your relationship, you can always frame it as a favor instead. This takes the pressure off and makes it clear that you don't expect them to give you the money.

Remember that even if you frame it as a favor, the person you're asking may still feel obligated to give you the money. So it's important to be clear about your intentions beforehand.

Follow Up

Once you've had the conversation and received an answer, it's important to follow up. If the person says yes, make sure you follow through on your end of the bargain.

If they say no, thank them for their time and leave it at that. There's no need to dwell on it or make them feel guilty.

At the end of the day, remember that asking for money is never easy. But following these tips can make the experience a lot less awkward and stressful.

What do you think?

Let me know what you think in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby