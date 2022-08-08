A Guide to Asking Friends or Family Members for Money

Abby Joseph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KvzDP_0h9Xccg700
Gift Habeshaw

It's not always easy to broach the topic of money with loved ones, and it may seem more awkward if you're trying to borrow from them or collect on a debt you believe they should have paid you.

Recently, I wrote an article here on Newsbreak that discusses the difficulties that can arise when couples manage their finances together. Specifically, it focuses on one woman's experience with her boyfriend and how he pressured her into giving him money.

It need not be an embarrassing experience to ask for financial aid, as there are certain procedures to follow.

Talk About It

When it comes to asking for money, the first step is always to have a conversation about it. This will help avoid any potential misunderstandings and hurt feelings later on.

Be honest about your financial situation and explain why you need the money. It's also important to be clear about what you'll use the money for and how long you'll need it.

If you're asking to borrow money, make sure you have a plan in place for how you'll repay the debt. This might include setting up a payment schedule or securing collateral.

And if the person you're asking is able to give you the money, great! If not, that's okay too. The important thing is that you've had an open and honest conversation about it.

Be Polite

Even if you're close to the person you're asking for money, it's important to be polite. This means being respectful of their time and not making any demands.

Start by saying something like, "I hope you don't mind me asking, but I was wondering if I could borrow some money."

If the person says no, don't press the issue. Simply say something like, "Thank you for considering my request. I understand if you're not able to help me out."

Ask for a Favor

If you're worried about how asking for money will affect your relationship, you can always frame it as a favor instead. This takes the pressure off and makes it clear that you don't expect them to give you the money.

Remember that even if you frame it as a favor, the person you're asking may still feel obligated to give you the money. So it's important to be clear about your intentions beforehand.

Follow Up

Once you've had the conversation and received an answer, it's important to follow up. If the person says yes, make sure you follow through on your end of the bargain.

If they say no, thank them for their time and leave it at that. There's no need to dwell on it or make them feel guilty.

At the end of the day, remember that asking for money is never easy. But following these tips can make the experience a lot less awkward and stressful.

What do you think?

Let me know what you think in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Money# Finances# Relationships# Family# Wealth

Comments / 6

Published by

The go-to source for helpful guides and unique American stories.

Palm Beach, FL
22262 followers

More from Abby Joseph

Woman Plans to Share Lotto Winnings With Ex-Husband, Boyfriend Says He'll Break Up With Her if She Does

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. For many people, winning the lottery would be a dream come true. It would mean financial security, the ability to travel, and the freedom to retire early.

Read full story
489 comments

Woman Asks Gay Sister Not to Bring Her Girlfriend to Wedding

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. Coming out is revealing one's true identity to others. This is a tough choice; once made, it cannot be undone.

Read full story
153 comments

Dad Grounds Daughter for Fighting with ADHD Stepmom

It's not uncommon for teenagers to have a difficult time getting along with their stepparents. In many cases, this is simply a matter of adjusting to the new family dynamic. However, there can also be deeper underlying issues at play.

Read full story
10 comments

Woman Catches Roommate Stealing Her Food by Making Her Sick

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. Many people believe that living with roommates is the best way to save money on housing. However, there are also some significant drawbacks to this arrangement.

Read full story
116 comments

A Guide to Laughing at Yourself

It's easy to have a good time when someone else is the source of the humor, but it takes courage to laugh at yourself. Recently, I wrote an article here on Newsbreak that discusses how, even in close relationships, it’s important to be aware of the potential for hurt feelings when joking about someone else. It tells the story of a woman who was made uncomfortable by some jokes made by her boyfriend's friends about her profession and how she responded to them.

Read full story
2 comments

Bride Bans Sister-in-Law From Wedding for Ruining Her Dress

Dealing with one's family during wedding preparations is among the most difficult aspects of getting married. With any luck, you and your future spouse will come from kind, accommodating extended families.

Read full story
20 comments

Woman Refuses to Forgive "Traditional" Parents Who Didn't Support Her Going to College

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. Growing up is demanding in and of itself, but it may be significantly more difficult if your parents are too controlling and rigid in their gender expectations.

Read full story
520 comments

A Guide to Establishing Personal Space

Most people interpret the concept of privacy and personal space differently. Recently, I published an article here on Newsbreak that discusses the idea of personal space and how it varies from person to person. It goes on to say that in order to respect someone's personal space, it is important to be aware of their boundaries and not violate them.

Read full story

Woman Discovers Boyfriend Has Been Texting Ex-Girlfriend for Years

There's no set answer for how long you should wait before dating after a breakup. It depends on various factors, such as how long you were in the relationship, how invested you were, and how heartbroken you are.

Read full story
1 comments

A Guide to Showing Gratitude

A lot of people don't realize that being grateful can completely transform a person's life and the way they see the world for the better. A first step in accomplishing many of your ambitions, plans, and objectives is to incorporate a little appreciation into your day-to-day existence as well as the lives of others around you.

Read full story

A Guide to Focusing on the Positive Things in Life

Having an upbeat attitude, also known as positive thinking, is the mental habit of looking for the good aspects within any set of circumstances. In a recent article that I wrote here on Newsbreak, I described the experience of a bride who was unhappy with a group of strangers' presence in the background of her wedding pictures. In spite of her requests, they refused to leave, and she was unable to let the situation go.

Read full story
26 comments

Pregnant Wife Weeps Over a Can of Soup, Husband Calls Her “Ridiculous”

Being pregnant can be a very emotional time for many women. The hormone levels in your body constantly fluctuate, which can lead to sudden changes in your mood. You may find yourself feeling happy one minute and then crying the next.

Read full story
108 comments

A Guide for Being a Good Spouse

We human beings are emotional creatures that are always looking for a feeling of acceptance, regard, and belonging in our relationships. It's important to have family and friends, but we all want to find that person who will love us no matter what.

Read full story
40 comments

Pregnant Wife Needs Break at Home, Husband Says No

When pregnant women have to do the chores, it can be daunting and exhausting. Not only is she dealing with the physical demands of pregnancy, but she also has to contend with the emotional roller coaster that accompanies it.

Read full story
273 comments

Man Admits to Brother He Wants Someone Like His Girlfriend at Daughter's First Birthday Party

A family is supposed to be a support system, a group of people who love and care for each other unconditionally. But all too often, families can be the source of stress and pain rather than comfort and support. This is especially true when family members are dealing with difficult life circumstances such as illness, job loss, or, as you're about to read: relationship problems.

Read full story
28 comments

Overworked & Underpaid Health Care Worker Quits to Become Waiter for More Money and Less Hours

Overworked and underpaid. It's a common story, one that we hear all too often. But what does it really mean?. To be overworked is to be asked to do more than is reasonably possible in the time available. To be underpaid is to receive less compensation than what is considered fair for the work being done.

Read full story
6 comments

Wealthy Bride Returns Wedding Money to "Lower-Middle-Class” Mother-in-Law

A bride's wedding preparations may be stressful under normal circumstances, but adding in problematic relatives can make things unbearable. Dealing with troublesome relatives during wedding planning may put a severe damper on what is meant to be a joyous time, especially if the bride's mother-in-law feels the need to add her two cents on every choice.

Read full story
52 comments

Dad Becomes ‘Fairy Godmother’ in Real-Life Cinderella Story

Bullying is a significant issue that may leave its victims with long-lasting effects on their lives. Children who are bullied often experience poor self-esteem, anxiety, and sadness as a result of their experiences.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman Refuses to Babysit Nephew, Leaves Him Crying Alone

Having a baby is a big responsibility, and it's one that shouldn't be taken lightly. When you become a parent, you're not just responsible for yourself anymore; you're also responsible for your child. That means making sure they're well-cared for, happy, and healthy. It's a lot of work, but it's also incredibly rewarding.

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy