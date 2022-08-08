Woman Catches Roommate Stealing Her Food by Making Her Sick

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend.

Many people believe that living with roommates is the best way to save money on housing. However, there are also some significant drawbacks to this arrangement.

Two of the biggest challenges of living with roommates are learning to compromise and respecting each other's stuff. With two or more people sharing a space, it's inevitable that there will be some conflict.

"Things are becoming a little bit more heated by the minute."

I live in an apartment that I share with three other women, and we each contribute some money toward the payment of the rent and the utilities. The one thing that is never divided equally among us is the food and drinks we buy. Everyone contributes money toward the purchase of their own food, and nobody consumes anything that isn't theirs.

That's how the rules are supposed to work.

Because we don't want there to be any room for misunderstandings, we make sure that our names are on everything. Unfortunately, the following issue is one that has been giving me grief for several months now, and I finally decided that enough is enough.

My roommate, Cathy, often helps herself to my food without asking.

When I come home from work, there are occasions when there are none of my leftovers left in the refrigerator. To be clear, I feel obligated to point out that the containers are personalized with my name.

The case of my "missing" milk.

Cashew milk is my go-to because it tastes good. But after a week, it's gone even though I've only had it a few times.

In regards to this matter, Cathy and I have had several disputes. She continues to insist that I'm insane and deny the obvious.

Because all of my other roommates, including myself, work early morning hours in the immediate neighborhood, I can confidently exclude the likelihood that it is any one of them. Plus, I simply believe them more than Cathy.

Last week, when we returned to the house, I discovered that my cashew milk had been taken, and Cathy had already left for work.

This time I decided that enough was enough. I rushed out and went to the supermarket to get some regular dairy milk.

Because of her lactose intolerance, I was bound and determined to catch her and prove my theory.

Those who suffer from lactose intolerance, like Cathy, have trouble breaking down the sugar in milk and other dairy products called lactose. Not digesting lactose adequately may lead to gastrointestinal distress in the form of flatulence, diarrhea, and gas.

My plan was simple: Dump what was left of the cashew milk and pour the dairy milk into the empty container.

The next day, when we get back to our house, Cathy is fuming with rage.

She felt sick for several hours after drinking my milk in a smoothie, and her outrage was over the roof because of it.

And even though she was busted in the act, the fact that I switched milks seemed to bother her much more.

Things are becoming a little bit more heated by the minute at our place.

My other roommate let me in on the secret that Cathy had been hatching a plan to get me kicked out of the apartment.

We are fed up and don't want to continue living with her, but she has no clue that we are all considering moving out as soon as possible.

What are your thoughts?

Let me know what you think in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby