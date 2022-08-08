A Guide to Laughing at Yourself

It's easy to have a good time when someone else is the source of the humor, but it takes courage to laugh at yourself.

Recently, I wrote an article here on Newsbreak that discusses how, even in close relationships, it’s important to be aware of the potential for hurt feelings when joking about someone else. It tells the story of a woman who was made uncomfortable by some jokes made by her boyfriend's friends about her profession and how she responded to them.

Keeping this in mind, laughing has been demonstrated as an effective kind of therapy.

There are both immediate and lasting benefits to your wellness that come from laughing it up. When you breathe in extra oxygen, it gives your lungs and the cardiovascular system a boost of energy. Furthermore, laughter stimulates the production of feel-good endorphins in the nervous system, which in turn has a calming effect on the body's response to stress.

With that noted, the following are several ways you can learn to laugh at yourself:

Be Willing to Admit When You're Wrong

Whether you're engaging in friendly banter with someone or having a serious discussion, there will be times when you're wrong.

If you can't take a step back and see the situation for what it is, then you're not going to be able to laugh it off.

In order to develop a thick skin, it's important to be able to admit when you're wrong and move on.

Don't Be Afraid to Make Fun of Yourself

One of the most effective strategies for acquiring the ability to laugh at oneself is to practice poking fun at yourself. This does not imply that you should always be putting yourself down; rather, it means that you should have the ability to laugh at yourself when a joke is made about you.

If you are able to make fun of yourself before someone else does, you will be more prepared to accept it in stride.

Be Open to Criticism

No one likes to be criticized, but it's something that we all have to deal with at some point or another. If you're open to hearing constructive criticism, it'll be much easier for you to laugh at yourself when someone points out one of your flaws.

Remember, we're all human, and we all make mistakes. The sooner you can learn to laugh at yourself, the better.

Don't Take Yourself Too Seriously

This is probably the most important piece of advice when it comes to learning to laugh at yourself. If you can't take a joke, you'll have a hard time laughing at yourself.

Try not to get too wrapped up in your own importance, and remember that everyone makes mistakes.

We all have our own quirks and flaws, so embrace them and learn to laugh at yourself.

What are your ideas and opinions about laughing at yourself?

