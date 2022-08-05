Woman Refuses to Be 'Ghosted' by Man She Met at Party

The behavior known as "ghosting" occurs when a person abruptly ceases responding to another individual's texts, calls, or messages.

Ghosting can be an extremely upsetting and painful experience for the person who was ghosted. It may cause them to feel rejected, undesired, and unworthy of consideration.

While it can be tempting to get angry and figure out what went wrong, it's important to remember that there are many possible reasons why someone might have ghosted you.

An article published in Newsweek by Jack Beresford cites an incident in which a woman learned the real reason why a man ghosted her after they hit it off at a party.

The incident began when she went to a party with several buddies and met a man to whom she was instantly attracted.

As the evening progressed, she struck up conversations with a wide range of people. But she kept bumping into the same person repeatedly, and deeper conversations would ensue.

According to her:

Someone who neither of us knew came up and said we made an attractive couple, and I realized somehow in the span of two hours we were already acting like a couple.

It's always nice when you meet someone and hit it off immediately.

You know that feeling of being on the same wavelength, where everything flows, and you can talk for hours without running out of things to say?

She said that by the time the evening was up, the two of them were making out in a taxi together.

After the taxi drove her home, she enthusiastically shared her contact information with him, expressing her desire to meet up sometime.

She clarified that she wasn't counting on hearing from him right away.

However, time passed with no communication being exchanged. And by the week's conclusion, her emotions were a jumbled mess of anger, exhaustion, and insecurity.

She exclaimed:

How dare he lead me on like this!

To give herself some solace, she reasoned that at least they only were together for one night.

At this juncture, she revealed that she had made the decision to do some independent investigation by Googling him.

Consequently, it didn't take much effort to track him down. Nevertheless, she admitted that she committed a blunder by going to his LinkedIn profile and tapping on it.

Due to the fact that she clicked on his profile, she explained that he would know for sure that she had recently checked him out on the professional networking website.

According to her, this new turn of events just worsened how she already felt.

But then, contrary to her anxiety, he added her as a contact on LinkedIn within the hour.

The woman stated that they started messaging each other, and suddenly she realized what was really going on:

I had ghosted him. When I gave him my number, turns out I was off by a digit. Turns out, tipsy me isn't so great at typing or proofreading.

At this point, they are working out the details of their inaugural date together. She said that she had come to the conclusion that if she hadn't been such a "creepy LinkedIn stalker," they may never have reunited and would have continued to believe that they had ghosted one another instead.

What are your thoughts?

There is an old saying: "not everything is as it seems, and not everything that seems is."

This is especially true when dealing with people and issues involving straightforward mistakes and misunderstandings.

There can be no doubt that fate played a role in the lives of this couple, and perhaps it will unravel the threads of a long-lasting relationship.

