A Guide to Showing Gratitude

A lot of people don't realize that being grateful can completely transform a person's life and the way they see the world for the better.

A first step in accomplishing many of your ambitions, plans, and objectives is to incorporate a little appreciation into your day-to-day existence as well as the lives of others around you.

Recently, I wrote an article here on Newsbreak that discusses the negative impacts of an ungrateful and dysfunctional company culture. It tells the story of a worker who had dedicated 20 years of his life to a company, only to have his retirement celebration snubbed by management.

Therefore, I compiled several ways you can let people in your life know how much you appreciate them and how to be grateful in your daily life.

Give them something little yet meaningful.

One way to show gratitude and appreciation is to give something small yet meaningful.

You could make a gesture like writing a heartfelt thank-you note or sending a gift. Something as simple as a kind word or a smile can also go a long way.

No matter what you do, make sure your actions come from the heart. Genuine gratitude and appreciation are key factors in creating lasting relationships and fostering a positive work environment.

Recognize and applaud a quality or ability that you find admirable in them.

Not only does it make another person feel good when you acknowledge and compliment a characteristic or aptitude that you find commendable in another person, but it also has the potential to help you build your connection with that person.

Therefore, if there is someone in your life who you value, make it a point to let them know how you feel about them.

Pay close attention to what they're saying.

When someone does something wonderful for you or goes out of their way to express gratitude, listening carefully to what they have to say to you about it is essential.

Give them an abundance of thanks, and be sure to convey to them how much you value the favor they've done for you. It is also a good idea to return the favor as quickly as possible to demonstrate that you also appreciate their compassion.

Write a gratitude letter to them.

Writing a letter of thanks and sending it to the person or persons you are grateful for is an excellent way to express appreciation for what they have done.

Make sure to highlight specific items you are thankful for and why you believe they make such a difference in your life in the letter you are composing. Even though a letter that is handwritten is usually preferable, an email or text message will do in a pinch.

Provide assistance.

It's true that lending a helping hand or doing something kind for the person you admire is often the most effective way to express your gratitude.

This might mean anything from assisting them with a project to treating them to lunch at a nice restaurant.

Make sure that whatever you do for them, it is something that they will enjoy and that will help make their lives a little bit better.

Make use of visual cues.

Another way to show appreciation is to use visual cues, such as a hug or a smile.

Whatever you do, as aforementioned, make sure it's something that comes from the heart and will be meaningful to the other person.

Give back.

One of the best ways to show your appreciation is to give back. If someone has helped you out, return the favor by helping them out in their time of need.

This could be anything from lending a listening ear to offering your expertise. Whatever you do, make sure it's something that will be genuinely helpful to the other person.

Being grateful and appreciative doesn't just make you feel good - it also positively impacts your relationships, work, and overall wellbeing.

So start showing some gratitude today, and see how much better your life can be!

