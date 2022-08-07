Woman Discovers Boyfriend Has Been Texting Ex-Girlfriend for Years

There's no set answer for how long you should wait before dating after a breakup.

It depends on various factors, such as how long you were in the relationship, how invested you were, and how heartbroken you are.

However, if you jump into a new relationship too soon, you may find that you're not really over your ex.

And as you’re about to read, this can lead to jealousy, resentment, and a whole host of other problems.

"This is an absolutely staggering betrayal..."

According to Jack Beresford of Newsweek, a woman in her fifties made the startling discovery that her current boyfriend had been maintaining covert contact with his previous girlfriend for more than five years.

In retrospect, he was deeply in love with his ex-girlfriend at the time they broke up. However, he quickly signed up for a dating service, and a few weeks later, they were introduced to each other.

Presently, during vacation, she borrowed his cellphone while hers was being fixed and discovered the text messages.

In her statement, the woman described how she felt confused and heartbroken after learning that her boyfriend of ten years had sent improper communications to his ex-girlfriend.

She claims that her 70-year-old boyfriend's prior relationship was far more emotional and impassioned than the one he has with her.

The Ex.

You're not alone if you've ever questioned your significant other's continued contact with their ex.

It's a common source of insecurity in relationships, and it can be tough to know how to approach the topic.

After all, it's natural to want to feel like you're the only person in your partner's life.

In this story, the woman said that although many of the texts are just typical reminiscing about the past, there are also plenty in which her current boyfriend assures his old girlfriend that he never stops thinking about her.

She explained:

He tells her that she will always be his sexiest woman, and she replies 'and you my best lover. Though they also acknowledge they are 'friends,' she also found messages where he called her 'sweetheart' and told her she was 'fit in every sense of the word.'

She went on to say

The worst thing, though, is what is missing from the messages, which is ANY mention of me!

She was conflicted about whether to stop things and end the relationship right then and there since, although she admitted there was no hard evidence of them hooking up, a potential romantic rendezvous seemed like a strong possibility.

The way she sees it:

The exchange has been illicit in that I wasn't aware and he has done it in secret, He can't say that they are just good friends, or that he's mentioned it to me. That would be a lie. This is an absolutely staggering betrayal... I don't think I could ever feel the same way about him again or trust him again.

She asserted the texts indicated that he still has feelings for his former partner and is simply using her to get over her.

In the end, the woman questioned:

How can I ever be anything but second best when compared with his idealized version of his ex-lover who he had a passionate, sexy, relationship with that was always an escape from reality and that never became mundane?

In your opinion, what do you think?

It's an all-too-familiar scenario: you meet someone new, you hit it off immediately, and before you know it, you're in a full-blown relationship.

But then, after some time, you realize that your partner is still in love with their ex.

This revelation can be devastating, leaving you feeling hurt, betrayed, and alone.

In this scenario, should the “new” girlfriend have paid more attention to her partner’s feelings towards his ex?

But now that she knows, should she leave him in the dust?

Or is there a path to work things out?

Let me know what you think in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

