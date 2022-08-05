A Guide to Focusing on the Positive Things in Life

Having an upbeat attitude, also known as positive thinking, is the mental habit of looking for the good aspects within any set of circumstances.

In a recent article that I wrote here on Newsbreak, I described the experience of a bride who was unhappy with a group of strangers' presence in the background of her wedding pictures. In spite of her requests, they refused to leave, and she was unable to let the situation go.

By dwelling on the one and only unfavorable part of her wedding day, she brought unhappiness upon herself.

Having a positive outlook doesn't imply you have to deny the truth or gloss over the difficulties that people face - it essentially means you embrace the good and the bad in life with the belief that everything will turn out well, regardless of the circumstances.

Keeping this in mind, the following are some strategies that might help you learn to see the bright side of things and teach your mind to concentrate on the positive.

Be thankful and express your appreciation.

It can be helpful to express gratitude for the good things in your life, even if they seem small. By doing so, you not only bring joy to yourself but also to the people around you.

Take a few minutes each day to think about some of the things you're grateful for. It could be something as simple as your bed being warm and comfortable or having a job that allows you to support yourself and your loved ones.

If you have trouble coming up with things on your own, many gratitude journals are available online and in bookstores that can help get you started.

When you take the time to appreciate what you have, it becomes much easier to focus on the positive aspects of any given situation.

Surround yourself with upbeat and optimistic people.

One great way to cultivate a positive attitude is by surrounding yourself with upbeat and optimistic individuals. When you're constantly exposed to people who see the best in every situation, it becomes easier for your mind to do the same.

If you don't have any friends or family members who fall into this category, try seeking out groups or forums online that focus on positive thinking. Or, simply smile at strangers and make an effort to be friendly - you may be surprised by how many positive vibes you pick up in the process.

Look for the good in other people.

One of the best ways to develop a positive outlook is to look for the good in other people. When you make an effort to see the good in others, it becomes much easier to do the same for yourself.

Think about a time when someone did something nice for you, even if it was a small gesture. It could be as simple as your friend lending you a shoulder to cry on or a coworker taking the time to listen to your problems.

When you focus on the good instead of the bad, it becomes much easier to maintain a positive attitude, and you may find that you enjoy life more as a result.

Be patient with yourself and others.

Nobody is perfect, and it's important to remember this when you're struggling to keep a positive outlook. Accepting that you're going to make mistakes - and that's okay! - is an important step on the road to happiness.

The same goes for others: Be patient and understanding, and give them space to grow. If someone close to you is going through a tough time, try not to judge them or put pressure on them to "snap out of it."

Focus on the good things.

Whenever you find your mind wandering towards negative thoughts, gently but firmly redirect it towards something good.

It could be something as simple as the blue sky, your favorite song, a happy memory from childhood, or your wedding day!

What are your ideas and opinions for focusing on the positive things in life?

Thanks for reading,

Abby