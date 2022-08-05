Pregnant Wife Weeps Over a Can of Soup, Husband Calls Her “Ridiculous”

Abby Joseph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yvy7J_0h6Egdhy00
Andrea Bertozzini

Being pregnant can be a very emotional time for many women.

The hormone levels in your body constantly fluctuate, which can lead to sudden changes in your mood. You may find yourself feeling happy one minute and then crying the next.

Some days you may feel like you're on top of the world, while other days, you may feel like you're barely hanging on.

“…she cried for almost an hour over it.”

Ashley Gale of Newsweek reports that a man labeled his pregnant wife as "ridiculous" after she cried over a store-bought can of soup.

The man started by relating the information that his spouse is now several months into her pregnancy with the couple’s fifth child.

They recently secured a loan to finance the construction of additional bedrooms in their home. But according to the husband, despite the high cost of raising children and the financial constraints, they are not experiencing any major problems.

Because his wife's vehicle is now in the shop, she is unable to leave the house with the children, and as a result, the family is dependent on him to run errands while also maintaining their financial stability.

According to observations, being the family's breadwinner is a lot of pressure.

The breadwinner is the one who is responsible for keeping a roof over your loved ones' heads and food on the table. It can be heavy to handle, especially if you are also trying to maintain a full-time job and care for your family.

As the story goes, the couple's argument began when the woman asked the husband to go out and buy her a particular type of soup because she craved it badly.

He left the house, went to the store, purchased the soup, and then brought it back home.  

After that, she put it in the kitchen and informed him that she would have some after she had put the children to bed.

During most evenings, the man's father would stop by their house to see if his son needed an extra hand with the bedroom additions.

That night, the man's dad said he was hungry and needed to eat something. His son told him he could take anything from the kitchen he might want but failed to warn him about avoiding the soup.

He went on to clarify,

Well he ended up leaving to go home and my wife came downstairs then I heard her frantically searching for something. I asked what she was doing and she was looking for the soup she left out. I told her I haven't seen it and that my dad came over but he usually doesn't eat canned foods. I called him and he admitted he did indeed take it and that he was sorry because he was unaware she was saving it.

As soon as the husband informed her of this, she began crying and said how badly she wanted it that her tears lasted nearly an hour.

Pregnancy is a time of great change.

Not only is a woman carrying a growing fetus, but, as aforementioned, her hormones are also in flux, impacting her mood and appetite.

Some women find that they crave certain foods during pregnancy, and while the cause of these cravings is not always clear, there are some theories about why they occur.

One possibility is that the body is trying to satisfy a need for specific nutrients. For example, a pregnant woman who craves ice cream may be lacking in calcium, while someone who craves red meat may be deficient in iron.

Alternatively, cravings may simply be a result of changes in taste and smell. Pregnancy can make foods that were once unappealing suddenly seem irresistible, and vice versa.

When the wife expressed her "soup cravings," her husband responded by informing her that she was acting "ridiculous." In addition to this, he reminded her that she is a grownup and that kids are the only ones who wail over a thing as frivolous as a can of soup.

According to the husband,

She told me I didn't understand and she's feeling very emotional lately and stressed.

In your opinion, what do you think?

Let me know your thoughts in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Marriage# Pregnancy# Relationships# Family# Children

Comments / 108

Published by

The go-to source for helpful guides and unique American stories.

Palm Beach, FL
20387 followers

More from Abby Joseph

Woman Asks Gay Sister Not to Bring Her Girlfriend to Wedding

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. Coming out is revealing one's true identity to others. This is a tough choice; once made, it cannot be undone.

Read full story
45 comments

Woman Plans to Share Lotto Winnings With Ex-Husband, Boyfriend Says He'll Break Up With Her if She Does

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. For many people, winning the lottery would be a dream come true. It would mean financial security, the ability to travel, and the freedom to retire early.

Read full story
258 comments

A Guide to Asking Friends or Family Members for Money

It's not always easy to broach the topic of money with loved ones, and it may seem more awkward if you're trying to borrow from them or collect on a debt you believe they should have paid you.

Read full story
4 comments

Dad Grounds Daughter for Fighting with ADHD Stepmom

It's not uncommon for teenagers to have a difficult time getting along with their stepparents. In many cases, this is simply a matter of adjusting to the new family dynamic. However, there can also be deeper underlying issues at play.

Read full story
9 comments

Woman Catches Roommate Stealing Her Food by Making Her Sick

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. Many people believe that living with roommates is the best way to save money on housing. However, there are also some significant drawbacks to this arrangement.

Read full story
94 comments

A Guide to Laughing at Yourself

It's easy to have a good time when someone else is the source of the humor, but it takes courage to laugh at yourself. Recently, I wrote an article here on Newsbreak that discusses how, even in close relationships, it’s important to be aware of the potential for hurt feelings when joking about someone else. It tells the story of a woman who was made uncomfortable by some jokes made by her boyfriend's friends about her profession and how she responded to them.

Read full story
2 comments

Bride Bans Sister-in-Law From Wedding for Ruining Her Dress

Dealing with one's family during wedding preparations is among the most difficult aspects of getting married. With any luck, you and your future spouse will come from kind, accommodating extended families.

Read full story
18 comments

Woman Refuses to Forgive "Traditional" Parents Who Didn't Support Her Going to College

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. Growing up is demanding in and of itself, but it may be significantly more difficult if your parents are too controlling and rigid in their gender expectations.

Read full story
390 comments

A Guide to Establishing Personal Space

Most people interpret the concept of privacy and personal space differently. Recently, I published an article here on Newsbreak that discusses the idea of personal space and how it varies from person to person. It goes on to say that in order to respect someone's personal space, it is important to be aware of their boundaries and not violate them.

Read full story

Woman Discovers Boyfriend Has Been Texting Ex-Girlfriend for Years

There's no set answer for how long you should wait before dating after a breakup. It depends on various factors, such as how long you were in the relationship, how invested you were, and how heartbroken you are.

Read full story
1 comments

A Guide to Showing Gratitude

A lot of people don't realize that being grateful can completely transform a person's life and the way they see the world for the better. A first step in accomplishing many of your ambitions, plans, and objectives is to incorporate a little appreciation into your day-to-day existence as well as the lives of others around you.

Read full story

A Guide to Focusing on the Positive Things in Life

Having an upbeat attitude, also known as positive thinking, is the mental habit of looking for the good aspects within any set of circumstances. In a recent article that I wrote here on Newsbreak, I described the experience of a bride who was unhappy with a group of strangers' presence in the background of her wedding pictures. In spite of her requests, they refused to leave, and she was unable to let the situation go.

Read full story
25 comments

A Guide for Being a Good Spouse

We human beings are emotional creatures that are always looking for a feeling of acceptance, regard, and belonging in our relationships. It's important to have family and friends, but we all want to find that person who will love us no matter what.

Read full story
39 comments

Pregnant Wife Needs Break at Home, Husband Says No

When pregnant women have to do the chores, it can be daunting and exhausting. Not only is she dealing with the physical demands of pregnancy, but she also has to contend with the emotional roller coaster that accompanies it.

Read full story
272 comments

Man Admits to Brother He Wants Someone Like His Girlfriend at Daughter's First Birthday Party

A family is supposed to be a support system, a group of people who love and care for each other unconditionally. But all too often, families can be the source of stress and pain rather than comfort and support. This is especially true when family members are dealing with difficult life circumstances such as illness, job loss, or, as you're about to read: relationship problems.

Read full story
28 comments

Overworked & Underpaid Health Care Worker Quits to Become Waiter for More Money and Less Hours

Overworked and underpaid. It's a common story, one that we hear all too often. But what does it really mean?. To be overworked is to be asked to do more than is reasonably possible in the time available. To be underpaid is to receive less compensation than what is considered fair for the work being done.

Read full story
6 comments

Wealthy Bride Returns Wedding Money to "Lower-Middle-Class” Mother-in-Law

A bride's wedding preparations may be stressful under normal circumstances, but adding in problematic relatives can make things unbearable. Dealing with troublesome relatives during wedding planning may put a severe damper on what is meant to be a joyous time, especially if the bride's mother-in-law feels the need to add her two cents on every choice.

Read full story
50 comments

Dad Becomes ‘Fairy Godmother’ in Real-Life Cinderella Story

Bullying is a significant issue that may leave its victims with long-lasting effects on their lives. Children who are bullied often experience poor self-esteem, anxiety, and sadness as a result of their experiences.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman Refuses to Babysit Nephew, Leaves Him Crying Alone

Having a baby is a big responsibility, and it's one that shouldn't be taken lightly. When you become a parent, you're not just responsible for yourself anymore; you're also responsible for your child. That means making sure they're well-cared for, happy, and healthy. It's a lot of work, but it's also incredibly rewarding.

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy