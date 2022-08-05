Pregnant Wife Weeps Over a Can of Soup, Husband Calls Her “Ridiculous”

Being pregnant can be a very emotional time for many women.

The hormone levels in your body constantly fluctuate, which can lead to sudden changes in your mood. You may find yourself feeling happy one minute and then crying the next.

Some days you may feel like you're on top of the world, while other days, you may feel like you're barely hanging on.

“…she cried for almost an hour over it.”

Ashley Gale of Newsweek reports that a man labeled his pregnant wife as "ridiculous" after she cried over a store-bought can of soup.

The man started by relating the information that his spouse is now several months into her pregnancy with the couple’s fifth child.

They recently secured a loan to finance the construction of additional bedrooms in their home. But according to the husband, despite the high cost of raising children and the financial constraints, they are not experiencing any major problems.

Because his wife's vehicle is now in the shop, she is unable to leave the house with the children, and as a result, the family is dependent on him to run errands while also maintaining their financial stability.

According to observations, being the family's breadwinner is a lot of pressure.

The breadwinner is the one who is responsible for keeping a roof over your loved ones' heads and food on the table. It can be heavy to handle, especially if you are also trying to maintain a full-time job and care for your family.

As the story goes, the couple's argument began when the woman asked the husband to go out and buy her a particular type of soup because she craved it badly.

He left the house, went to the store, purchased the soup, and then brought it back home.

After that, she put it in the kitchen and informed him that she would have some after she had put the children to bed.

During most evenings, the man's father would stop by their house to see if his son needed an extra hand with the bedroom additions.

That night, the man's dad said he was hungry and needed to eat something. His son told him he could take anything from the kitchen he might want but failed to warn him about avoiding the soup.

He went on to clarify,

Well he ended up leaving to go home and my wife came downstairs then I heard her frantically searching for something. I asked what she was doing and she was looking for the soup she left out. I told her I haven't seen it and that my dad came over but he usually doesn't eat canned foods. I called him and he admitted he did indeed take it and that he was sorry because he was unaware she was saving it.

As soon as the husband informed her of this, she began crying and said how badly she wanted it that her tears lasted nearly an hour.

Pregnancy is a time of great change.

Not only is a woman carrying a growing fetus, but, as aforementioned, her hormones are also in flux, impacting her mood and appetite.

Some women find that they crave certain foods during pregnancy, and while the cause of these cravings is not always clear, there are some theories about why they occur.

One possibility is that the body is trying to satisfy a need for specific nutrients. For example, a pregnant woman who craves ice cream may be lacking in calcium, while someone who craves red meat may be deficient in iron.

Alternatively, cravings may simply be a result of changes in taste and smell. Pregnancy can make foods that were once unappealing suddenly seem irresistible, and vice versa.

When the wife expressed her "soup cravings," her husband responded by informing her that she was acting "ridiculous." In addition to this, he reminded her that she is a grownup and that kids are the only ones who wail over a thing as frivolous as a can of soup.

According to the husband,

She told me I didn't understand and she's feeling very emotional lately and stressed.

