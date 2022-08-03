Pregnant Wife Needs Break at Home, Husband Says No

When pregnant women have to do the chores, it can be daunting and exhausting.

Not only is she dealing with the physical demands of pregnancy, but she also has to contend with the emotional roller coaster that accompanies it.

On top of that, she now has to take care of the house, the kids, and everything that goes along with it.

It can be a lot to handle.

"I feel like I do everything."

Reporter Anders Anglesey of Newsweek examines a husband and dad-of-two who prefers to work out and "play video games" rather than stay at home and help his pregnant wife.

The woman (age 21) says that she and her hubby (age 22) had been together since high school and had their kids very young.

Based on observations, those who marry their high school sweethearts at an early age often encounter an unusually difficult set of obstacles.

On the one hand, they may enjoy a more intense level of intimacy and connection than couples who marry later in life. On the other hand, they could also deal with particular stresses and challenges.

For example, they may feel pressured to live up to their friends' and families' expectations of what a "traditional" marriage should be like. Additionally, they may feel pressure to achieve certain milestones (such as buying a house or starting a family) before they're truly ready.

At this point, this young mom is expecting their first boy after already having two girls, ages 3 and 1.

The mother elaborates as follows:

I feel like I do everything. All the cooking, cleaning, laundry, vacuuming, yard work, childcare any handyman stuff around the house, even car maintenance.

The father has a demanding construction-related job that requires him to get up early, work overtime, and labor in all kinds of weather, leaving him drained and fatigued by the time he gets back to the house.

The wife acknowledges that he's working hard but argues that he does not really appreciate that she sometimes needs a breather.

She then continues to explain that:

The second he comes home, he goes to the gym for an hour, eats whatever I made for dinner, then plays video games until he goes to bed. Sometimes he doesn't even eat dinner with us. I feel like his daughters barely know him, and I barely talk to him.

On Saturday and Sunday, he spends his time watching television, playing video games, and sleeping in until midday or longer.

Whenever she approaches him with a request for his assistance with anything, he always says that his days off are reserved for unwinding and taking it easy.

In conclusion, she says

Yet any time I ask for help on a work day he says that he shouldn't have to do anything because he worked today. I'm sick of it.

What are your thoughts?

Should the pregnant mother let her husband relax after work, no matter what day it is?

Or should he pitch in around the home to help her out?

Let me know what you think in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby