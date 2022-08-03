Man Admits to Brother He Wants Someone Like His Girlfriend at Daughter's First Birthday Party

Abby Joseph

Christian Erfurt

A family is supposed to be a support system, a group of people who love and care for each other unconditionally.

But all too often, families can be the source of stress and pain rather than comfort and support. This is especially true when family members are dealing with difficult life circumstances such as illness, job loss, or, as you're about to read: relationship problems.

"...he immediately handed the baby over to her and got a beer..."

According to Sara Santora of Newsweek, a man and his girlfriend recently attended the first birthday celebration of his niece at the home of his brother Paul.

The man began his account by stating that he and his brother, Paul, do not have a particularly close relationship.

According to him, they have highly divergent perspectives on the world, and their personalities are not harmonious with one another. In other words, he made it clear that he would under no circumstances see him as a buddy.

It's funny how, when you're a kid, you automatically assume that your siblings will be your best friends for life. After all, you've been through everything together—the good, the bad, and the ugly.

But as you get older, you realize that just because you share DNA with someone doesn't mean you have to be friends.

In fact, it's perfectly normal not to consider your brother or sister a friend. It doesn't mean that you don't love them; it's just that you have different interests and different perspectives on life.

The man continued by saying that Paul and Lisa's kid had just turned one, so they had a party with their extended relatives to commemorate the occasion.

The man and his partner Amy reluctantly went to the party despite not being particularly close to Paul and his wife.

The following is how he remembers it:

Amy and I arrived a little earlier than we were supposed to and instead of waiting in the car, we decided to go in...When [Paul] saw Amy, he immediately handed the baby over to her and got a beer [and sat] down.

This occurred during a period when Paul's wife Lisa was rushing about the home in an attempt to make it presentable for the birthday party.

He elaborated:

Eventually Amy, Lisa and I finished everything. The house was clean, the food was ready, and Lisa looked ready to host a big gathering.

When the other members of the family showed up, things settled down, but later that night, Paul drank heavily and began complaining to his brother about Lisa.

He was griping about how having a child had impacted his life and also how childbearing had damaged Lisa's figure.

Many individuals realize that a physique will alter after giving birth. Some of these changes, such as weight increase and a softer abdomen, are just transitory. Stretch marks and an increase in breast size are two examples of alterations that are more long-lasting.

Regardless, Paul continued lamenting about things like his romantic life and how much he desired to be with a woman "fit" like Amy.

Amy and the man came to the conclusion that they should go since they were both feeling uneasy.

Right before they left, the man yelled at his brother Paul and called him an offensive, repulsive individual who needed "help."

It would seem that this caused Paul a great deal of distress, as he began sobbing in front of everyone.

In his last remarks, the man said:

He got over it quickly, but a few people told me I was wrong to shame a father on his child's birthday.”

What are your thoughts?

Is it wrong that he "shamed" Paul for his behavior and words?

Thanks for reading,

Abby

