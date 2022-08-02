Overworked & Underpaid Health Care Worker Quits to Become Waiter for More Money and Less Hours

Overworked and underpaid.

It's a common story, one that we hear all too often. But what does it really mean?

To be overworked is to be asked to do more than is reasonably possible in the time available. To be underpaid is to receive less compensation than what is considered fair for the work being done.

Often, these two things go hand-in-hand. Employees are often compensated with lower wages when asked to do more than what is realistically possible. This creates a vicious cycle in which workers are expected to do more and more but see little increase in their pay.

Not only is this unfair, but as you're about to read, it can also lead to burnout and resentment.

"Ironically enough, I work at the restaurant with an EMT and a teacher."

According to a story by Shira Li Bartov of Newsweek, a 25-year-old man from Colorado quit his employment in the health care industry to take a job waiting tables at a restaurant after his poor wages brought him to the verge of poverty.

The man said that he started working in food establishments when he was 16 years old, but by the time he was 20, he had made the decision to seek a different line of employment.

As a result, he worked for four years as a nanny, a carer for the elderly and disabled, and a sterilization specialist at a dental office during this period.

He went on to explain:

In each one of these jobs, the pay was anywhere from 12.50$/hr to 16.50$/hr.

When he was employed at a facility serving persons with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD), he was compensated with the minimum wage despite seeing up to six clients each day for a total of eight hours.

He goes on to elaborate:

At my last straw I was working full time, no days off with the wife, and no money (literally) after scraping by with what I needed for rent.

In the end, the man from Colorado decided to quit a career in the health care industry and returned to work as a waiter at a seafood restaurant.

Despite working half as many hours in this position, he earned more than $30 per hour, twice the amount of money he had in his previous position.

In addition to that, he explained.

Ironically enough, I work at the restaurant with an EMT and a teacher. They both switched back to restaurant work like I did because they were overworked and underpaid.

