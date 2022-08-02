Wealthy Bride Returns Wedding Money to "Lower-Middle-Class” Mother-in-Law

A bride's wedding preparations may be stressful under normal circumstances, but adding in problematic relatives can make things unbearable.

Dealing with troublesome relatives during wedding planning may put a severe damper on what is meant to be a joyous time, especially if the bride's mother-in-law feels the need to add her two cents on every choice.

"It wasn't my best moment..."

According to a story written by Sophie Lloyd for Newsweek, a woman's future mother-in-law harassed her because she gifted money for the wedding, despite the fact that the bride-to-be's own family was affluent.

The 28-year-old future bride said that she and her 27-year-old fiancé are making wedding preparations.

She said her fiancé is from a “lower-middle-class” background, while her own is “upper-middle-class.” She emphasized that this is a sensitive issue for his family members.

Even though she had the financial means to cover the whole wedding on her own, her parents nonetheless paid the equivalent of 70% of the total cost.

She went on to say:

When my fiance's parents learned that my parents had given this gift (my fiance and I didn't mention it, my SIL "snitched on" them), they decided to give their gift as well and gave 3K, an amount for which I was very grateful to have received.

The prospective mother-in-law has been making remarks about the wedding and the grandeur of the celebration from the moment the bride accepted the $3,000 gift from her fiancé's family. For instance, the fiancé's mom is especially self-conscious about her dress being lilac rather than the expected white.

The future bride elaborated as follows:

Over time, she gave up on imposing the idea of a big party and not having a religious ceremony, but the dress is something she annoys me [about] too much. It continues even though I [snapped] on her or my fiance tells her to stop. Because of that, we are in [low contact] with her.

Notwithstanding her repeated attempts to steer clear of the groom's mother, she ended up talking to her at the birthday celebration of her future sister-in-law.

She said that as soon as she arrived at the celebration, the mother brought up the subject of her wearing white again, citing the significance of the custom.

She also complained to her family about the disrespect for customs shown by today's youth.

The future bride related the exact moment when she decided she could no longer listen to her.

I had my limit when she spoke loud and clear that in her time, the bride and groom respected their parents' opinions, even more so if they helped pay for the wedding.

The future bride was fuming and stated she just couldn't take much more, adding that it wasn't even worth the price of the monetary gift.

She had $3,000 in her pocket, which she'd deposit at the bank later that day. In anger at the mother's comments, she handed her the cash in front of everyone.

It resulted in a significant amount of chaos, and her fiancé's whole family argued with each other over it, claiming that she had embarrassed them by making light of the amount of money they had given her.

Following the ruckus, the couple quickly departed the party in order to avoid any additional confrontation.

At the conclusion of it all, the bride-to-be remarked:

My fiancé understands why I did it but said it wasn't my best moment and I could have done it in private and not in front of everyone.

What are your thoughts?

A bride's wedding day is supposed to be the happiest day of her life. But for many brides, such as the one in this story, the lead-up to the big day can be a nightmare of family drama. It's no wonder that so many brides reach their breaking point long before they walk down the aisle.

