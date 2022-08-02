Wealthy Bride Returns Wedding Money to "Lower-Middle-Class” Mother-in-Law

Abby Joseph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NTRyU_0h26ZFwC00
Alice Alinari

A bride's wedding preparations may be stressful under normal circumstances, but adding in problematic relatives can make things unbearable.

Dealing with troublesome relatives during wedding planning may put a severe damper on what is meant to be a joyous time, especially if the bride's mother-in-law feels the need to add her two cents on every choice.

"It wasn't my best moment..."

According to a story written by Sophie Lloyd for Newsweek, a woman's future mother-in-law harassed her because she gifted money for the wedding, despite the fact that the bride-to-be's own family was affluent.

The 28-year-old future bride said that she and her 27-year-old fiancé are making wedding preparations.

She said her fiancé is from a “lower-middle-class” background, while her own is “upper-middle-class.” She emphasized that this is a sensitive issue for his family members.

Even though she had the financial means to cover the whole wedding on her own, her parents nonetheless paid the equivalent of 70% of the total cost.

She went on to say:

When my fiance's parents learned that my parents had given this gift (my fiance and I didn't mention it, my SIL "snitched on" them), they decided to give their gift as well and gave 3K, an amount for which I was very grateful to have received.

The prospective mother-in-law has been making remarks about the wedding and the grandeur of the celebration from the moment the bride accepted the $3,000 gift from her fiancé's family. For instance, the fiancé's mom is especially self-conscious about her dress being lilac rather than the expected white.

The future bride elaborated as follows:

Over time, she gave up on imposing the idea of a big party and not having a religious ceremony, but the dress is something she annoys me [about] too much. It continues even though I [snapped] on her or my fiance tells her to stop. Because of that, we are in [low contact] with her.

Notwithstanding her repeated attempts to steer clear of the groom's mother, she ended up talking to her at the birthday celebration of her future sister-in-law.

She said that as soon as she arrived at the celebration, the mother brought up the subject of her wearing white again, citing the significance of the custom.

She also complained to her family about the disrespect for customs shown by today's youth.

The future bride related the exact moment when she decided she could no longer listen to her.

I had my limit when she spoke loud and clear that in her time, the bride and groom respected their parents' opinions, even more so if they helped pay for the wedding.

The future bride was fuming and stated she just couldn't take much more, adding that it wasn't even worth the price of the monetary gift.

She had $3,000 in her pocket, which she'd deposit at the bank later that day. In anger at the mother's comments, she handed her the cash in front of everyone.

It resulted in a significant amount of chaos, and her fiancé's whole family argued with each other over it, claiming that she had embarrassed them by making light of the amount of money they had given her.

Following the ruckus, the couple quickly departed the party in order to avoid any additional confrontation.

At the conclusion of it all, the bride-to-be remarked:

My fiancé understands why I did it but said it wasn't my best moment and I could have done it in private and not in front of everyone.

What are your thoughts?

A bride's wedding day is supposed to be the happiest day of her life. But for many brides, such as the one in this story, the lead-up to the big day can be a nightmare of family drama. It's no wonder that so many brides reach their breaking point long before they walk down the aisle.

Let me know what you think in the comments, and don't forget to share this article with your friends and family.

Thanks for reading,

Abby

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Wedding# Family# Parents# Marriage# Relationships

Comments / 50

Published by

The go-to source for helpful guides and unique American stories.

Palm Beach, FL
18894 followers

More from Abby Joseph

A Guide to Showing Gratitude and Appreciation

A lot of people don't realize that being grateful can completely transform a person's life and the way they see the world for the better. A first step in accomplishing many of your ambitions, plans, and objectives is to incorporate a little appreciation into your day-to-day existence as well as the lives of others around you.

Read full story

A Guide to Focusing on the Positive Things in Life

Having an upbeat attitude, also known as positive thinking, is the mental habit of looking for the good aspects within any set of circumstances. In a recent article that I wrote here on Newsbreak, I described the experience of a bride who was unhappy with a group of strangers' presence in the background of her wedding pictures. In spite of her requests, they refused to leave, and she was unable to let the situation go.

Read full story
5 comments

A Guide to Understanding Personal Space

Most people interpret the concept of privacy and personal space differently. Recently, I published an article here on Newsbreak that discusses the idea of personal space and how it varies from person to person. It goes on to say that in order to respect someone's personal space, it is important to be aware of their boundaries and not violate them.

Read full story

Pregnant Wife Weeps Over a Can of Soup, Husband Calls Her “Ridiculous”

Being pregnant can be a very emotional time for many women. The hormone levels in your body constantly fluctuate, which can lead to sudden changes in your mood. You may find yourself feeling happy one minute and then crying the next.

Read full story
59 comments

A Guide for Being a Good Spouse

We human beings are emotional creatures that are always looking for a feeling of acceptance, regard, and belonging in our relationships. It's important to have family and friends, but we all want to find that person who will love us no matter what.

Read full story
24 comments

Pregnant Wife Needs Break at Home, Husband Says No

When pregnant women have to do the chores, it can be daunting and exhausting. Not only is she dealing with the physical demands of pregnancy, but she also has to contend with the emotional roller coaster that accompanies it.

Read full story
268 comments

Man Admits to Brother He Wants Someone Like His Girlfriend at Daughter's First Birthday Party

A family is supposed to be a support system, a group of people who love and care for each other unconditionally. But all too often, families can be the source of stress and pain rather than comfort and support. This is especially true when family members are dealing with difficult life circumstances such as illness, job loss, or, as you're about to read: relationship problems.

Read full story
28 comments

Overworked & Underpaid Health Care Worker Quits to Become Waiter for More Money and Less Hours

Overworked and underpaid. It's a common story, one that we hear all too often. But what does it really mean?. To be overworked is to be asked to do more than is reasonably possible in the time available. To be underpaid is to receive less compensation than what is considered fair for the work being done.

Read full story
6 comments

Dad Becomes ‘Fairy Godmother’ in Real-Life Cinderella Story

Bullying is a significant issue that may leave its victims with long-lasting effects on their lives. Children who are bullied often experience poor self-esteem, anxiety, and sadness as a result of their experiences.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman Refuses to Babysit Nephew, Leaves Him Crying Alone

Having a baby is a big responsibility, and it's one that shouldn't be taken lightly. When you become a parent, you're not just responsible for yourself anymore; you're also responsible for your child. That means making sure they're well-cared for, happy, and healthy. It's a lot of work, but it's also incredibly rewarding.

Read full story
12 comments

Boyfriend Stands Up to Girlfriend’s Bullying Italian Family

Family is one of the most important aspects of life for many people, but dealing with difficult family members can be tricky. When you're trying to navigate the dating world, it can be especially challenging to know what the expectations are and how to show respect.

Read full story
52 comments

Daughter’s Social Media Post Reveals to Parents She Eloped

The role of social media in people's daily lives has grown substantially. It allows us to stay in contact with family and friends, report on current events, and express our creative sides in ways that were previously inconceivable.

Read full story
9 comments

Dad Refuses to Give Son College Money to Start a Business

The decision of whether or not to go to college is a major one that should not be taken lightly. There are many factors to consider, including the cost of tuition, the time commitment involved, and the potential career outcomes.

Read full story
7 comments

Family Members Banned From Newborn for Finding Fault With Mom

No two parents are exactly alike, and as a result, every family has its own unique parenting style. While some families are able to agree to disagree on parenting choices respectfully, others find themselves butting heads constantly.

Read full story
99 comments

Boy Discovers Long-Lost Mom on Social Media

Social media has reconnected people who have lost touch with each other in a variety of ways. For some, this has been a positive experience that has allowed them to catch up with old friends or reconnect with family members. However, for others, the experience has been more complicated.

Read full story
7 comments

Woman Refuses to Make Friends With New Neighbor

Friendship and sociability are often associated with the concept of being a good neighbor. When everything is said and done, it seems impossible to be one if you don't get along with the people who live nearby.

Read full story
181 comments

Woman Abandons Her Fiancé on Family Vacation

One of the most challenging aspects of any relationship is dealing with difficult in-laws. For many women, this means contending with a mother-in-law who is overbearing, critical, or simply impossible to please.

Read full story

Wife Urges Husband to Stop Kissing Gay Son on Forehead

In our culture, we often see portrayals of men as being emotionally reserved and disconnected from their families. This can lead to the belief that men are not capable of showing affection toward their loved ones.

Read full story
134 comments

Bride Pressures Future Sister-in-Law to Dye Her Natural Hair

There is no doubt that weddings are time-honored traditions that are typically associated with happiness and joy. In spite of this, many families feel that weddings can be a stressful and conflict-filled experience. There are several reasons for this, but one of the most commonly cited is the pressure to please the bride-to-be.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy